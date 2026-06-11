ETV Bharat / bharat

Raipur Seafarer Recalls Harrowing Experience In Strait Of Hormuz

Raipur: Having spent the last three months stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, Rudransh Choubey of Raipur has just returned home after undergoing a harrowing experience. The Strait of Hormuz is the theatre of Iran-Israel-US war.

A resident of Raipur, Rudransh was there in the capacity of an Assistant Captain and Chief Officer of a cargo ship that had sailed from Qatar with a shipment of urea and got stranded amidst fighting.

He told ETV Bharat that the situation remains critical with several ships still stranded there and not being allowed to leave. While Iran's naval forces are on one side, the US has imposed a blockade on the other restricting travel.

Recalling his experience, he said that there was no war-like situation when his ship had gone but while they were loading the cargo to be brought back, they received a message from the Iranian Coast Guard that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed till further notice.

File photo of Rudransh Choubey (ETV Bharat)

“We stopped there as there was no clarity on what to do next. We had no information, nor were there any instructions from the company. For three months, we were stuck between the sea and the war,” he said.

He related that in the early days of the war, missiles, drones and fighter jets were flying overhead. “It was a surreal experience. We were very cautious about how to handle the situation. We took great care to avoid stress and kept ourselves engaged in our work. We also received messages from various agencies which we followed,” he said.