Railways To Launch AI Surveillance To Save Elephant Lives On Tracks
Published : January 12, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways plans to install Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras at wildlife corridors to curb train collisions with animals, especially elephants. These incidents not only endanger wildlife but also pose a life threat to passengers and disrupt rail services through derailments and infrastructure damage.
The smart surveillance system will allow loco pilots to spot animals on the tracks from a distance of 500 metres, giving them crucial extra time to slow down or stop trains as per the situation.
The technology will be effective, especially in forested and elephant-movement zones, where visibility is often poor, and crossings are frequent, according to a railway official. A few weeks ago, Rajdhani Express rammed into elephants crossing the track that led to the derailment of a train, which injured several passengers.
Theses AI- enabled cameras will be able to capture thermal images at night in places where normal cameras often face difficulties during dark night.
Authorities ordered the installation of these cameras within three to four months to enhance the safety of passengers during trains crossing the wildlife areas.
A robust plan is being made to install these cameras, and a strategic points survey is underway for better results. The complete work is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.
Explaining the use of AI-based cameras to save passengers as well as wildlife animals, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, who spoke at a railways-organised event in New Delhi on January 9, said, "The Railway will install AI-enabled cameras to prevent collisions of animals, especially elephants and trains at wildlife areas. The work is being done on it."
What Railways say
"AI enabled Cameras will curb incidents of animal and train collisions on tracks, which will help to save both passengers and elephants. Once these cameras are installed, then loco pilots will be able to get information that an animal is crossing the track before half a km," Vaishnaw said.
"The process of installing cameras will be undertaken, and experts will work to determine the most suitable locations for installation, whether in the traction area or on the front top of the locomotive. Strategic points within wildlife areas will be identified to ensure optimal camera placement and improved visual coverage," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, told ETV Bharat.
Animal-train collision incidents
As per Lok Sabha data, the information received from state governments and Union Territory Administrations, a total of 81 elephant casualties due to train collisions were reported by various states during the period from 2019-20 to 2023-24.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, in coordination with the Ministry of Railways, will undertake several measures to prevent elephant deaths on Railway tracks. These will include conducting inter-ministerial meetings, imposing speed restrictions in elephant habitats, implementing pilot projects such as seismic sensor-based elephant detection systems, and underpasses, ramps, and fencing at various locations.
Comprehensive Report
The Centre informed Lok Sabha that a comprehensive report titled, “Suggested Measures to Mitigate Elephant and other Wildlife Train Collisions on Vulnerable Railway Stretches in India" has been produced from extensive field surveys conducted across 127 identified Railway Stretches spanning 3,452.4 km. Drawing on patterns and intensity of wildlife movement, 77 critical stretches covering 1,965.2 km across 14 states will be identified as priority areas for mitigation, with tailored, site-specific interventions proposed for each.
The report, detailing these vulnerable stretches and recommended mitigation measures, will be shared with state government and the Ministry of Railways to support coordinated implementation.
The railway has been leveraging advanced, technology-driven solutions to prevent elephant-train collisions and ensure safe, uninterrupted operations across its network. Initiative such as real-time animal tracking systems, motion-sensor alert mechanisms, and specially designated enhanced wildlife safety.
More than 160 elephants’ lives were safeguarded in 2025, underscoring the efficacy of the mechanism in the north-eastern parts of the country, where Railways is integrating innovation in wildlife conservation.
