Railways To Train 50,000 Loco Pilots In Winter Safety As Fog Threatens Train Operations
Poor visibility makes it harder for loco pilots to spot signals and trackside indicators, so alertness matters even more during winter operations, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: With the onset of winter, fog is expected to reduce visibility and gradually pose additional challenges to train operations.
In view of this, railway zones have organised comprehensive safety counselling on winter precautions and safe railway operations at crew lobbies. Around 50,000 loco pilots across railway zones will receive counselling on safe train operation during fog.
The counselling focuses on precautions crew members must follow while operating trains in foggy, low-visibility conditions, along with measures to prevent operational errors and accidents. Preventing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) incidents is another key area of focus.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Padam Singh, Loco Pilot Zonal Secretary, Northern Railways, said the Railways prepares in groups based on staff availability, rather than a fixed number of groups.
"There are essentially two systems. First, staff take a day off their regular work and receive the necessary counselling and briefing. Second, around 15-20 minutes before each employee goes on duty, counsellors or Chief Loco Inspectors brief them on specific steps to follow, particularly how to work safely in foggy conditions. What precautions they need to take," he said.
He added that authorities try to cover as many employees as possible during each shift. For instance, if a crew lobby has a capacity of 500 loco pilots, the target is to counsel at least 25-30 employees every day so that all loco pilots can be covered within a month.
The North Central Railway recently conducted a counselling session for loco pilots, attended by around 90 railway employees, including locomotive and Carriage and Wagon personnel, safety counsellors and officials from various departments.
Mahesh Prasad Choudhary, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat that the railway administration conducts such sessions as a routine safety measure.
"Railways have different training and counselling programmes for different seasons and situations. For example, there is separate counselling for the summer, monsoon and winter seasons," he said.
Choudhary said the aim was to ensure staff followed all safety measures based on prevailing weather and visibility conditions. The Railway Board issues a specific drive or directive for the fog season, generally around the beginning of November.
Counselling For Locomotive Pilots
With winter bringing dense fog and poor visibility, the Railway Board is placing special emphasis on sensitising loco pilots to the precautions required for safe train operations. Fog can make it difficult to spot signals, level crossings, and other trackside indicators from a safe distance, so crew members must remain vigilant and follow prescribed operating rules.
During counselling sessions, loco pilots are advised to exercise particular caution when approaching signals, stations, level crossings, and sections with speed restrictions in force. They are also reminded that familiarity with a route should never lead to complacency, especially when weather conditions affect visibility.
Low visibility in winter can reduce the time crew members have to identify signals and respond to trackside indications. The counselling therefore emphasises the importance of observing prescribed speed limits, complying with fog-related safety instructions, and remaining alert throughout the journey.
Loco pilots are encouraged to assess prevailing conditions carefully and take appropriate precautions in accordance with railway rules to ensure that poor visibility does not compromise safe train movement.
Measures To Prevent SPAD
Preventing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) incidents is another key focus. A SPAD incident occurs when a train passes a signal displaying a stop aspect, potentially creating a serious safety risk.
The counselling emphasises the need to stay focused, avoid distractions, and take appropriate precautions when approaching signals in poor visibility.
Additional vigilance in foggy conditions is essential to reduce the risk of signal violations and strengthen overall operational safety.
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