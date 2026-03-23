ETV Bharat / bharat

Rains, Clouds Lead To Pleasant Weather, Lower AQI Across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, has once again become overcast. On the morning of March 23, the weather turned pleasant. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is possible in Delhi-NCR this afternoon, which is expected to lead to a drop in temperature and cooler weather.

According to IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5°C on Sunday, which is 2°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6°C, or 1.7°C below normal. The humidity level in the air ranged between 38-94 per cent. Mungeshpur recorded the lowest maximum temperature, 27°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5°C in the Ridge area.

The IMD also said that the skies over Delhi will remain cloudy this morning, and light drizzle or rain may occur in several areas in the afternoon. Following the rain, the weather is expected to become cooler and more pleasant, with a slight drop in temperature also likely.