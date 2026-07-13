Rain Lashes Several States, But Delhi's Monsoon Blues Continue Amid Rising Temperatures
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flood risks continue across eastern India, while Delhi remains hot and humid and experiences poor air quality | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is active across most parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall to central, eastern, northeastern and Himalayan states. However, Delhi continues to wait for a sustained spell of monsoon rain.
After a brief round of showers over the past few days, the national capital has once again slipped into hot, humid conditions, with rising temperatures, sticky weather and deteriorating air quality making outdoor conditions increasingly uncomfortable.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest monsoon advance map shows that the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on July 9. However, despite nationwide coverage, rainfall remains uneven: some regions are witnessing heavy to very heavy rain, while others, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continue to receive only isolated showers.
Latest INSAT-3DS thermal infrared satellite imagery further highlights the contrast. Dense cloud bands are spread across central India, Bihar, West Bengal, the Northeast and the Himalayan region, while active convective clouds continue over the Bay of Bengal.
Comparatively thinner cloud cover persists over Delhi-NCR and adjoining northwest India, explaining why the capital has not witnessed a prolonged spell of monsoon rain despite the monsoon covering the entire country.
Delhi Turns Hot And Humid Again
After a brief spell of rain, Delhi witnessed another rise in temperature on Sunday as humid weather returned across the city. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8°C, 1.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.3°C, 1 degree above normal.
Relative humidity fluctuated between 52 per cent and 83 per cent, making outdoor conditions feel significantly more uncomfortable than the recorded temperature would suggest.
The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 26°C and 28°C.
The IMD has also indicated that between July 15 and July 18, Delhi's daytime temperature may climb further to around 37-39°C, with only isolated rainfall expected over the coming days.
The return of hot and humid weather has also coincided with worsening air quality in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 258 at 7 am on Monday, placing it in the 'Poor' category.
Across the NCR, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 222, Gurugram 233, Ghaziabad 225, Greater Noida 229 and Noida 238, with most monitoring stations reporting pollution levels above 200.
The combination of elevated temperatures, high humidity and poor air quality is expected to make outdoor conditions increasingly uncomfortable over the next few days.
Active Weather Systems Driving Monsoon
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur before reaching south Assam. A Western Disturbance continues over the western Himalayan region, while upper-air cyclonic circulations persist over northeast Bihar, south Bangladesh and northeast Assam.
Together, these systems are sustaining active monsoon conditions over eastern, northeastern and Himalayan states through the week.
Weather Alert Across India
Eastern and Northeastern India: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Among major stations, Cherrapunji recorded 7 cm of rainfall, while North Lakhimpur received 6 cm, reflecting the concentration of monsoon activity over eastern and northeastern India.
Northwest India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand till July 18 and Himachal Pradesh during July 17-18, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand through the week. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph.
Central India: Scattered rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha through July 18. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh on July 14 and 15.
East India: The monsoon is expected to remain vigorous across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal, while Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Northeast India: The Northeast is likely to remain under one of the most active phases of the monsoon this week. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall till July 18, with very heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya, increasing the risk of flooding, overflowing rivers and landslides.
West India: Monsoon activity is expected to strengthen over Konkan & Goa, while Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness scattered rainfall through the week. Rainfall coverage over Konkan & Goa is expected to become more widespread after July 15.
South Peninsular India: Scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the week. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely over Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, heatwave conditions are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till July 14, while hot and humid weather is likely over Odisha and coastal Tamil Nadu, reflecting the contrasting weather conditions prevailing across the country.
Flash Flood Risk In Three Regions
The IMD has issued a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk for parts of Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar during the next 24 hours.
Localised flooding, waterlogging, inundation of low-lying areas, disruption to traffic, and landslides in vulnerable hilly regions remain possible.
IMD Issues Public And Fishermen Advisory
The weather department has warned that heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding, waterlogging, traffic congestion, reduced visibility, localised landslides and damage to vulnerable structures. It has advised people to check traffic updates before travelling, avoid waterlogged areas and stay away from vulnerable structures during periods of intense rainfall.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal due to squally weather and rough sea conditions.
Strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over large parts of the Arabian Sea, while squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of the Bay of Bengal during the next few days.
Weather Extremes Across India
Among major weather observations, the country's highest maximum temperature of 41°C was recorded at Phalodi (Rajasthan), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Madurai Airport (Tamil Nadu) on Sunday, while Halflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 17.8°C.
While the Southwest Monsoon remains active across most parts of India, weather experts say the coming week will continue to reflect its uneven distribution.
Eastern, northeastern and Himalayan states are expected to remain under active monsoon conditions with heavy rainfall, while northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, is likely to receive only isolated showers.
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