ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Restore Budgam-Katra Train Service From Saturday

Jammu: After suspending the train service up to Katra two months ago and limiting it between Budgam and Banihal, the Railways have decided to restore the local train service up to Katra from Saturday, which will provide passengers an opportunity to have hassle-free service without getting caught in traffic jams on the highway.

The decision has been taken by the Northern Railways after getting security clearance from security agencies, and it was decided to restore local trains, bearing numbers 04687 and 04688 between Katra and Budgam and return.

The train service was restricted up to Banihal on June 29 this year ahead of the start of the Amarnath yatra, and it was decided to keep the service between Budgam and Banihal till August 31, 2026 or until further advice.

Sources in Railways told ETV Bharat that after getting security clearance from different security agencies, as the annual Amarnath yatra came to an end on Friday, Jammu Division had written to Northern Railways for restoration of the train service.