ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 81 Killed In Rain-Related Disasters In Himachal So Far, Yellow Alert Remain In Many Districts

Shimla: At least 81 people have lost their lives in rain-related disasters this monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, while another 116 died in road accidents. The state continues to be battered by incessant rain, with normal life being disrupted in many places. The heavy downpour has led to landslides and road accidents. In some areas, schools have been closed due to flood-like conditions.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in various districts for the next 24 hours. A yellow alert was also issued for one or two places in seven districts of Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan. Light rain is also expected in some parts of Bilaspur, Una and Solan along with one or two rounds of moderate to heavy rain. No warning has been issued for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

According to a report from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre, 81 people have died in rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began on June 30. During this period, 116 people have died in road accidents in the state. The state suffered losses of Rs 1,001 crore as of August 19. Torrential rain and related incidents have led to the closure of 279 roads and malfunctioning of 310 transformers. Eighty-four drinking water schemes have also been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide blocked the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5 while on Wednesday, debris blocked the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track between Koti and Gumman railway stations. The railway administration is planning to send trains back to Kalka from Gumman as a preventive measure.

Providing water to homes in this mountainous state during the rainy season is not easy. The Jal Shakti Department employees are trying to ensure water supply amid overflowing rivers and heavy rain.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri shared a video on a social media platform showing the employees working in difficult conditions. He wrote, “Even amidst overflowing rivers and heavy rain, the employees of the Jal Shakti Department are standing at the front lines with full alertness. Work is being carried out continuously at the Gallu Waterfall source to restore the drinking water scheme for Dharamshala city. The task is challenging due to heavy rain. The drinking water scheme has been restored by connecting it to the Naddi water project. Even in difficult circumstances, the employees of the Jal Shakti Department are engaged in serving the public."

Heavy rains are also triggering landslides at various places. Flood-like conditions prevailed in Parwanoo in Solan district, with rail traffic disrupted. A truck narrowly escaped falling into a drain on the Old Kasauli Road in Sector 5. The water flow was so strong after the rain that it swept away the culvert and soil.