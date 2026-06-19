ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Rain Deficit Reaches 40%, Surplus Rain Only In Kerala, Lakshadweep

A fruit seller passing on the bridge after Rain, in Ahmedabad on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's south monsoon remained sluggish, pushing the country’s rainfall deficit to 40% between June 1 and 18, the India Meteorological department has said.

The country received 48.5 mm of rain against the normal 80.6 mm during the period. In central India, where rainfall stands at 27 mm against the normal 73.5 mm, there is a deficit of 63%, making it the worst-affected region.

In the southern peninsula, rainfall is 17% below normal overall.

Among the states, Gujarat has reported a massive 79% rain deficit, receiving only 9 mm against a normal of 43.1 mm. Maharashtra is also facing a severe rain scarcity with a 78% deficit.

Telangana has recorded a 41% deficit, while Tamil Nadu is 67% below normal. Karnataka has received 17% less rain than usual.

In contrast, Kerala remains near normal with a 7% surplus and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have recorded a significant 76% excess rainfall.

The monsoon advance has remained stalled over several parts of central and northern India in the past week.

The weather office expects fresh progress of the southwest monsoon only after favourable conditions develop in the coming days.

"The monsoon has not weakened permanently. It is merely passing through a temporary pause caused by atmospheric conditions, that is, absence of a low-pressure zone in the Bay of Bengal area, and also the presence of unfavorable upper air circulation over the Arabian Sea. Current indications suggest that rain is likely to revive towards the end of June, bringing relief to farmers and supporting Kharif sowing across many parts of India," said Rajesh Paul, environmentalist.

According to the IMD, conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon in some parts of Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh in the next four to five days.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, likely across the Delhi region from June 18 to 21.

Meteorologists said that strong winds and intermittent rain will help mitigate extreme heat conditions, while some areas see persistent humidity.

Delhi’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 39 degrees Celsius under sunny skies, with the night-time temperature dropping to a low of nearly 31 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts said the combined impact of the western disturbance and local weather system is expected to keep temperatures under control and make conditions pleasant.

Across peninsular India, isolated to scattered rain is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana until June 24.