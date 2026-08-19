Over 81 Killed In Rain-Related Disasters In Himachal So Far, Yellow Alert Remain In Many Districts
At least 81 people have died in direct rain related disasters while another 116 died in hazardous road accidents since June 30
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Shimla: At least 81 people have lost their lives in rain-related disasters this monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, while another 116 died in road accidents. The state continues to be battered by incessant rain, with normal life being disrupted in many places. The heavy downpour has led to landslides and road accidents. In some areas, schools have been closed due to flood-like conditions.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in various districts for the next 24 hours. A yellow alert was also issued for one or two places in seven districts of Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan. Light rain is also expected in some parts of Bilaspur, Una and Solan along with one or two rounds of moderate to heavy rain. No warning has been issued for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
According to a report from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, 81 people have died in rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began on June 30. During this period, 116 people have died in road accidents in the state. The state suffered losses of Rs 1,001 crore as of August 19. Torrential rain and related incidents have led to the closure of 279 roads and malfunctioning of 310 transformers. Eighty-four drinking water schemes have also been affected.
On Tuesday, a landslide blocked the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 while on Wednesday, debris blocked the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track between Koti and Gumman railway stations. The railway administration is planning to send trains back to Kalka from Gumman as a preventive measure.
Providing water to homes in this mountainous state during the rainy season is not easy. The Jal Shakti Department employees are trying to ensure water supply amid overflowing rivers and heavy rain.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri shared a video on a social media platform showing the employees working in difficult conditions. He wrote, “Even amidst overflowing rivers and heavy rain, the employees of the Jal Shakti Department are standing at the front lines with full alertness. Work is being carried out continuously at the Gallu Waterfall source to restore the drinking water scheme for Dharamshala city. The task is challenging due to heavy rain. The drinking water scheme has been restored by connecting it to the Naddi water project. Even in difficult circumstances, the employees of the Jal Shakti Department are engaged in serving the public."
Heavy rains are also triggering landslides at various places. Flood-like conditions prevailed in Parwanoo in Solan district, with rail traffic disrupted. A truck narrowly escaped falling into a drain on the Old Kasauli Road in Sector 5. The water flow was so strong after the rain that it swept away the culvert and soil.
Several vehicles have reportedly been stranded near Taksal gate due to the strong water flow. While no casualties have been reported, the strong water flow has left several vehicles stranded. Meanwhile, a hillside below Bahara University in Waknaghat on the Chandigarh-Shimla NH-5 has completely blocked one side of the four-lane road.
Traffic is also getting disrupted near Chakki Mor on NH-5 due to a large amount of debris and water on the road. The district administration has directed the company that constructed the four-lane road to ensure smooth operation of NH-5. Police personnel have also been deployed.
Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said, "The district administration is on alert mode. The administration's priority is to keep all the roads in the district, including NH-5, open. Instructions have been issued to the concerned departments for this. During heavy rains, people should stay away from the rivers and streams. Also, if any incident occurs in the area, inform the administration immediately."
A major accident occurred on Tuesday evening when massive debris suddenly fell from a hillside at Bagnadhar mine in the Kamaru tehsil of Giripar region of Sirmaur district. The debris struck two vehicles and an excavator parked below. Three people were feared trapped under the debris. The incident caused widespread panic in the area.
Naib Tehsildar at Kamaru, Om Prakash said, "We have reached the spot with the relief and rescue team. The work of removing debris is continuing for the second consecutive day. Three people are reported to be trapped in the debris. The rescue operation remains challenging due to continuous rain.”
Life in Bagana subdivision of Una has also been disrupted because of torrential rains in the last 12 hours. The heavy downpour has triggered landslides and uprooted trees at several locations, disrupting traffic. Looking at the danger, Jatin Lall, the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority and Deputy Commissioner of Una, issued orders for the closure of all non-residential educational institutions in Bangana subdivision on August 19. The administration has also appealed to people to stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas.
With Nakki Khad on Kaloha Road in Paragpur of Kangra suddenly overflowing, a car travelling towards Chandigarh got trapped in the raging water current. The passengers were rescued by the locals with considerable difficulty. The administration has appealed to the drivers not to risk crossing the Nakki Khad and other rain-fed ravines.
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