ETV Bharat / bharat

Rains Slow Down Trains In Some Zones, Many Cancelled, Diverted, Short-Terminated

New Delhi: For lakhs of passengers, the monsoon has once again turned train journeys into a test of patience, despite the Railways' extensive pre-monsoon preparations. Heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging have disrupted services across several routes, slowing train movement by 20-25 minutes as the Western, Central, and East Coast Railways have reduced train speeds in waterlogged and vulnerable sections, leading to longer travel times and cascading delays.

While these precautions are aimed at preventing accidents and protecting infrastructure, they have affected the travel plans of commuters, office-goers, students, and families, many of whom faced hours of uncertainty at stations and onboard delays.

Earlier, a senior Railway official had said that the preparedness measures were based on a detailed assessment of locations that experienced waterlogging during previous monsoon seasons. However, this monsoon, those measures have not proved effective due to heavy rainfall.

Officials said they had carried out detailed inspections of vulnerable assets, including bridges, tunnels, and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), with special attention to flood-prone locations and embankments vulnerable to erosion. Emergency preparedness was also strengthened by directing field officials to maintain strategic reserves of essential materials such as sand, ballast, cement, and boulders for rapid restoration work whenever required.

According to Railway officials, heavy rainfall has submerged railway tracks as waterlogging in the adjacent roads and surrounding areas has caused floodwater to flow over the tracks and the accumulated water has not drained away.

"Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today as well and have asked both Western and Central railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services," a senior Railway official said.

Passenger Advisory