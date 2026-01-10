ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Set Up Designated Portal For Providing Innovative Ideas To Improve Passenger Safety & Amenities

By Chanchal Mukherjee New Delhi: The Ministry of Railway is set to launch a designated portal that will enable around 12 lakh employees at all levels from top management to ground staff to share their innovative ideas aimed at enhancing passengers’ safety and security on trains. Currently, employees need to directly contact senior officials and explain about the creative innovations following which some staff personnel feel hesitate to meet them. But this portal will provide opportunity to share their idea freely. Once submitted, senior officials will review it in detail before granting approval for further improvement and developing it properly to increase the benefits of passengers and railways. This step is expected to lead to improved passenger facilities while also strengthening the efficiency and safety of railway operations. Various railway staff, recently, gave their innovative ideas which were adopted and implemented in Indian Railway to get fast growth. For instance, Himanshu Ramdeo, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of Central Railway conceptualized and developed data-driven initiatives transformed crew training and utilization. It is a yard signal layout app for crew training, which was replicated across divisions, and expanded running room capacity with new facilities. “Consequently, loco failures and crew detentions fell by 59 per cent, and stalling cases reduced from 33 to 4. Sustained counseling, safety seminars, and focused supervision ensured zero SPAD cases in 2024,” the railway officials informed. Similarly, Abhinav Bansal, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Eastern Railway, developed a real-time data model for Vande Bharat trains to monitor event logs and physical parameters. The system segregates faults by subsystems, detects threshold breaches, and suggests corrective actions. “His work helped identify faulty valves, Sensors, and loose connections, improving reliability and ensuring smoother train operations,” the railways said. Another railway employee, Narendra Kumar Ravi, Senior Section Engineer of Eastern Railway invented a mechanical tool to reload MIG/MAG filler wire onto plastic bobbins, enabling the reuse of damaged spools, preventing substantial cost savings and improving wagon availability. “Ravi led the manufacturing of first BRN 22.9 wagons in Indian Railways at Jamalpur workshop, ensuring high-quality welding completed in record time in compliance with RDSO and manufacturing guidelines,” as per railways.