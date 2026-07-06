Rains Slow Down Trains In Some Zones, Many Cancelled, Diverted, Short-Terminated
The train disruptions were witnessed despite a series of preventive measures announced by the Indian Railways ahead of the monsoon.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: For lakhs of passengers, the monsoon has once again turned train journeys into a test of patience, despite the Railways' extensive pre-monsoon preparations. Heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging have disrupted services across several routes, slowing train movement by 20-25 minutes as the Western, Central, and East Coast Railways have reduced train speeds in waterlogged and vulnerable sections, leading to longer travel times and cascading delays.
While these precautions are aimed at preventing accidents and protecting infrastructure, they have affected the travel plans of commuters, office-goers, students, and families, many of whom faced hours of uncertainty at stations and onboard delays.
Earlier, a senior Railway official had said that the preparedness measures were based on a detailed assessment of locations that experienced waterlogging during previous monsoon seasons. However, this monsoon, those measures have not proved effective due to heavy rainfall.
Officials said they had carried out detailed inspections of vulnerable assets, including bridges, tunnels, and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), with special attention to flood-prone locations and embankments vulnerable to erosion. Emergency preparedness was also strengthened by directing field officials to maintain strategic reserves of essential materials such as sand, ballast, cement, and boulders for rapid restoration work whenever required.
According to Railway officials, heavy rainfall has submerged railway tracks as waterlogging in the adjacent roads and surrounding areas has caused floodwater to flow over the tracks and the accumulated water has not drained away.
"Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today as well and have asked both Western and Central railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services," a senior Railway official said.
Passenger Advisory
Due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations, suburban train services on Western Railway are currently running behind schedule by 20-25 minutes. Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly. The inconvenience caused is regretted and your patience and cooperation appreciated, Railways stated.
Since the last several hours, it has rained almost 300 mm in the Palghar area, and water from this area is inundating Vasai to the Virar area. All city and district water channels are overflowing. Nalasopara city entire area has been flooded and water from the track and station area have not drained out. As of now trains are running, but at restricted speed.
Bus Arrangements for Stranded Passengers
The Railways have arranged buses to drop stranded passengers at their destinations.
- Bhilad: Two buses to Borivali and one bus to Vapi
- Sanjan: One bus to Mumbai
- Vapi: Two buses to Mumbai (three more in plan)
- Valsad: Two buses to Mumbai
- Navsari: Three buses to Mumbai
Cancellation, Short-Termination, Short-Origination, Diversion, Rescheduling of Trains
Incessant rains over the South East Ghats between Lonavala and Karjat over the last few days (over 140 mm on July 6, 327 mm on July 5 and 162 mm on July 4) have caused landslides between Thakurvadi Cabin and Monkey Hill Cabin on the Lonavala-Karjat section on Monday.
Resulting this, 17 trains were cancelled, 18 short-terminated, 15 short-originated, 31 diverted and four rescheduled today.
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