Railways Warns Legal Action Against Unauthorised Filming, Misleading Videos
To minimise safety risks, teams of TTEs and RPF have been formed to penalise those found trespassing, filming in restricted areas and promoting dangerous stunts.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to minimise safety risks posed by misleading reels and vlogs, the Railways has warned of legal action against unauthorised filming and misleading videos.
For this purpose, teams of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been formed to catch and fine those trespassing, filming in restricted areas and promoting dangerous stunts.
"The Railways has issued an advisory cautioning people and the general public against circulating misleading, incomplete and factually incorrect information related to train operations on various digital platforms. The divisions have expressed concern over the growing trend of reels, vlogs and videos that allegedly misrepresent railway operations, portray it in a negative light and, in some cases, indirectly encourage unsafe and illegal activities to attract views and likes," a senior official of North Central Railways said.
Amit Sudarshan, CPRO of North Western Railways, said, "If someone is found shooting videos on railway tracks or in other restricted areas, the RPF and TTE teams will intervene and fine them."
The Railways advisory states that the increasing circulation of such content, particularly through YouTube channels and other social media platforms, has emerged as a serious concern. It emphasised that misleading portrayals of railway operations could distort public understanding of how the system functions and potentially create risks to public safety.
It has appealed to social media influencers, digital content creators and citizens to exercise responsibility while recording or sharing content related to railway premises, trains and operational activities.
"RPF personnel often catch and fine unauthorised persons doing videography at railway premises or trains," Manoj Kumar Singh, public relations officer of North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat.
Prior Permission Mandatory
The Railways has clarified that blogging, videography and photography inside railway premises, stations, tracks or train coaches without prior permission from the competent authority are prohibited and may attract penal action under the provisions of the Railways Act, 1989. According to Railways, filming such places requires advance authorisation in accordance with the prescribed rules.
Content creators have been advised not to treat railway infrastructure as a location for unrestricted photography or video production. The Railways has particularly cautioned against unauthorised entry into tracks, trespassing into restricted areas and performing dangerous stunts or other life-threatening activities for social media engagement.
Misleading Videos Can Create Unnecessary Panic
Highlighting the potential consequences of misinformation, the advisory said incomplete or misleading information about railway operations, particularly when circulated by individuals without adequate operational knowledge, could create unnecessary fear and confusion among passengers.
"Railway operations involve several technical, safety and administrative procedures that may not be apparent to an ordinary observer. Presenting isolated incidents or operational activities without the necessary factual context could lead to incorrect conclusions and adversely affect public perception of Indian Railways," it said.
Legal Action Under Railways Act, BNS
The advisory has referred to legal provisions under the Railways Act, 1989, and other applicable laws. North Central Railways warned that individuals involved in unauthorised filming, trespassing or activities that violate railway safety regulations could face legal consequences.
It further stated that individuals creating or circulating false, misleading or defamatory content against Railways could face action under Sections 499 and 500 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as cited in the advisory, along with other applicable legal provisions.
Constructive Feedback Welcome
The Railways said constructive suggestions and feedback from passengers and other stakeholders were always welcome. It, however, underlined the distinction between responsible criticism and the circulation of misleading information or content that promotes dangerous activities.
Passengers Urged to Rely on Verified Information
The Railways has appealed to passengers and the public to promote a safe, lawful and responsible travel culture. It also advised people to rely on information issued through official and verified sources rather than unverified social media posts, reels and videos.
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