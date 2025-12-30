Railways To Offer 3% Discount On Digital Purchase Of Unreserved Tickets Via RailOne App From Jan 14
The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue.
By PTI
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Ministry will offer a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets via the RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026. At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on the RailOne app.
"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide a discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on the RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.
"The proposal of a 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback on this proposal in May for further examination," it added. The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue.
"In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on the RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, a 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment modes," an official said, clarifying that this offer is not available on any other online unreserved ticket purchase platform.
