ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To 'Closely' Monitor Passenger Amenities On Long Distance Trains

The move comes in view of the challenges associated with maintaining hygiene and passenger amenities during prolonged journeys ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to step up monitoring of cleanliness and passenger amenities in long-distance trains, particularly those with extended journey durations. As part of the initiative, 11 trains with journey times exceeding 40 hours have initially been identified for closer monitoring.

The move comes in view of the challenges associated with maintaining hygiene and passenger amenities during prolonged journeys. It has often been noted that trains operating for extended periods are more likely to face issues related to housekeeping, toilet cleanliness, waste disposal and upkeep of basic coach amenities.

Now, the Railways has emphasised that such deficiencies need to be identified and addressed promptly, as lapses in cleanliness and passenger amenities can adversely affect the overall travel experience.

A senior Railways official said that under the new focus, trains completing journeys of over 40 hours have been identified for enhanced monitoring and targeted cleanliness interventions. The concerned zonal Railways have been directed to give priority to these services and ensure sustained cleanliness throughout their journeys. They have also been asked to closely monitor the upkeep of identified trains when they travel, and ensure that cleanliness-related deficiencies are attended to without delay.

The initiative is aimed at moving beyond periodic cleaning at originating or terminating stations, and ensuring that cleanliness is maintained throughout the train's journey.

Quality Monitoring:

The identified trains will be closely monitored by their respective originating depots during the journey to ensure proper cleanliness and upkeep. Concerned department officers and maintenance supervisors will be responsible for taking ownership of the assigned trains, and ensuring that cleanliness and passenger amenities are maintained throughout the journey.

At the zonal level, officers will review the cleanliness status of these trains on a weekly basis, with particular focus on passenger complaints and the action taken to address and resolve them. The review will help ensure that deficiencies are identified promptly and corrective measures are taken without delay.

On-Board Housekeeping Services:

The On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) details of the Coaching Maintenance Management (CMM) portal is now integrated with the grievance redressal and inquiry portal Rail Madad (RM). All RM complaints are now traceable, and OBHS agencies will be evaluated on the basis of their performance. Similarly, zonal Railways will define the performance of depot supervisors and officers associated with all long-distance trains.

Special attention will be accorded to cleaning during journeys at identified Clean Train Station (CTS) points. The owning divisions of CTS points should ensure availability of requisite manpower, consumables and equipment.