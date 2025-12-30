ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Offer 3% Discount On Digital Purchase Of Unreserved Tickets Via RailOne App From Jan 14

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry will offer a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets via the RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026. At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on the RailOne app.

"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide a discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on the RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.

"The proposal of a 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback on this proposal in May for further examination," it added. The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue.