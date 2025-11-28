Raipur A New National Security Hub, As PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, NSA Doval, Top Cops Gather For Three-Day DGP-IG Conference
NSA Ajit Doval and over 600 senior officers arrived in Raipur for the three-day DGP-IG Conference to discuss terrorism, cybercrime, Naxal threats, and national security.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s capital is becoming a new centre for national security strategy discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and top police officials from across the country, including DGPs, ADGs, and IGs, will convene at the IIM Raipur campus in Naya Raipur to formulate strategies for security, crime control and emerging threats.
The three-day conference, scheduled from November 28-30, aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the statement said.
Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, Counter terrorism, Disaster management, Women's Safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing. The Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.
On Friday afternoon, NSA Ajit Doval landed at Raipur Airport and went directly to the newly-built rest house in Naya Raipur. Security arrangements were heightened along the route, with central agencies and state police ensuring strict protection from the airport to the venue.
Doval reached IIM Raipur at 2 pm, where he joined the ongoing sessions of the DGP-IG Conference. On the opening day, he took initial inputs from senior officers on key national security strategies.
Over 600 officers will engage in discussions over three days to strengthen security frameworks, law-and-order systems and intelligence coordination. The event is considered the largest annual platform in Indian policing.
The conference will feature detailed discussions on counterterrorism strategies, cybercrime prevention, the Naxal challenge, inter-state crime networks, technology-driven policing and coordination among intelligence agencies. Doval will review presentations on these topics and issue guidance for future national security planning.
Since 2014, the format of the conference has undergone continuous upgradation under the Prime Minister’s guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country.
The conference was earlier held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha).
Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGP-IG Conference is being organised this year in Raipur, marking the first time when Raipur will be the venue for such a large-scale meeting. This event underscores Chhattisgarh’s growing importance and cements Raipur as a hub for national security discourse. (with IANS inputs)
