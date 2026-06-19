Railways To Run More Trains For NEET UG-2026 Retest Aspirants
While Western Railway will operate special trains, Central Railway will run additional suburban trains to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling for NEET re-examination.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has decided to run special trains for candidates who are to take the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21. According to the Western Railway, these special trains will be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling for NEET.
Help desks are being established at 13 stations to assist NEET aspirants and their guardians.
A total of 26 commercial staff, along with Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, 13 deputy station superintendents (commercial), and CMIs (commercial management inspectors), will be deployed at these locations. The deployed staff will provide guidance regarding examination centres, train connectivity, and onward travel arrangements while also ensuring effective passenger assistance, crowd management, security support, and prompt dissemination of information.
Special emphasis will be laid on facilitating the smooth movement of candidates and minimising inconvenience during the examination period. All 1,414 suburban services will operate on the WR network on Sunday, a senior Western Railway official said.
Drinking Water Facilities
Adequate drinking water arrangements are being made at all designated stations. Station staff have been instructed to ensure that all water booths and vending points remain functional and well-maintained, enabling uninterrupted access to safe potable water.
Monitoring System
Field officials will maintain continuous surveillance to regulate passenger movement, coordinate with station authorities and other departments concerned, and provide timely assistance and guidance throughout the examination period. Regular public announcements and passenger information updates will also be issued to facilitate the safe, smooth, and orderly movement of NEET candidates and their guardians.
Central Railway Suburban Services
The Central Railway will run 1,820 suburban services on Sunday on all lines as per the regular timetable instead of the 1,200 services usually run on Sundays. This will ensure smooth and uninterrupted train services and enable the large number of NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents to reach examination centres on time, a Central Railway official stated.
Western Railway Suburban Services
WR officials said that it will run all 1,414 suburban services on its network on Sunday.
Special Trains
- Train 09351 Bandra Terminus – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 18:20 hours and reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 11:30 hrs the next day.
- Similarly, Train 09352 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar on Friday, June 19, at 23:00 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Bilimora, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain and Indore stations in both directions.
- Train 09471 Bandra Terminus – Maninagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 21:15 hrs and reach Maninagar at 06:00 hrs the next day.
- Similarly, Train 09472 Maninagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Maninagar on Saturday, June 20, at 08:30 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 18:15 hrs the same day. This train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vishvamitri and Anand stations in both directions.
- Train 09554 Okha – Gandhinagar Capital Special will depart from Okha on Saturday, June 20, at 05:00 hrs and reach Gandhinagar Capital at 15:00 hrs the same day.
- Similarly, Train 09553 Gandhinagar Capital – Okha Special will depart from Gandhinagar Capital on Sunday, June 21, at 20:55 hrs and reach Okha at 06:40 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Dwarka, Bhatiya, Khambhalia, Kanalus, Jamnagar, Hapa, Padadhari, Rajkot, Wankaner, Than, Muli Road, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ambli Road and Chandlodiya stations in both directions.
- Train 09254 Bhavnagar – Gandhigram Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Saturday, June 20, at 11:40 hrs and reach Gandhigram at 16:10 hrs the same day.
- Similarly, Train 09253 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Special will depart from Gandhigram on Sunday, June 21, at 20:00 hrs and reach Bhavnagar at 00:35 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Bhavnagar Para, Sihor, Dhola Jn., Botad, Dhandhuka, Dholka, Bavla and Sarkhej stations in both directions.
- Train 09354 Indore – Bhopal Special will depart from Indore on Saturday, June 20, at 11:25 hrs and reach Bhopal at 19:00 hrs the same day.
- Similarly, Train 09353 Bhopal – Ratlam Special will depart from Bhopal on Saturday, June 20, at 19:40 hrs and reach Ratlam at 00:55 hrs the next day. It will halt at Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in both directions.
Booking For Trains
The booking for trains 09351, 09352, 09471, 09472, 09554, 09553, 09254, 09253 and 09354 opens from June 19 at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters and on the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website. Passengers can visit the Railways website for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition.
Also Read:
- NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dos And Don’ts For Candidates, Dress Code, And Admit Card Instructions
- Delhi HC Upholds Telegram Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Retest, Says Move 'Not Disproportionate'
- Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested In Rajasthan For Selling Fake Question Papers On Social Media