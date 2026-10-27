ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Train 50,000 Loco Pilots In Winter Safety As Fog Threatens Train Operations

New Delhi: With the onset of winter, fog is expected to reduce visibility and gradually pose additional challenges to train operations.

In view of this, railway zones have organised comprehensive safety counselling on winter precautions and safe railway operations at crew lobbies. Around 50,000 loco pilots across railway zones will receive counselling on safe train operation during fog.

The counselling focuses on precautions crew members must follow while operating trains in foggy, low-visibility conditions, along with measures to prevent operational errors and accidents. Preventing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) incidents is another key area of focus.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Padam Singh, Loco Pilot Zonal Secretary, Northern Railways, said the Railways prepares in groups based on staff availability, rather than a fixed number of groups.

"There are essentially two systems. First, staff take a day off their regular work and receive the necessary counselling and briefing. Second, around 15-20 minutes before each employee goes on duty, counsellors or Chief Loco Inspectors brief them on specific steps to follow, particularly how to work safely in foggy conditions. What precautions they need to take," he said.

He added that authorities try to cover as many employees as possible during each shift. For instance, if a crew lobby has a capacity of 500 loco pilots, the target is to counsel at least 25-30 employees every day so that all loco pilots can be covered within a month.

The North Central Railway recently conducted a counselling session for loco pilots, attended by around 90 railway employees, including locomotive and Carriage and Wagon personnel, safety counsellors and officials from various departments.

Mahesh Prasad Choudhary, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat that the railway administration conducts such sessions as a routine safety measure.

"Railways have different training and counselling programmes for different seasons and situations. For example, there is separate counselling for the summer, monsoon and winter seasons," he said.

Choudhary said the aim was to ensure staff followed all safety measures based on prevailing weather and visibility conditions. The Railway Board issues a specific drive or directive for the fog season, generally around the beginning of November.