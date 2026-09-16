ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run Over 800 Special Train Trips To Tackle Festival Rush

New Delhi: The railways will run over 800 special train trips offering more than 57,000 additional berths across its network due to the anticipated surge of passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja and Kumbabishekam.



The additional services are aimed at easing the waiting-list burden and providing travellers with more travel options during the peak festive season till November. The authorities have also made extensive arrangements at stations to manage increased passenger footfall, crowd, security, cleanliness, medical assistance and other passenger amenities.



A senior railway official said the railway has announced 386 Ganpati Specials which will run till September 25. The train trips include 258 specials by Central Railway, 64 by Western Railway, 58 by Konkan Railway and six by South Central Railway in addition to regular scheduled trains. Similarly, North Central Railways has decided to operate additional trips of special trains which are expected to reduce pressure on regular trains and increase the availability of confirmed seats and berths.



“The services will particularly benefit migrant workers and families travelling to their hometowns during the festive period. The additional trips of the trains will operate with the previously notified stoppages, days, routes and rake composition. However the stoppage timings at certain stations under the Eastern Railway system have been revised,” the official of North Western Railways stated.



Southern Railway has also made extensive arrangements at stations to handle the extra rush of passengers in connection with the Kumbasishekam scheduled to be held on September 17. To cater the additional demand of passengers, six pairs of special trains have been announced.



Crowd Management



Comprehensive crowd-management system will be made at stations during peak hours. Travellers' rush will be regulated through designated holding areas, with passengers being released to platforms in controlled batches depending on platform capacity. Holding areas have been set up at several stations, equipped with additional facilities for better crowd management and smooth flow of passengers’ departure. Additional enquiry counters and help desk have also been set up for travellers to get information from their easily.



Security Surveillance



The railways have deployed security personnel at entry and exit points and railway premises to keep watch on suspicious activities. Surveillance is being maintained by screening luggage and baggage by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police. Similarly, CCTV cameras have been commissioned to strengthen surveillance of travelers' movement. As per railway officials, the station premises are being monitored 24X7 from the monitoring room and war room.



Cleanliness at stations



The railways will join the nationwide cleanliness movement as an important public service organisation serving lakhs of passengers everyday through a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across its stations, trains, railway colonies, offices, workshops, depots, and other establishments.



Digital locker facility



Passengers travelling through major stations in Delhi can now make use of round-the-clock digital lockers secured through OTP-based authentication. Recently introduced by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi junction and Anand Vihar Terminal, the facility is designed to make luggage storage easier and more secure, especially for tourists and passengers carrying bulky baggage.



How to use Digital Locker

Drop-off: Start-Enter Mobile Number-Verify OTP-Select Locker size and Duration-Make Digital Payment-Place Luggage and close locker.



Pick-up: Start-Enter Registered Mobile Number-Verify OTP-Click Release-Collect Luggage and Close Locker.



Advisory for passengers



The railway authorities have advised passengers to arrive at the stations on time as per their train’s scheduled departure to avoid last-minute congestion and ensure a smooth boarding process.



Special Trains



Ministry of Railways data shows a significant increase in the operation of special trains over the last three years. Indian Railways ran around 40,500 special train trips in 2023-24, followed by nearly 85,400 trips in 2024-25 and around 80,500 trips in 2025-26, primarily to facilitate passenger travel.

