India's Rain Deficit Reaches 40%, Surplus Rain Only In Kerala, Lakshadweep
Gujarat has reported a massive 79% rain deficit, receiving only 9 mm against a normal of 43.1 mm, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: India's south monsoon remained sluggish, pushing the country’s rainfall deficit to 40% between June 1 and 18, the India Meteorological department has said.
The country received 48.5 mm of rain against the normal 80.6 mm during the period. In central India, where rainfall stands at 27 mm against the normal 73.5 mm, there is a deficit of 63%, making it the worst-affected region.
In the southern peninsula, rainfall is 17% below normal overall.
Among the states, Gujarat has reported a massive 79% rain deficit, receiving only 9 mm against a normal of 43.1 mm. Maharashtra is also facing a severe rain scarcity with a 78% deficit.
Telangana has recorded a 41% deficit, while Tamil Nadu is 67% below normal. Karnataka has received 17% less rain than usual.
In contrast, Kerala remains near normal with a 7% surplus and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have recorded a significant 76% excess rainfall.
The monsoon advance has remained stalled over several parts of central and northern India in the past week.
The weather office expects fresh progress of the southwest monsoon only after favourable conditions develop in the coming days.
"The monsoon has not weakened permanently. It is merely passing through a temporary pause caused by atmospheric conditions, that is, absence of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal area, and also the presence of unfavorable upper air circulation over the Arabian Sea. Current indications suggest that rain is likely to revive towards the end of June, bringing relief to farmers and supporting Kharif sowing across many parts of India," said Rajesh Paul, environmentalist.
According to the IMD, conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon in some parts of Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh in the next four to five days.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, likely across the Delhi region from June 18 to 21.
Meteorologists said that strong winds and intermittent rain will help mitigate extreme heat conditions, while some areas see persistent humidity.
Delhi’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 39 degrees Celsius under sunny skies, with the night-time temperature dropping to a low of nearly 31 degrees Celsius.
Weather experts said the combined impact of the western disturbance and local weather system is expected to keep temperatures under control and make conditions pleasant.
Across peninsular India, isolated to scattered rain is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana until June 24.
The IMD has also issued a special alert for very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on June 19.
Meanwhile, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Kerala are likely to receive widespread rain in the next two days.
There is also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning, with winds reaching 40-50 kmph and up to 60 kmph, over these regions, as well as parts of central India.
Similarly, in the Northeast, widespread rain is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.
These conditions are likely to continue until June 22.
In the North West, hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand on June 19.
West Rajasthan is likely to see dust storm from June 19 to 20.
Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab may experience scattered rain during June 19 and 22.
In the western region, Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra are likely to witness scattered rain on Friday.
According to IMD, widespread rain is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar islands, West Bengal, and Odisha from June 21 to 24.
The maximum temperature is likely to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over this region till June 20.
IMD has warned of localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses, mainly in urban areas.
Citizens are advised to check traffic congestion on their route before leaving for their destination and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.
People are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and strong winds.
Also Read
Monsoon Delayed: Goa Left With One Month’s Drinking Water Supply
Heavy Rain Likely Across East, Northeast, South India; Delhi To Remain Hot And Humid