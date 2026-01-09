Railways To Undergo A Journey Of Reforms “52 Weeks, 52 Reforms” This Year
These reforms will bring a new development in the railways, following which a new structural method will be developed for technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said Indian Railways has outlined an ambitious reform journey for the year 2026, aptly titled “52 Weeks, 52 Reforms”, a year-long exercise aiming at delivering steady, systemic change. The roadmap envisions the rollout of one major reform every week, cutting across critical functional areas including maintenance, production, safety, signalling, station management, quality management, and health systems.
Highlighting his views on reforms, Vaishnaw said, “These reforms will bring a new development in the railways, following which a new structural method will be developed for technology and innovation. This structural method will add new startups and young minds to enhance the railways' efficiency.”
To eliminate the colonial mindsets from the Indian Railways, Union Minister Vaishnaw said, “From today, it has taken symbolic yet significant steps to shed colonial-era practices and mindsets. Wearing the traditional Black Blazer will no longer be mandatory for officers. The black blazer for the officer class has been made optional. Officers are free to wear attire of their choice.”
The Minister also questioned the continued use of colonial-era nomenclature within the Railway system, citing the Waltair Division as an example. “Why should we continue to use the name Waltair instead of Visakhapatnam Railway Division,” he added.
Laying out a sweeping vision for transformation, the Minister outlined six clear points that will shape the next phase of Indian Railways’ reform journey.
At the core is a decisive push for systemic, time-bound reforms across customer service, maintenance, production, quality management, and health systems, with a strong emphasis on accountability and execution. This, Vaishnaw said, will be completed by the deep and widespread adoption of technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, ranging from new-generation rolling stock and advanced track systems to modern signalling, and smarter maintenance practices aimed at improving reliability and productivity.
A fundamental overhaul of maintenance standards forms the third pillar. Acknowledging that moving away from outdated practices may cause short-term discomfort, the Minister stressed that such change is unavoidable if long-term safety and performance are to be ensured. Safety itself, he said, remains non-negotiable, with an uncompromising focus on sharply reducing consequential accidents through better training, disciplined operations, technology deployment, and daily monitoring by leadership at every level.
Equally critical is the transformation of training and talent development. Continuous skill upgradation will be made mandatory, training will be closely linked to career progression, and modern tools such as simulators and digital platforms will be used to build a highly competent and future-ready workforce.
He said that this underlined the importance of engaging startups and innovators, encouraging railway employees to contribute reform ideas, and ensuring that successful innovations are scaled swiftly across the network. Indian Railway is well placed to emerge as a global benchmark and a key pillar in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Indian Railways today conferred the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar to its employees 100 officials and 26 shields to best best-performing zones in different categories at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.