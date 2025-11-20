With New Gadgets, Indian Railways Hopes To Reduce Fog Delays In North India This Winter
Besides adding new GPS-enabled Fog Safety Devices in locos, Railways authorities have directed all department heads to work with special vigilance during the winter.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to boost train punctuality by 30 per cent during foggy weather conditions this winter, with the deployment of Fog Safety Devices (FSDs) to support their operations. All concerned departments, like engineering, signaling and communications, electrical, and mechanical, have been directed to implement the required safety measures for the coming winter.
Across north India, heavy fog during winters affects rail traffic almost every year, causing delays in services by up to 8-10 hours. The FSD is expected to reduce delays in train operations during the foggy season by up to 30 per cent over previous years, by alerting loco pilots about approaching signals in advance.
GPS-enabled Fog Safety Devices
To ensure safe train operations, the Railway authorities, at a review meeting, directed all department heads to work with special vigilance during the winter. “FSDs have been provided to loco pilots operating in the affected sections, after GPS mapping of these sections were uploaded on the instruments. This should help improve train speed and reduce delays,” said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Indian Railways.
As per Railways officials, the FSD is a GPS-based navigation device that alerts a loco pilot in foggy conditions by providing real-time information and voice guidance about approaching signals and level crossings.
Safety seminars are also being conducted for Railways employees deployed in foggy sections. Rail/welding failures during low temperatures are being identified and repaired, and fish plate maintenance and track renewals are being carried out. Detonators are being supplied at stations, level crossings, and pre-identified locations, to be used as audible warnings to train crews in these foggy sections.
The Railways officials further stated that many signals have been brightened, and the gravel near them repainted with lime to improve their visibility for loco pilots. Track monitoring has been enhanced by increasing the frequency of patrols in these sections. To strengthen safety during foggy weather, special training is being provided for railway personnel, and inspectors/officers are constantly monitoring the alertness of railway staff.
All Set For The 2025-26 Winter Fog
Highlighting the Railways' preparedness, Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North-Western Railways, told ETV Bharat, “Fog Safety Devices with GPS mapping have been provided to loco pilots operating in foggy sections. FSDs are installed on the engine. Once turned on, the GPS keeps the loco pilot informed about the distance to all signals on that section, allowing the loco pilot to control the speed of the train and ensure safety. We expect to reduce delays by 30 per cent as compared to previous years.”
A Sridhar, CPRO, South-Central Railways (SCR), said, “The General Manager of SCR reviewed the winter preparedness and instructed officials to ensure the availability of sufficient quantity of fog devices, electrical, signal equipment and tree-cutting along the tracks.”
“We also discussed providing safety alarms at stations to detect the point set against occupied lines. The GM instructed officials to identify cable damage and rectify these immediately, so that the punctuality of trains is maintained,” he stated.
The Railways are holding safety meetings to ensure safe operations during foggy and extreme winter weather conditions. The running staff are participating to share past experiences and exchanging ideas to deal with the challenges when driving trains in such conditions.
Commuters Respond To Changes
“If the Railways authorities are going to install such advanced devices that reduce delays during foggy weather, it will be a boon for passengers like us who often have to wait long hours for trains to depart. We once had to wait 8-10 hours for a train to leave the station last year,” Mohd. Aamir, a passenger, told ETV Bharat.
“Delay of trains during winters is a menace for common passengers, who have to wait long hours. I hope this advanced device will help us,” Bihar native Rishi Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Loco Pilots' Views
"I don’t have experience of using FSD, but it is a fact that during winters, loco running staff have to face difficulties, especially with delays,” Reena Singh, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat.
“The FSD alerts loco drivers when the next signal is approaching, but it does not show the colour being displayed by the signal at the time, which the drivers have to identify with their own eyes before proceeding. There is a restriction on running trains at 60 kmph during fog. In the absence of FSD, we were running trains at slow speeds. Now, with the help of this device, we have improved speed,” Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
Also Read