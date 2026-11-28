Railways To Temporarily Augment Over 100 Trains With 131 Extra Coaches During December
The additional accommodation will benefit passengers travelling across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Indian Railways will temporarily augment more than 100 train services with 131 additional coaches from December 1 to 31 to accommodate the expected surge in passenger demand during the winter holidays, Christmas and New Year period.
The additional coaches will increase the availability of reserved berths and general-class seats on long-distance express trains and regional services operating on busy routes. Depending on the requirements of individual trains, the augmentation will include AC, sleeper-class and general-class coaches.
"The temporary arrangement is expected to provide relief to passengers who often struggle to secure confirmed tickets during periods of heavy travel demand. The availability of additional sleeper and AC coaches will increase the number of reserved berths, while the addition of general-class coaches will provide more seating capacity for passengers travelling on short and medium-distance routes," senior railway official stated.
The additional accommodation will benefit passengers travelling across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states. North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan said the decision was taken in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during December.
Several important long-distance services connecting different parts of the country will receive additional reserved-class coaches.
The Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur train (22977/22978) will have one First-cum-Second AC coach and one Third AC coach from December 1 to 31.
The Ajmer-Amritsar services (19611/19614 and 19613/19612) will each receive one Third AC Economy coach. The additional coaches will operate from Ajmer between December 2 and 31 and from Amritsar between December 3 and January 1, 2027.
The Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur train (14801/14802) will be augmented with two sleeper-class and three general-class coaches. The additional coaches will operate from Jodhpur between December 1 and 31 and from Indore between December 4 and January 3, 2027.
Similarly, the Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Indore train (12465/12466) will receive two sleeper-class and three general-class coaches. These will operate from Indore between December 2 and January 1, 2027, and from Bhagat Ki Kothi between December 3 and January 2, 2027.
Three Jodhpur-Varanasi City-Jodhpur services (14854/14853, 14864/14863 and 14866/14865) will each receive one additional Third AC coach during December.
More Capacity On Mumbai, Gujarat and Southern Routes
Passengers travelling between Rajasthan and Mumbai will also benefit from the temporary augmentation.
The Jodhpur-Dadar-Jodhpur train (14807/14808) will receive one Third AC, one Third AC Economy and one sleeper-class coach. These will operate from Jodhpur between December 1 and 29 and from Dadar between December 2 and 30.
The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi train (20483/20484) will receive the same combination of additional coaches. The arrangement will remain in place from Bhagat Ki Kothi between December 3 and 31 and from Dadar between December 4 and January 1, 2027.
Two services connecting Jaisalmer and Sabarmati will also be augmented. Trains 20485/20486 and 20492/20491 will each receive one Third AC and one sleeper-class coach during the specified December period.
Additional accommodation will also be provided on trains connecting Rajasthan with southern India. The Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Express (22497/22498) will receive one additional Third AC coach, while the Bhagat Ki Kothi-Tiruchirappalli-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (20481/20482) will get one additional sleeper-class coach.
The Sri Ganganagar-Puri-Sri Ganganagar train (20471/20472) will receive one additional Third AC coach. The augmentation will remain in effect from December 6 to 27 for the service from Sri Ganganagar and from December 9 to 30 for the return service.
General-Class Coaches On Busy Regional Routes
A substantial part of the augmentation will focus on increasing general-class capacity on busy regional routes, where passengers frequently face overcrowding.
Four additional general-class coaches will be attached to each of the following services from December 1 to 31:
- Hanumangarh-Jaipur-Hanumangarh (14709/14710)
- Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh (54751/54752)
- Sri Ganganagar-Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar (54754/54753)
- Sri Ganganagar-Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar (54756/54755)
- Bathinda-Dhuri-Bathinda (54766/54765)
- Sri Ganganagar-Ambala-Sri Ganganagar (14735/14736)
The Railway will also add five general-class coaches to each of six services connecting Rewari, Madar, Phulera, Hisar and Jaipur.
Additional Capacity On Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan Routes
Several trains connecting Delhi with Rajasthan and neighbouring states will also receive additional coaches.
The Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar Express (12482/12481) and Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi Express (14731/14732) will each receive one additional sleeper-class coach during the specified December period.
The Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train (22464/22463) will receive one Third AC, one sleeper-class and one general-class coach. The additional coaches will operate from Bikaner between December 1 and 29 and from Delhi Sarai between December 4 and January 1, 2027.
The Delhi Sarai-Sikar-Delhi Sarai service (14714/14713) will also receive one additional Third AC, one sleeper-class and one general-class coach from December 2 to January 1, 2027.
Similarly, the Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai train (12463/12464) will be augmented with one Third AC, one sleeper-class and one general-class coach. The arrangement will operate from Delhi Sarai between December 2 and 30 and from Jodhpur between December 3 and 31.
The Bhiwani-Kalka-Bhiwani service (14795/14796) will receive three additional general-class coaches from December 1 to 31.
Three additional general-class coaches will also be attached to the following services:
- Bhiwani-Dhehar Ka Balaji-Bhiwani (14705/14706): December 2 to January 1, 2027.
- Bhiwani-Mathura-Bhiwani (14725/14726): December 3 to January 2, 2027.
- Mathura-Sawai Madhopur-Mathura (54794/54793): December 3 to January 2, 2027.
The Hisar-Jaipur-Hisar service (14715/14716) will receive four additional general-class coaches. These will operate from Hisar between December 1 and 31 and from Jaipur between December 4 and January 3, 2027.
The Jaipur-Bathinda-Jaipur services (14734/14733 and 54704/54703) will also receive four additional general-class coaches each. The additional coaches on train 14734/14733 will operate from December 2 to January 1, 2027, while those on train 54704/54703 will operate from Jaipur between December 3 and January 2 and from Bathinda between December 4 and January 3, 2027.
Additional Coaches On Other Important Routes
The following services will also be augmented:
- Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer (22987/22988): Two additional general-class coaches from December 1 to 31.
- Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner (14711/14712): One sleeper-class and one Third AC coach, operating from Bikaner between December 2 and 30 and from Bandra Terminus between December 3 and 31.
- Lalgarh-Delhi Sarai-Lalgarh (22471/22472): One additional general-class coach, operating from Lalgarh between December 1 and 31 and from Delhi Sarai between December 3 and January 2, 2027.
- Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai (20473/20474): One additional general-class coach, operating from Delhi Sarai between December 1 and 31 and from Udaipur City between December 2 and January 1, 2027.
- Bhagat Ki Kothi-Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi (14803/14804): One additional general-class coach, operating from Bhagat Ki Kothi between December 1 and 31 and from Jammu Tawi between December 2 and January 1, 2027.
- Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur (14813/14814): One additional general-class coach, operating from Jodhpur between December 1 and 31 and from Bhopal between December 2 and January 1, 2027.
The temporary augmentation is expected to provide passengers with more options for securing confirmed reservations during the peak holiday season. Additional sleeper and AC coaches will increase reserved accommodation, while extra general-class coaches will provide more seating capacity for passengers travelling on short- and medium-distance routes.
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