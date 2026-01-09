ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Undergo A Journey Of Reforms “52 Weeks, 52 Reforms” This Year

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said Indian Railways has outlined an ambitious reform journey for the year 2026, aptly titled “52 Weeks, 52 Reforms”, a year-long exercise aiming at delivering steady, systemic change. The roadmap envisions the rollout of one major reform every week, cutting across critical functional areas including maintenance, production, safety, signalling, station management, quality management, and health systems.

Highlighting his views on reforms, Vaishnaw said, “These reforms will bring a new development in the railways, following which a new structural method will be developed for technology and innovation. This structural method will add new startups and young minds to enhance the railways' efficiency.”

To eliminate the colonial mindsets from the Indian Railways, Union Minister Vaishnaw said, “From today, it has taken symbolic yet significant steps to shed colonial-era practices and mindsets. Wearing the traditional Black Blazer will no longer be mandatory for officers. The black blazer for the officer class has been made optional. Officers are free to wear attire of their choice.”

The Minister also questioned the continued use of colonial-era nomenclature within the Railway system, citing the Waltair Division as an example. “Why should we continue to use the name Waltair instead of Visakhapatnam Railway Division,” he added.

Laying out a sweeping vision for transformation, the Minister outlined six clear points that will shape the next phase of Indian Railways’ reform journey.