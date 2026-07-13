ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain Lashes Several States, But Delhi's Monsoon Blues Continue Amid Rising Temperatures

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Satgaon, Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is active across most parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall to central, eastern, northeastern and Himalayan states. However, Delhi continues to wait for a sustained spell of monsoon rain.

After a brief round of showers over the past few days, the national capital has once again slipped into hot, humid conditions, with rising temperatures, sticky weather and deteriorating air quality making outdoor conditions increasingly uncomfortable.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest monsoon advance map shows that the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on July 9. However, despite nationwide coverage, rainfall remains uneven: some regions are witnessing heavy to very heavy rain, while others, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), continue to receive only isolated showers.

Latest INSAT-3DS thermal infrared satellite imagery further highlights the contrast. Dense cloud bands are spread across central India, Bihar, West Bengal, the Northeast and the Himalayan region, while active convective clouds continue over the Bay of Bengal.

Comparatively thinner cloud cover persists over Delhi-NCR and adjoining northwest India, explaining why the capital has not witnessed a prolonged spell of monsoon rain despite the monsoon covering the entire country.

Delhi Turns Hot And Humid Again

After a brief spell of rain, Delhi witnessed another rise in temperature on Sunday as humid weather returned across the city. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8°C, 1.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.3°C, 1 degree above normal.

Relative humidity fluctuated between 52 per cent and 83 per cent, making outdoor conditions feel significantly more uncomfortable than the recorded temperature would suggest.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 26°C and 28°C.

The IMD has also indicated that between July 15 and July 18, Delhi's daytime temperature may climb further to around 37-39°C, with only isolated rainfall expected over the coming days.

The return of hot and humid weather has also coincided with worsening air quality in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 258 at 7 am on Monday, placing it in the 'Poor' category.

Across the NCR, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 222, Gurugram 233, Ghaziabad 225, Greater Noida 229 and Noida 238, with most monitoring stations reporting pollution levels above 200.

The combination of elevated temperatures, high humidity and poor air quality is expected to make outdoor conditions increasingly uncomfortable over the next few days.

Active Weather Systems Driving Monsoon

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur before reaching south Assam. A Western Disturbance continues over the western Himalayan region, while upper-air cyclonic circulations persist over northeast Bihar, south Bangladesh and northeast Assam.

Together, these systems are sustaining active monsoon conditions over eastern, northeastern and Himalayan states through the week.

Weather Alert Across India

Eastern and Northeastern India: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.