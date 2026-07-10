Railways To Launch Beta Version Of IRCTC Website Soon
IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version such as Captcha, Seat availability, Faster checkout, and Easier repeat booking.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways will soon launch the beta version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to Railways, IRCTC and CRIS officials on Friday met Students of MNIT, Jaipur and experienced the Beta version of the new IRCTC website. The officials have asked for more feedback before the launch of the new Beta version.
Notably, a few weeks ago, students of MNIT, Jaipur, pointed out the issues in the IRCTC website at that time, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw promised that it would be revamped by July 15. After that, IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version, such as:
- Captcha: No unnecessary captchas. No unnecessary pop-ups. No flashing graphics. No distracting elements.
- Seat availability: Visible across all classes.
- Faster checkout: Reduction in the number of steps to book
- Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.
The revamped IRCTC website is currently being integrated with the Passenger Reservation engine of Indian Railways, the ministry stated. "Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few months," a railway official said.
Since the students of MNIT were the catalysts, the beta version of the IRCTC portal was reviewed by the students of MNIT on July 10 in Jaipur.
In parallel, railways are revamping the four-decade-old Passenger Reservation engine that powers the various train booking apps. This required extensive work because the system had to be operated throughout the journey of upgradation. The railway will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine very soon.
RailOne app has now crossed 4 crore downloads. It has become the largest railway ticket booking app. All railway services are available at one stop in the RailOne app.
"Many steps have been taken to reduce bots in Tatkal booking. Still, it is a continuous fight. There is some improvement; however, we need to make more efforts. We will keep our efforts on," the official added.
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