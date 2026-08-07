ETV Bharat / bharat

Raise Daughters Like Warriors, Not Princesses: Aarti Gupta's Call For Financial Independence

New Delhi: Many women today are earning and building successful careers, but still there are many who hesitate to take charge of their investments. In her new book 'I Am My Own Laxmi', author and financial educator Aarti Gupta highlights why financial literacy is as important as financial independence and explains how women can confidently save, invest and build long-term wealth.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, she shares practical insights on overcoming the fear of investing and taking control of one's financial future.

ETV Bharat: Many women earn well but still they hesitate to make investment decisions on their own. Why does this confidence gap still exist?

Aarti Gupta: I believe this is largely only a psychological gap. For generations, women have managed household budgets and family finances. So in a way, they are not new to handling money. Yet, when it comes to investing, they often hand over that responsibility to the father, husband, brother or even their son. That's where the real empowerment gap lies.

Financial independence is not just about earning or saving money. It's about knowing where your money is and how it is growing. Also you being involved in decisions such as buying a home, investing in mutual funds or choosing other financial products. Through this book, I want women to understand that confidence doesn't come before you begin...it comes because you begin. Men don't know everything about investing either, but they start anyway. My message to women is simple...don't wait to feel confident. Start and confidence will follow.

ETB: Today, women are managing both careers and households. Why is it important for them to also take charge of their financial future?

Aarti Gupta: Because that is what true empowerment looks like. You may earn well but if you're not involved in deciding how that money is invested or used, you're still not fully in control of your financial future. Financial decisions in a family should be made jointly by both partners. Often out of love or habit, women leave these decisions to someone else. But that can become a problem when life takes an unexpected turn.

I discuss in my book what I call the '2Ds'--death and divorce. Women generally live longer than men, and many spend years depending on someone else to manage their finances. If something suddenly happens, they may not even know where the money is or how to access it. We saw this during COVID many women came from financially secure families but struggled because they had no idea how their finances were managed. That gap needs to disappear.

ETB: For someone who has never invested before what are the first steps to begin the investment journey?

Aarti Gupta: The first step is understanding your 'money box'. Know exactly how much you earn, how much you spend and how much you are left with. Once you have clarity on your finances, identify your financial goals. Ask yourself what am I investing for? Is it a short term goal or something five or ten years away, such as children's education, buying a home or starting a business etc. Only then should you decide where to invest.

The biggest mistake people make is removing the 'personal' from personal finance. They invest because someone on television, social media or at a family gathering suggested a stock or an IPO. But every investment should suit your own financial goals not someone else's.

ETB: Is there one financial habit that can help women build wealth over the long term?

Aarti Gupta: Simply start investing. Today, it's incredibly easy. Complete your KYC, download an investment app and begin with a simple index mutual fund. Investing in India's top companies through an index fund is a sensible way to start. Whether it's Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 every month, begin a SIP. A bad decision is often better than no decision because you learn and improve. Waiting indefinitely is the biggest mistake.