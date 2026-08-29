Railways To Restore Budgam-Katra Train Service From Saturday
The train service was restricted up to Banihal on June 29 this year ahead of the start of the Amarnath yatra, writes Amir Tantray.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST|
Updated : August 29, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST
Jammu: After suspending the train service up to Katra two months ago and limiting it between Budgam and Banihal, the Railways have decided to restore the local train service up to Katra from Saturday, which will provide passengers an opportunity to have hassle-free service without getting caught in traffic jams on the highway.
The decision has been taken by the Northern Railways after getting security clearance from security agencies, and it was decided to restore local trains, bearing numbers 04687 and 04688 between Katra and Budgam and return.
The train service was restricted up to Banihal on June 29 this year ahead of the start of the Amarnath yatra, and it was decided to keep the service between Budgam and Banihal till August 31, 2026 or until further advice.
Sources in Railways told ETV Bharat that after getting security clearance from different security agencies, as the annual Amarnath yatra came to an end on Friday, Jammu Division had written to Northern Railways for restoration of the train service.
"The green signal was received by the Jammu Division on Friday night, and it has been decided to restore the service between Katra and Budgam with effect from August 29," an official of the railways said.
This train had become a lifeline between Budgam and Katra for passengers, who couldn't get a reservation in the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train or couldn't afford the high fare of Vande Bharat. The local train service is easier on the pockets of common passengers and stops at most of the railway stations between Budgam and Katra, due to which passengers from small stations were also benefiting.
The fare between Budgam and Katra is only Rs 50, and even a daily wager can afford it and cover the distance, which otherwise would cost them between Rs 800 and 1000 through different taxi or bus services.
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