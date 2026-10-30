Rain Improves Delhi's Air Quality; Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely Across India Till November 4
Multiple weather disturbances are influencing conditions across India, bringing rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall in different regions, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
India is witnessing an unusual spell of rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall toward the end of October, with multiple weather systems influencing conditions nationwide.
Recent showers have improved air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), but heavy rainfall is expected across eastern and central India, with fresh snowfall likely in the Himalayas. The changing weather conditions are expected to continue into the first week of November.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnants of very severe cyclonic Storm Arnab have weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha. The system is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further over northeast Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions.
Meanwhile, a fresh cyclonic circulation is developing over the Andaman Sea, which could lead to the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a depression and may influence rainfall along India's eastern coast in the coming days.
Multiple Weather Systems Active Across India
Besides the weakening low-pressure area over central India, a Western Disturbance is over northern Pakistan, while another trough-like system extends across Jammu and Kashmir. These disturbances are contributing to unstable weather conditions over northwest India and the western Himalayan region.
A cyclonic circulation is also over the Arabian Sea, but it is currently too far away to significantly affect Indian weather. Another minor circulation has been observed over northern Haryana in the lower atmospheric levels.
A trough line extending from Bihar and Nepal towards Andhra Pradesh is also supporting moisture movement and atmospheric instability across several regions.
Weather Alert Across India
Eastern And Central India: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Chhattisgarh on October 30-31 and November 3-4, with isolated heavy showers likely on November 1-2. Odisha may receive rainfall on October 30 and November 1, while isolated heavy to extremely heavy showers are expected in parts of the state, particularly North Odisha, on October 30 and November 2.
Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall. North Bihar may receive extremely heavy rainfall on October 30, while Jharkhand may see isolated heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are likely across parts of eastern India.
Delhi-NCR: Recent rainfall and thunderstorms have temporarily improved air quality across Delhi-NCR. The IMD said showers may continue over parts of northwest India on October 30 before gradually subsiding.
IMD scientist Dr D R Pattanaik attributed the recent rainfall in Delhi primarily to Western Disturbances. He said the northward movement of the cyclone's remnants from Chhattisgarh also interacted with these systems, increasing atmospheric instability and moisture availability.
The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts on October 29, forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms over the next 24–48 hours. Delhi also recorded its coldest October day in four years on Thursday, with temperatures dropping 5.6°C below normal amid the weakening Cyclone Arnab.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to experience generally cloudy skies, with one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy showers are possible overnight on Friday.
Weather conditions are expected to improve on October 31, with partly cloudy skies forecast across the region. No weather warnings have been issued for Saturday. From November 1, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience mainly clear skies and more stable weather.
Snowfall In Kedarnath: The Western Disturbance has brought snowfall to higher-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, particularly around Kedarnath, along with rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further precipitation, including fresh snowfall, is possible across the western Himalayan region. The activity could intensify cold conditions in mountainous areas, while isolated thunderstorms are likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Northeast And Southern India: Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and parts of Maharashtra are also likely to receive rainfall. West and East Madhya Pradesh may witness isolated to scattered showers between October 30 and November 4, while Vidarbha is likely to receive rainfall between October 30 and November 1.
In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy rainfall around November 2-3, while other northeastern states may receive isolated to scattered showers.
In southern India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 30 and November 4. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could also see showers in early November, with isolated heavy rainfall possible on November 1 and 4. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Fresh Bay Of Bengal System To Influence November Weather
The developing cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea could form a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal before intensifying into a depression. Its movement will influence rainfall along the eastern coast, particularly over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions in early November.
Environmental expert Husain Hishmi said residual cyclone moisture and changing weather systems could trigger further rainfall across eastern and central India. He cautioned that heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause localised flooding and disrupt harvesting activities and travel.
Residents in affected regions have been advised to follow IMD weather alerts and exercise caution while travelling, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and thunderstorms.
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