Raipur A New National Security Hub, As PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, NSA Doval, Top Cops Gather For Three-Day DGP-IG Conference

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s capital is becoming a new centre for national security strategy discussions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and top police officials from across the country, including DGPs, ADGs, and IGs, will convene at the IIM Raipur campus in Naya Raipur to formulate strategies for security, crime control and emerging threats.

The three-day conference, scheduled from November 28-30, aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the statement said.

Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, Counter terrorism, Disaster management, Women's Safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing. The Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

On Friday afternoon, NSA Ajit Doval landed at Raipur Airport and went directly to the newly-built rest house in Naya Raipur. Security arrangements were heightened along the route, with central agencies and state police ensuring strict protection from the airport to the venue.

Doval reached IIM Raipur at 2 pm, where he joined the ongoing sessions of the DGP-IG Conference. On the opening day, he took initial inputs from senior officers on key national security strategies.