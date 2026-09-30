ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Across India; Northeast Remains Focus As Monsoon Withdrawal Continues

People travel on a crowded boat along the Ganga River near the Nakta Diara area following a rise in the water level in Patna on Wednesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rain and thunderstorms are likely across several parts of India on Wednesday, September 30, with the Northeast expected to remain the main weather focus.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in parts of the Northeast and South India.

At the same time, several other regions may witness scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country.

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: The weather over northwest India is expected to stay mostly dry, although isolated to scattered rain is likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, September 30. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and adjoining areas during the coming days.

Rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for five days. Uttarakhand may receive rain from September 30 to October 2, with another spell on October 5 and 6.

A western disturbance, with a cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and the neighbourhood, persists. In contrast, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh now lies over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar.

The southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to move, showing the gradual retreat of the monsoon season.

Central India: The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh, while East Madhya Pradesh may receive rain from September 29 to October 3.

Chhattisgarh is also likely to see rain from September 30 to October 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible over West Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and over East Madhya Pradesh during the coming days.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.

East India: Rain is expected over parts of eastern India. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rain over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday, with rain continuing over some areas into October.

Jharkhand may receive isolated to scattered rain from September 30 to October 2, while Bihar is expected to see rain from September 30 to October 6.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over Bihar during the coming days. Winds may reach 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph in some areas. Odisha may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

Northeast India: The IMD said the depression over coastal Myanmar and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and southeast Bangladesh moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over North Myanmar and adjoining areas of southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the Northeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Wednesday.