Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Across India; Northeast Remains Focus As Monsoon Withdrawal Continues
Rainfall activity is expected to persist through early October in several states, alongside thunderstorms and strong winds in vulnerable pockets.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Rain and thunderstorms are likely across several parts of India on Wednesday, September 30, with the Northeast expected to remain the main weather focus.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in parts of the Northeast and South India.
At the same time, several other regions may witness scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: The weather over northwest India is expected to stay mostly dry, although isolated to scattered rain is likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, September 30. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and adjoining areas during the coming days.
Rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for five days. Uttarakhand may receive rain from September 30 to October 2, with another spell on October 5 and 6.
A western disturbance, with a cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and the neighbourhood, persists. In contrast, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh now lies over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar.
The southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to move, showing the gradual retreat of the monsoon season.
Central India: The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh, while East Madhya Pradesh may receive rain from September 29 to October 3.
Chhattisgarh is also likely to see rain from September 30 to October 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible over West Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and over East Madhya Pradesh during the coming days.
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.
East India: Rain is expected over parts of eastern India. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday, with rain continuing over some areas into October.
Jharkhand may receive isolated to scattered rain from September 30 to October 2, while Bihar is expected to see rain from September 30 to October 6.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over Bihar during the coming days. Winds may reach 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph in some areas. Odisha may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.
Northeast India: The IMD said the depression over coastal Myanmar and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and southeast Bangladesh moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over North Myanmar and adjoining areas of southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the Northeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Wednesday.
The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards Mizoram, Tripura and adjoining southeast Bangladesh and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over the next 24 hours.
Fairly widespread rain is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday. Isolated heavy rain is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh from October 2 to October 4, while Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states may see rain on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected over these areas.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood persists and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
West India: Rain activity will continue over parts of India. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from September 30 to October 6. Marathwada may receive rain on Wednesday, while Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to see isolated to scattered rain from September 30 to October 1. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible over Marathwada. The upper-air cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea has become less marked.
South India: Southern India will continue to see rain over several areas. Isolated to scattered rain is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive rain, with widespread rain likely during October 1 to October 6. Coastal Karnataka may also experience widespread rain during October 1 and October 2.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely over Rayalaseema.
Strong surface winds are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the coming days.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh now lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu. It extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. The north-south trough from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar now runs across Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Squally Weather Over Arabian Sea, Bay Of Bengal
The IMD has forecast squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining parts of the southwest Arabian Sea.
Similar conditions are likely over the north Andaman Sea and along and off the south Myanmar coast and adjoining parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal, with winds of 45-55 kmph and gusts to 65 kmph.
Squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the south Andaman Sea, along and off the west Myanmar coast and over some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal.
Overall, September 30 will see contrasting weather across India, with the Northeast remaining the focus for heavy rain and thunderstorms, while several other regions experience scattered rain as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal.
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