Railways To Offer Faster And Convenient Journeys From January 1

New Delhi: Passengers can enjoy faster and more convenient journeys with the introduction of a new train timetable from January 1.

Several travellers will be able to reach their destinations at least 30-20 minutes earlier than before, making daily commuters and long-distance trips more comfortable and time-saving.

The updated schedule brings about several passenger-friendly changes, including the introduction of new trains, extended routes, increased frequency on select services, revised train numbers, and adjusted arrival and departure times to better suit travelers’ needs. Moreover, the new timetable will witness addition of new stoppages for 61 trains at various stations, making rail travel more accessible for commuters and residents.

The railways is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades, including track doubling, interlocking and non-interlocking work, signaling upgradation and electrification bringing a noticeable boost in train speeds and shorter journey times. As a result of such improvements, the train timetable has been revised to reflect faster and more efficient services.

“The new timetable for train operations will be released on January 1. It includes new trains, extension of trains, increase in frequency, changes in train numbers, new stoppages, and changes in arrival and departure times at various stations. A key feature of the new timetable is the introduction of new stoppages for 61 trains at various stations," a senior Railway official said.

New timetable and stoppages

The new timetable includes 12 pairs of new trains, extension of four pairs of trains, change in terminal stations for twp trains, increase in frequency for two pairs of trains, changes in train numbers for 12 trains, and new stoppages for 164 trains, of which 61 trains will have new stoppages from January 1.

Increased speed for trains

Two trains have been converted from Mail/Express to Superfast with an increase in speed for 89 trains, resulting in changes to their arrival and departure times at various stations. Furthermore, changes of 30 minutes or more in the arrival and departure times of 66 trains at various stations have also been incorporated.

Capacity improved

To improve the capacity, expansion of the rail network has been taken up in a major way. The commissioning or laying of new track across Indian Railways is around 34,428 km during the last 10 years. As per railway data, about 7,599 km of new track was commissioned from 2009-14 which was average commissioning 4.2km/day. However, new tracks have been commissioned 34,428 km from 2014-25 which is average commissioning 8.57 km/day.

New gauge conversion and doubling