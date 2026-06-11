Raipur Seafarer Recalls Harrowing Experience In Strait Of Hormuz
Rudransh Choubey was stuck in the theatre of Iran-Israel-US war for three months
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Raipur: Having spent the last three months stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Rudransh Choubey of Raipur has just returned home after undergoing a harrowing experience. The Strait of Hormuz is the theatre of Iran-Israel-US war.
A resident of Raipur, Rudransh was there in the capacity of an Assistant Captain and Chief Officer of a cargo ship that had sailed from Qatar with a shipment of urea and got stranded amidst fighting.
He told ETV Bharat that the situation remains critical with several ships still stranded there and not being allowed to leave. While Iran's naval forces are on one side, the US has imposed a blockade on the other restricting travel.
Recalling his experience, he said that there was no war-like situation when his ship had gone but while they were loading the cargo to be brought back, they received a message from the Iranian Coast Guard that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed till further notice.
“We stopped there as there was no clarity on what to do next. We had no information, nor were there any instructions from the company. For three months, we were stuck between the sea and the war,” he said.
He related that in the early days of the war, missiles, drones and fighter jets were flying overhead. “It was a surreal experience. We were very cautious about how to handle the situation. We took great care to avoid stress and kept ourselves engaged in our work. We also received messages from various agencies which we followed,” he said.
Referring to the International Bargaining Forum that issues guidelines to the ships regarding the areas in which they should sail and which ones to avoid, he said that the crew on his ship was getting information on phone on how to avoid any missile attack or to follow safety procedures.
He further stated, “We were at the entrance of Dubai Port. There were almost numerous ships anchored there. All the ships and crew members were waiting for the fighting to end. Anything that happened in the Strait of Hormuz was reported to the ships anchored there via radio messages.”
Rudransh related that there were tankers, carriers and containers from various countries including India anchored there waiting for the war to end.
Replying to a query regarding the help coming from the Indian government, the Assistant Captain said, “The Indian government was in touch with us. We were constantly informed through email and other channels. They even issued us a helpline number. Any sailor with any problem could report their concerns to the Directorate General of Shipping.”
He shared that concentrating on work was the only way to get over the scare of missiles and drones. “While working, we would forget that missiles and drones were passing overhead. We also had occasional conversations with our family members. They were worried and concerned about the situation. I kept them informed about the current and the evolving situation. My family members constantly prayed for our safety,” he said.
He disclosed that his ship continues to be stranded there and there has been a change in crew. “We were exchanged from there using small boats,” he said.
Replying to another query he underlined that negotiating the sail across the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a tricky affair with both Iran and the US having laid down certain conditions apart from there being the risk of mines that are laid there. He said that the officials of his company are continuously working on this, giving prime attention to the safety concerns.
When asked about the talk around opening an alternate route, Rudransh said, ”There is no alternative route. You have only one route to the Gulf and that is through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil and other transportation will continue to remain difficult.”