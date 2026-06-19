ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run More Trains For NEET UG-2026 Retest Aspirants

Help desks are being established at 13 stations to assist NEET aspirants and their guardians. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to run special trains for candidates who are to take the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21. According to the Western Railway, these special trains will be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling for NEET.

Help desks are being established at 13 stations to assist NEET aspirants and their guardians.

A total of 26 commercial staff, along with Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, 13 deputy station superintendents (commercial), and CMIs (commercial management inspectors), will be deployed at these locations. The deployed staff will provide guidance regarding examination centres, train connectivity, and onward travel arrangements while also ensuring effective passenger assistance, crowd management, security support, and prompt dissemination of information.

Special emphasis will be laid on facilitating the smooth movement of candidates and minimising inconvenience during the examination period. All 1,414 suburban services will operate on the WR network on Sunday, a senior Western Railway official said.

Drinking Water Facilities

Adequate drinking water arrangements are being made at all designated stations. Station staff have been instructed to ensure that all water booths and vending points remain functional and well-maintained, enabling uninterrupted access to safe potable water.

Monitoring System

Field officials will maintain continuous surveillance to regulate passenger movement, coordinate with station authorities and other departments concerned, and provide timely assistance and guidance throughout the examination period. Regular public announcements and passenger information updates will also be issued to facilitate the safe, smooth, and orderly movement of NEET candidates and their guardians.