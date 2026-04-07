ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Operate 300 Special Train Trips To Handle Summer Rush

New Delhi: The onset of the summer season marks the annual travel of millions across India as students head home, families plan vacations, and people return to their native towns. Anticipating this seasonal surge, the Railways has announced nearly 300 additional train trips to ease passenger congestion and ensure smoother travel during the peak summer period.

The summer months bring one of the railway's busiest annual travel seasons. Popular routes connecting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai to smaller towns often see overwhelming demand, requiring ticket bookings weeks in advance. This year is no different, prompting the Railways to act early.

The newly introduced services, commonly referred to as summer special trains, will operate on high-demand routes, targeting regions with the heaviest passenger flow. These trains are scheduled as daily, weekly, and bi-weekly services, frequently depending on demand patterns and routes.

By adding these extra trips, the Railways hopes to reduce pressure on existing services and provide better options to more passengers. However, loco pilots said that the existing strength is limited following which the railway manages loco pilots (LPs) and assistant loco pilots (ALPs) by restricting their leaves and working hours.

Highlighting the issue, Padam Singh, Northern Railway’s zonal secretary of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat that introducing special trains during peak seasons like summer and winter significantly increases the workload on existing staff. “It is a fact that whenever special train trips are introduced, the entire additional burden falls on the current workforce as there is no sanctioned strengthening of staff for such operations,” he said.

Singh further pointed out the scale of the staffing shortage, noting that around 37,000 posts of LPs and ALPs remain vacant across the railways. “Although the recruitment process to fill these vacancies began nearly two years ago, it covered only 19,000 posts. The selected candidates are now joining in phases,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Ram Sharan, central president of AILRSA, told ETV Bharat that the railways are managing additional operations without fresh recruitment of LPs and ALPs.