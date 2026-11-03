Railways To Provide Loco Pilots 'Signal Location Book' For Route Info During Fog Conditions
The initiative aims to help them identify signals more accurately during severe fog situations, when reduced visibility makes train operations more challenging, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways will provide loco pilots and their assistants with a 'Signal Location Book' to strengthen safety during fog conditions.
With station-wise information on the location, distance and identification of signals along their routes, the initiative aims to help loco pilots identify signals more accurately during fog situations, when reduced visibility makes train operations challenging and demands a higher level of alertness from running staff.
"The book will serve as a ready reference for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, enabling them to familiarise themselves with the position and distance of signals at different stations before and during train operations," a senior Railway official told ETV Bharat.
Stationwise Signal Info
During winter, fog can significantly reduce visibility on railway tracks, making it difficult for loco pilots to spot signals from a distance. Timely identification of signals is crucial for maintaining safe train operations and ensuring strict compliance with prescribed signalling and operational rules.
The 'Signal Location Book' intends to address this challenge by providing railway staff with information about the location, distance and identification of signals at each station. Access to these details will help loco pilots anticipate signal locations on their routes and remain more alert while approaching stations and signal points.
The availability of station-wise signal information is expected to provide further assistance to loco pilots, particularly during periods of dense fog, when visibility is poor and extra caution is required.
A Ready Reference for Staff
For loco pilots, operating trains during fog is a demanding task as they must maintain constant vigilance and follow signalling instructions despite restricted visibility. Familiarity with signal locations and distances can help them prepare in advance for approaching signals and respond according to safety regulations.
The book will provide an additional reference for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, complementing existing safety precautions and procedures followed during foggy weather. The initiative also underlines the division's focus on strengthening safety preparedness ahead of the winter season, when fog-related challenges can affect railway operations.
Winter Safety Seminar
To sensitise railway employees about operational precautions during foggy and cold weather conditions, the Railways organised the winter safety seminar at the Area Training Centre (transportation), with particular emphasis on safe shunting practices, prevention of rolling-down incidents and protection of railway assets.
Organised under the directions of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), the seminar was attended by 81 employees, including six safety counsellors, supervisors and staff from various departments. The seminar focused on ensuring safe and uninterrupted train operations during winter, when fog and low visibility pose additional challenges for railway personnel.
Employees were briefed on several critical safety issues, including identifying brake binding and hot axles, dealing with fire incidents and understanding the possible causes of fires and preventive measures.
No Shortcuts During Shunting
A major focus of the Railways is on shunting operations, with employees being specifically cautioned against taking shortcuts. Participants were sensitised to the importance of properly securing and stabilising loads and taking necessary precautions to prevent rolling-down incidents.
The officials emphasised that even minor negligence or deviation from prescribed procedures during shunting can lead to serious safety hazards.
Special Focus on Fog Safety, Fire Prevention
Employees were also counselled on the precautions required for safe train movement in low-visibility conditions. The sessions covered the identification of hot axles, brake binding, fire prevention and the appropriate response in case of a fire-related emergency.
Employees were also advised to remain vigilant and strictly follow established safety procedures to minimise operational risks during the winter season. The objective was to familiarise railway staff with potential winter-related operational challenges and reinforce compliance with safety rules across departments.
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