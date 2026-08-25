Rain Alert Across India: Low-Pressure System To Trigger Widespread Showers, Heavy Rain In Several States
A weather system is expected to keep several regions wet, with authorities warning of flooding, waterlogging and travel disruptions | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in the coming days, stating that the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha remains active, and the same would bring rainfall across several parts of India.
According to the IMD, the weather system is likely to move northwestward across Jharkhand and north Odisha over the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough currently extends from Jammu through Dehradun, Sultanpur and Daltonganj to the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha, before extending towards the northeast Bay of Bengal.
The IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand through August 31, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 25 to 27. Central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is also expected to see widespread rainfall over the coming days.
Rainfall Status Across States
Rainfall received so far varies sharply across states and Union Territories. Ladakh has recorded the highest excess at 210 per cent, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have recorded 2,704.2 mm of rainfall, 57 per cent above normal.
Goa has received 1,713.2 mm, 33 per cent above normal, while Odisha has recorded 1,078.4 mm, 29 per cent above normal. Jammu & Kashmir has received 443.9 mm, 6 per cent above normal.
On the deficit side, Meghalaya has recorded 869.2 mm of rainfall but remains 58 per cent deficient, followed by Bihar and Manipur, both 42 per cent deficient. Arunachal Pradesh is 40 per cent deficient, while Andhra Pradesh is 39 per cent deficient.
|Rainfall Status
|State/UT
|Rainfall Received
|Deficient/Excess
|Highest Excess
|Ladakh
|49.2 mm
|210% excess
|High Excess
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|2704.2 mm
|57% excess
|High Excess
|Goa
|1713.2 mm
|33% excess
|High Excess
|Odisha
|1078.4 mm
|29% excess
|Excess
|Jammu & Kashmir
|443.9 mm
|6% excess
|Highest Deficit
|Meghalaya
|869.2 mm
|58% deficient
|High Deficit
|Bihar
|417.4 mm
|42% deficient
|High Deficit
|Manipur
|453.3 mm
|42% deficient
|High Deficit
|Arunachal Pradesh
|750.8 mm
|40% deficient
|High Deficit
|Andhra Pradesh
|206.7 mm
|39% deficient
Delhi-NCR Gets More Rain
After a long wait, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) again saw heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. Rainfall has exceeded normal levels by up to 66 per cent in various areas. The IMD attributes the intense showers to the interaction of a western disturbance with a low-pressure trough. The weather has caused waterlogging, traffic chaos, and significant flight disruptions.
The IMD bulletin also recorded 6 cm of rainfall at New Delhi's Palam observatory between 8.30 am on Monday and 5.30 am on Tuesday.
India Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Regions
The hill districts of Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for parts of Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Bageshwar. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand through August 31, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from August 29 to 31.
Northwest: The region is seeing widespread rainfall, with Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh among the areas expected to receive significant showers. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 25 to 27, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast on August 25 and 26.
Central India: This region is likely to remain particularly wet. Widespread rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on August 25-26 and East Madhya Pradesh from August 25-29.
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on August 25-26, while Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
A low to moderate flash-flood risk has also been forecast over several districts of East Madhya Pradesh, including Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Singrauli and Jabalpur, among others, until 5.30 am on August 26. The IMD said surface runoff or inundation may occur in saturated and low-lying areas.
Eastern India: The Eastern region is also likely to remain wet in the coming few days. Jharkhand could receive heavy rainfall from August 25-28, while Bihar is likely to see heavy rainfall during August 25-27. Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 27-31.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal through August 31. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive widespread rainfall during the period.
Northeast India: The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during different periods.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the week.
South and West India: In western India, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall until August 30, while Madhya Maharashtra may see heavy rainfall on August 25-26.
In the south, widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during August 25-28, while Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rain through August 31. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the week.
The IMD has also issued a fishermen warning for several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, with squally weather and strong winds expected over some coastal and adjoining sea areas.
Travel Advisory And Administration On Alert
People travelling to the mountainous states have been advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journey. Continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions and flood-like conditions at some places.
The IMD has warned that heavy rain could also lead to localised landslides, mudslides, inundation and flooding in low-lying areas, while road and rail traffic may be affected in some places.
Authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and keep disaster management teams prepared. Overall, the monsoon is expected to remain active across several parts of the country over the next few days, with rainfall likely to continue.
The IMD has advised people to keep watch on changing weather conditions and move to safer places if conditions worsen. It has also advised people not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning.
Also Read:
- Hour-Long Rain Inundates Gurugram; School Students Stranded In Bus, 5-Km Jam On Expressway Triggers Chaos
- Teacher Risks Life, Crosses Swollen River On Tyre Tube To Reach School Amid Heavy Rain In Bhind
- Delhi-NCR Hit by Heavy Rain, Red Alert Issued, 15 Flights Diverted; IMD Warns of Weaker Monsoon Ahead