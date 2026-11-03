ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Provide Loco Pilots 'Signal Location Book' For Route Info During Fog Conditions

The book will serve as a ready reference for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Railways will provide loco pilots and their assistants with a 'Signal Location Book' to strengthen safety during fog conditions.

With station-wise information on the location, distance and identification of signals along their routes, the initiative aims to help loco pilots identify signals more accurately during fog situations, when reduced visibility makes train operations challenging and demands a higher level of alertness from running staff.

"The book will serve as a ready reference for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, enabling them to familiarise themselves with the position and distance of signals at different stations before and during train operations," a senior Railway official told ETV Bharat.

Stationwise Signal Info

During winter, fog can significantly reduce visibility on railway tracks, making it difficult for loco pilots to spot signals from a distance. Timely identification of signals is crucial for maintaining safe train operations and ensuring strict compliance with prescribed signalling and operational rules.

The 'Signal Location Book' intends to address this challenge by providing railway staff with information about the location, distance and identification of signals at each station. Access to these details will help loco pilots anticipate signal locations on their routes and remain more alert while approaching stations and signal points.

The availability of station-wise signal information is expected to provide further assistance to loco pilots, particularly during periods of dense fog, when visibility is poor and extra caution is required.

A Ready Reference for Staff

For loco pilots, operating trains during fog is a demanding task as they must maintain constant vigilance and follow signalling instructions despite restricted visibility. Familiarity with signal locations and distances can help them prepare in advance for approaching signals and respond according to safety regulations.

The book will provide an additional reference for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, complementing existing safety precautions and procedures followed during foggy weather. The initiative also underlines the division's focus on strengthening safety preparedness ahead of the winter season, when fog-related challenges can affect railway operations.

Winter Safety Seminar