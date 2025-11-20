ETV Bharat / bharat

With New Gadgets, Indian Railways Hopes To Reduce Fog Delays In North India This Winter

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to boost train punctuality by 30 per cent during foggy weather conditions this winter, with the deployment of Fog Safety Devices (FSDs) to support their operations. All concerned departments, like engineering, signaling and communications, electrical, and mechanical, have been directed to implement the required safety measures for the coming winter.

Across north India, heavy fog during winters affects rail traffic almost every year, causing delays in services by up to 8-10 hours. The FSD is expected to reduce delays in train operations during the foggy season by up to 30 per cent over previous years, by alerting loco pilots about approaching signals in advance.

GPS-enabled Fog Safety Devices

To ensure safe train operations, the Railway authorities, at a review meeting, directed all department heads to work with special vigilance during the winter. “FSDs have been provided to loco pilots operating in the affected sections, after GPS mapping of these sections were uploaded on the instruments. This should help improve train speed and reduce delays,” said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Indian Railways.

As per Railways officials, the FSD is a GPS-based navigation device that alerts a loco pilot in foggy conditions by providing real-time information and voice guidance about approaching signals and level crossings.

Safety seminars are also being conducted for Railways employees deployed in foggy sections. Rail/welding failures during low temperatures are being identified and repaired, and fish plate maintenance and track renewals are being carried out. Detonators are being supplied at stations, level crossings, and pre-identified locations, to be used as audible warnings to train crews in these foggy sections.

The Railways officials further stated that many signals have been brightened, and the gravel near them repainted with lime to improve their visibility for loco pilots. Track monitoring has been enhanced by increasing the frequency of patrols in these sections. To strengthen safety during foggy weather, special training is being provided for railway personnel, and inspectors/officers are constantly monitoring the alertness of railway staff.

All Set For The 2025-26 Winter Fog