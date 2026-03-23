Rains, Clouds Lead To Pleasant Weather, Lower AQI Across Delhi-NCR
The IMD said Delhi will remain cloudy, with light drizzle possible in the afternoon, following which the weather is expected to become cooler, more pleasant.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, has once again become overcast. On the morning of March 23, the weather turned pleasant. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is possible in Delhi-NCR this afternoon, which is expected to lead to a drop in temperature and cooler weather.
According to IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5°C on Sunday, which is 2°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6°C, or 1.7°C below normal. The humidity level in the air ranged between 38-94 per cent. Mungeshpur recorded the lowest maximum temperature, 27°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5°C in the Ridge area.
The IMD also said that the skies over Delhi will remain cloudy this morning, and light drizzle or rain may occur in several areas in the afternoon. Following the rain, the weather is expected to become cooler and more pleasant, with a slight drop in temperature also likely.
Accordingly, the IMD said the maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is expected to range between 29°C and 32°C, while, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 14°C-15°C. During this period, wind speeds are expected to range from 20-25 km per hour.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 138 points as of 7 am on Monday. In other cities of the NCR, the AQI was recorded at 140 in Faridabad, 135 in Gurugram, 128 in Ghaziabad, 122 in Greater Noida, and 125 in Noida. In most parts of the national capital, the AQI level remains above 100, but within the 100–200 range.