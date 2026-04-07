Railways To Operate 300 Special Train Trips To Handle Summer Rush
By adding additional trips, the Railways hopes to reduce pressure on existing services and provide better facilities to more passengers.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The onset of the summer season marks the annual travel of millions across India as students head home, families plan vacations, and people return to their native towns. Anticipating this seasonal surge, the Railways has announced nearly 300 additional train trips to ease passenger congestion and ensure smoother travel during the peak summer period.
The summer months bring one of the railway's busiest annual travel seasons. Popular routes connecting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai to smaller towns often see overwhelming demand, requiring ticket bookings weeks in advance. This year is no different, prompting the Railways to act early.
The newly introduced services, commonly referred to as summer special trains, will operate on high-demand routes, targeting regions with the heaviest passenger flow. These trains are scheduled as daily, weekly, and bi-weekly services, frequently depending on demand patterns and routes.
By adding these extra trips, the Railways hopes to reduce pressure on existing services and provide better options to more passengers. However, loco pilots said that the existing strength is limited following which the railway manages loco pilots (LPs) and assistant loco pilots (ALPs) by restricting their leaves and working hours.
Highlighting the issue, Padam Singh, Northern Railway’s zonal secretary of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat that introducing special trains during peak seasons like summer and winter significantly increases the workload on existing staff. “It is a fact that whenever special train trips are introduced, the entire additional burden falls on the current workforce as there is no sanctioned strengthening of staff for such operations,” he said.
Singh further pointed out the scale of the staffing shortage, noting that around 37,000 posts of LPs and ALPs remain vacant across the railways. “Although the recruitment process to fill these vacancies began nearly two years ago, it covered only 19,000 posts. The selected candidates are now joining in phases,” he added.
Echoing similar concerns, Ram Sharan, central president of AILRSA, told ETV Bharat that the railways are managing additional operations without fresh recruitment of LPs and ALPs.
“There is no new recruitment for LPs and ALPs, and the railways are managing with the existing workforce. At times, eligible Loco Pilots (Goods) are deployed to run passenger trains, while LPs (Passenger) are assigned to operate mail or express services for special train trips. This adds to the workload and increases pressure on them,” he said.
However, railway officials maintained that operational demands are being managed by drawing LPs and ALPs from reserve categories.
Replying to the query, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat that LPs (Goods) are often reassigned to operate passenger trains, while Loco Pilots (Passenger) are deployed to run mail and express services, ensuring that special train operations continue without disruption.
Addressing the concerns, Amit Sudarshan, CPRO of North Western Railway (NWR), told ETV Bharat that measures are in place to ensure existing staff are not overburdened.
“In NWR, we do not disturb the existing staff. Instead, eligible Goods train crew are deployed to operate passenger services for special trains. Schedules are carefully planned to ensure that no additional pressure is placed on the workforce,” he said.
For travellers, the announcement of special train trips to clear the summer rush is a welcome relief. However, demand is expected to remain high, and passengers are advised to stay alert for booking openings. Tickets for special trains are usually released in phases and can sell out quickly.
“The railways is closely monitoring passenger flow and arranging train services based on demand. So far, the surge in passenger traffic remains within expected levels,” Upadhyay stated.
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