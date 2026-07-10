ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Launch Beta Version Of IRCTC Website Soon

New Delhi: Indian Railways will soon launch the beta version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to Railways, IRCTC and CRIS officials on Friday met Students of MNIT, Jaipur and experienced the Beta version of the new IRCTC website. The officials have asked for more feedback before the launch of the new Beta version.

Notably, a few weeks ago, students of MNIT, Jaipur, pointed out the issues in the IRCTC website at that time, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw promised that it would be revamped by July 15. After that, IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version, such as:

Captcha: No unnecessary captchas. No unnecessary pop-ups. No flashing graphics. No distracting elements.

Seat availability: Visible across all classes.

Faster checkout: Reduction in the number of steps to book

Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.

The revamped IRCTC website is currently being integrated with the Passenger Reservation engine of Indian Railways, the ministry stated. "Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few months," a railway official said.