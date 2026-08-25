ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain Alert Across India: Low-Pressure System To Trigger Widespread Showers, Heavy Rain In Several States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in the coming days, stating that the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha remains active, and the same would bring rainfall across several parts of India.

According to the IMD, the weather system is likely to move northwestward across Jharkhand and north Odisha over the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough currently extends from Jammu through Dehradun, Sultanpur and Daltonganj to the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha, before extending towards the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand through August 31, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 25 to 27. Central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is also expected to see widespread rainfall over the coming days.

Residents of a flood-affected area in Patna, Bihar, shift to a safer place by boat during the monsoon season on Tuesday. (IANS)

Rainfall Status Across States

Rainfall received so far varies sharply across states and Union Territories. Ladakh has recorded the highest excess at 210 per cent, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have recorded 2,704.2 mm of rainfall, 57 per cent above normal.

Goa has received 1,713.2 mm, 33 per cent above normal, while Odisha has recorded 1,078.4 mm, 29 per cent above normal. Jammu & Kashmir has received 443.9 mm, 6 per cent above normal.

On the deficit side, Meghalaya has recorded 869.2 mm of rainfall but remains 58 per cent deficient, followed by Bihar and Manipur, both 42 per cent deficient. Arunachal Pradesh is 40 per cent deficient, while Andhra Pradesh is 39 per cent deficient.

Rainfall Status State/UT Rainfall Received Deficient/Excess Highest Excess Ladakh 49.2 mm 210% excess High Excess Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 2704.2 mm 57% excess High Excess Goa 1713.2 mm 33% excess High Excess Odisha 1078.4 mm 29% excess Excess Jammu & Kashmir 443.9 mm 6% excess Highest Deficit Meghalaya 869.2 mm 58% deficient High Deficit Bihar 417.4 mm 42% deficient High Deficit Manipur 453.3 mm 42% deficient High Deficit Arunachal Pradesh 750.8 mm 40% deficient High Deficit Andhra Pradesh 206.7 mm 39% deficient

Delhi-NCR Gets More Rain

After a long wait, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) again saw heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. Rainfall has exceeded normal levels by up to 66 per cent in various areas. The IMD attributes the intense showers to the interaction of a western disturbance with a low-pressure trough. The weather has caused waterlogging, traffic chaos, and significant flight disruptions.

The IMD bulletin also recorded 6 cm of rainfall at New Delhi's Palam observatory between 8.30 am on Monday and 5.30 am on Tuesday.

Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid rainfall, in Gurugram, on Tuesday. (PTI)

India Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Regions