ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Temporarily Augment Over 100 Trains With 131 Extra Coaches During December

Several trains connecting Delhi with Rajasthan and neighbouring states will also receive additional coaches. ( Special arrangement )

New Delhi: Indian Railways will temporarily augment more than 100 train services with 131 additional coaches from December 1 to 31 to accommodate the expected surge in passenger demand during the winter holidays, Christmas and New Year period.

The additional coaches will increase the availability of reserved berths and general-class seats on long-distance express trains and regional services operating on busy routes. Depending on the requirements of individual trains, the augmentation will include AC, sleeper-class and general-class coaches.

"The temporary arrangement is expected to provide relief to passengers who often struggle to secure confirmed tickets during periods of heavy travel demand. The availability of additional sleeper and AC coaches will increase the number of reserved berths, while the addition of general-class coaches will provide more seating capacity for passengers travelling on short and medium-distance routes," senior railway official stated.

The additional accommodation will benefit passengers travelling across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states. North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan said the decision was taken in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during December.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan said the decision was taken in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during December. (PTI)

Several important long-distance services connecting different parts of the country will receive additional reserved-class coaches.

The Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur train (22977/22978) will have one First-cum-Second AC coach and one Third AC coach from December 1 to 31.

The Ajmer-Amritsar services (19611/19614 and 19613/19612) will each receive one Third AC Economy coach. The additional coaches will operate from Ajmer between December 2 and 31 and from Amritsar between December 3 and January 1, 2027.

The Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur train (14801/14802) will be augmented with two sleeper-class and three general-class coaches. The additional coaches will operate from Jodhpur between December 1 and 31 and from Indore between December 4 and January 3, 2027.

Similarly, the Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Indore train (12465/12466) will receive two sleeper-class and three general-class coaches. These will operate from Indore between December 2 and January 1, 2027, and from Bhagat Ki Kothi between December 3 and January 2, 2027.

Three Jodhpur-Varanasi City-Jodhpur services (14854/14853, 14864/14863 and 14866/14865) will each receive one additional Third AC coach during December.

More Capacity On Mumbai, Gujarat and Southern Routes

Passengers travelling between Rajasthan and Mumbai will also benefit from the temporary augmentation.

The Jodhpur-Dadar-Jodhpur train (14807/14808) will receive one Third AC, one Third AC Economy and one sleeper-class coach. These will operate from Jodhpur between December 1 and 29 and from Dadar between December 2 and 30.

The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi train (20483/20484) will receive the same combination of additional coaches. The arrangement will remain in place from Bhagat Ki Kothi between December 3 and 31 and from Dadar between December 4 and January 1, 2027.

Representational Image (Special arrangement)

Two services connecting Jaisalmer and Sabarmati will also be augmented. Trains 20485/20486 and 20492/20491 will each receive one Third AC and one sleeper-class coach during the specified December period.

Additional accommodation will also be provided on trains connecting Rajasthan with southern India. The Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Express (22497/22498) will receive one additional Third AC coach, while the Bhagat Ki Kothi-Tiruchirappalli-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (20481/20482) will get one additional sleeper-class coach.

The Sri Ganganagar-Puri-Sri Ganganagar train (20471/20472) will receive one additional Third AC coach. The augmentation will remain in effect from December 6 to 27 for the service from Sri Ganganagar and from December 9 to 30 for the return service.

General-Class Coaches On Busy Regional Routes

A substantial part of the augmentation will focus on increasing general-class capacity on busy regional routes, where passengers frequently face overcrowding.