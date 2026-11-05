ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Warns Legal Action Against Unauthorised Filming, Misleading Videos

Misleading portrayals of railway operations could distort public understanding of how the system functions. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a bid to minimise safety risks posed by misleading reels and vlogs, the Railways has warned of legal action against unauthorised filming and misleading videos.

For this purpose, teams of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been formed to catch and fine those trespassing, filming in restricted areas and promoting dangerous stunts.

"The Railways has issued an advisory cautioning people and the general public against circulating misleading, incomplete and factually incorrect information related to train operations on various digital platforms. The divisions have expressed concern over the growing trend of reels, vlogs and videos that allegedly misrepresent railway operations, portray it in a negative light and, in some cases, indirectly encourage unsafe and illegal activities to attract views and likes," a senior official of North Central Railways said.

Amit Sudarshan, CPRO of North Western Railways, said, "If someone is found shooting videos on railway tracks or in other restricted areas, the RPF and TTE teams will intervene and fine them."

The Railways advisory states that the increasing circulation of such content, particularly through YouTube channels and other social media platforms, has emerged as a serious concern. It emphasised that misleading portrayals of railway operations could distort public understanding of how the system functions and potentially create risks to public safety.

It has appealed to social media influencers, digital content creators and citizens to exercise responsibility while recording or sharing content related to railway premises, trains and operational activities.

"RPF personnel often catch and fine unauthorised persons doing videography at railway premises or trains," Manoj Kumar Singh, public relations officer of North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat.

Prior Permission Mandatory

The Railways has clarified that blogging, videography and photography inside railway premises, stations, tracks or train coaches without prior permission from the competent authority are prohibited and may attract penal action under the provisions of the Railways Act, 1989. According to Railways, filming such places requires advance authorisation in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Content creators have been advised not to treat railway infrastructure as a location for unrestricted photography or video production. The Railways has particularly cautioned against unauthorised entry into tracks, trespassing into restricted areas and performing dangerous stunts or other life-threatening activities for social media engagement.

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