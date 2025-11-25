ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains To Operate In Gujarat, Rajasthan; Promote Heritage, Culture

New Delhi: With an aim to promote heritage, pilgrimage and cultural tourism across the country, the Indian Railways will run two exclusive circuits tourist trains to visit cities of Gujarat and Rajasthan from January, 2026, providing an opportunity to cover UNESCO sites to ancient temples and heritage sites over a period of 10 days.

The trains will have enhanced security features including CCTV cameras in common areas and unarmed security guards in every coach.

“The security of tourist trains has been enhanced after the Ministry of Railways' Bharat Gaurav policy. These trains are tourist trains and people carry luggage for a week and go out for sightseeing after keeping their luggage in the train. These security features ensure security of their luggage and valuables,” an IRCTC official told ETV Bharat.

As per Railway officials, Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains are being operated on two exclusive circuits 'Garvi Gujarat' and 'Padharo Rajasthan' in January 2026 and tours will start from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station.

“Tourists are enthusiastic about visiting both the places and there is no impact of the Red Fort blast in Delhi. Although after the incident some tourists came to us and made security-related queries, no one has cancelled their booking for any trip. We have security features for the safety of tourists in the train,” an official told ETV Bharat.

What tourism Experts say?

“These tourist trains operated by the railways offer access to various travel circuits that often boost both domestic and international tourism as people get the opportunity to visit heritage and famous places at a time,” Subhash Goel, a tourism expert, told ETV Bharat.

“Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains always help domestic and international tourism but it should be improved more like the foreign countries' where they run EuroRail for tourists and provide passes for six months. Currently, limited routes are being covered by tourist trains in India which are needed to expand at the pan-India level,” another tourism expert Sameer Baktoo told ETV Bharat.

'Garvi Gujarat' Tour