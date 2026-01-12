ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Launch AI Surveillance To Save Elephant Lives On Tracks

An elephant lies beside the railway tracks after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express derails following a collision with a herd of elephants at Patiapam in Nagaon on Saturday, December 20, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Indian Railways plans to install Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras at wildlife corridors to curb train collisions with animals, especially elephants. These incidents not only endanger wildlife but also pose a life threat to passengers and disrupt rail services through derailments and infrastructure damage.

The smart surveillance system will allow loco pilots to spot animals on the tracks from a distance of 500 metres, giving them crucial extra time to slow down or stop trains as per the situation.

The technology will be effective, especially in forested and elephant-movement zones, where visibility is often poor, and crossings are frequent, according to a railway official. A few weeks ago, Rajdhani Express rammed into elephants crossing the track that led to the derailment of a train, which injured several passengers.

Theses AI- enabled cameras will be able to capture thermal images at night in places where normal cameras often face difficulties during dark night.

Authorities ordered the installation of these cameras within three to four months to enhance the safety of passengers during trains crossing the wildlife areas.

A robust plan is being made to install these cameras, and a strategic points survey is underway for better results. The complete work is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.

Explaining the use of AI-based cameras to save passengers as well as wildlife animals, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, who spoke at a railways-organised event in New Delhi on January 9, said, "The Railway will install AI-enabled cameras to prevent collisions of animals, especially elephants and trains at wildlife areas. The work is being done on it."



What Railways say

"AI enabled Cameras will curb incidents of animal and train collisions on tracks, which will help to save both passengers and elephants. Once these cameras are installed, then loco pilots will be able to get information that an animal is crossing the track before half a km," Vaishnaw said.