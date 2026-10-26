ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Scrutinize Employees Facing Court-ordered Salary Seizures

New Delhi: Railway authorities have asked their employees to maintain strict financial discipline after a surge in court-mandated salary attachments for defaulted loans which violate service rules. The administration reminded employees that they can also scrutinise circumstances surrounding the financial transaction if a court orders the attachment of an employee's salary for loan recovery.

The recent directive, seen by ETV Bharat, follows what senior railway officials described as a matter of "serious concern", pointing to a spike in court cases targeting employees who either failed to repay their own loans or stood as guarantors for others.

Under the Railway Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966, employees are legally required to manage their private finances responsibly. Authorities warned that defaults leading to court-ordered salary seizures will result in strict disciplinary action, emphasising that personal financial negligence is now impacting the institutional integrity of the railways.

According to railway officials, several employees have failed to repay loans obtained either from private individuals or financial institutions. In some cases, staff have themselves borrowed money or defaulted on repayment, while in others, they stood as sureties or guarantors for loans taken by other persons.

As the borrowers or guarantors fail to meet their financial obligations, lenders have approached courts, resulting in orders directing recovery of the outstanding amounts from the employees' salaries.

The authorities have cautioned that employees becoming involved in undisclosed financial transactions, particularly loans and financial commitments that result in legal proceedings and salary attachment, may be viewed as "conduct unbecoming of a Railway servant."