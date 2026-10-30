ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain Improves Delhi's Air Quality; Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely Across India Till November 4

People visit the Kedarnath Temple, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, after snowfall in high-altitude areas of Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, on October 30, 2026. ( PTI )

India is witnessing an unusual spell of rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall toward the end of October, with multiple weather systems influencing conditions nationwide.

Recent showers have improved air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), but heavy rainfall is expected across eastern and central India, with fresh snowfall likely in the Himalayas. The changing weather conditions are expected to continue into the first week of November.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnants of very severe cyclonic Storm Arnab have weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha. The system is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further over northeast Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions.

Commuters move through traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway following rainfall, in New Delhi, on Friday, October 30, 2026. (PTI)

Meanwhile, a fresh cyclonic circulation is developing over the Andaman Sea, which could lead to the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a depression and may influence rainfall along India's eastern coast in the coming days.

Multiple Weather Systems Active Across India

Besides the weakening low-pressure area over central India, a Western Disturbance is over northern Pakistan, while another trough-like system extends across Jammu and Kashmir. These disturbances are contributing to unstable weather conditions over northwest India and the western Himalayan region.

A cyclonic circulation is also over the Arabian Sea, but it is currently too far away to significantly affect Indian weather. Another minor circulation has been observed over northern Haryana in the lower atmospheric levels.

A trough line extending from Bihar and Nepal towards Andhra Pradesh is also supporting moisture movement and atmospheric instability across several regions.

Tourists visit the coast amid rough seas and strong winds after heavy rainfall earlier, amid Cyclone Arnab in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. (IANS)

Weather Alert Across India

Eastern And Central India: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Chhattisgarh on October 30-31 and November 3-4, with isolated heavy showers likely on November 1-2. Odisha may receive rainfall on October 30 and November 1, while isolated heavy to extremely heavy showers are expected in parts of the state, particularly North Odisha, on October 30 and November 2.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to witness thunderstorms and rainfall. North Bihar may receive extremely heavy rainfall on October 30, while Jharkhand may see isolated heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are likely across parts of eastern India.

Delhi-NCR: Recent rainfall and thunderstorms have temporarily improved air quality across Delhi-NCR. The IMD said showers may continue over parts of northwest India on October 30 before gradually subsiding.

IMD scientist Dr D R Pattanaik attributed the recent rainfall in Delhi primarily to Western Disturbances. He said the northward movement of the cyclone's remnants from Chhattisgarh also interacted with these systems, increasing atmospheric instability and moisture availability.