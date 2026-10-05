Railways To 'Closely' Monitor Passenger Amenities On Long Distance Trains
Initially, 11 trains with journey times exceeding 40 hours have been identified for closer monitoring, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to step up monitoring of cleanliness and passenger amenities in long-distance trains, particularly those with extended journey durations. As part of the initiative, 11 trains with journey times exceeding 40 hours have initially been identified for closer monitoring.
The move comes in view of the challenges associated with maintaining hygiene and passenger amenities during prolonged journeys. It has often been noted that trains operating for extended periods are more likely to face issues related to housekeeping, toilet cleanliness, waste disposal and upkeep of basic coach amenities.
Now, the Railways has emphasised that such deficiencies need to be identified and addressed promptly, as lapses in cleanliness and passenger amenities can adversely affect the overall travel experience.
A senior Railways official said that under the new focus, trains completing journeys of over 40 hours have been identified for enhanced monitoring and targeted cleanliness interventions. The concerned zonal Railways have been directed to give priority to these services and ensure sustained cleanliness throughout their journeys. They have also been asked to closely monitor the upkeep of identified trains when they travel, and ensure that cleanliness-related deficiencies are attended to without delay.
The initiative is aimed at moving beyond periodic cleaning at originating or terminating stations, and ensuring that cleanliness is maintained throughout the train's journey.
Quality Monitoring:
The identified trains will be closely monitored by their respective originating depots during the journey to ensure proper cleanliness and upkeep. Concerned department officers and maintenance supervisors will be responsible for taking ownership of the assigned trains, and ensuring that cleanliness and passenger amenities are maintained throughout the journey.
At the zonal level, officers will review the cleanliness status of these trains on a weekly basis, with particular focus on passenger complaints and the action taken to address and resolve them. The review will help ensure that deficiencies are identified promptly and corrective measures are taken without delay.
On-Board Housekeeping Services:
The On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) details of the Coaching Maintenance Management (CMM) portal is now integrated with the grievance redressal and inquiry portal Rail Madad (RM). All RM complaints are now traceable, and OBHS agencies will be evaluated on the basis of their performance. Similarly, zonal Railways will define the performance of depot supervisors and officers associated with all long-distance trains.
Special attention will be accorded to cleaning during journeys at identified Clean Train Station (CTS) points. The owning divisions of CTS points should ensure availability of requisite manpower, consumables and equipment.
En Route Petty Repairs:
The OBHS staff will be trained to take up small repairs. CTS points will also have provisions to carry out petty repairs. Dedicated teams comprising plumbers, electrical staff and other maintenance personnel may be deployed at CTS points for prompt attention to maintenance-related deficiencies. Divisional Carriage and Wagon Control will be kept informed of the facilities available at CTS points, and details of any deficiencies in the train have to be communicated to the concerned CTS point before the train's arrival.
Bio-Toilets, Photographic Monitoring:
The Railways has asked the authorities that bio-toilets are to be thoroughly checked and cleaned at the originating and base depot, and to identify en route locations for their effective and trouble-free functioning throughout the journey.
Staff have been asked to take time-stamped photos, depicting the condition of coaches and toilets, at designated inspection points en route, as well as at originating and destination stations, for regular monitoring.
Garbage Collection & Disposal:
The newly introduced OBHS scheme has implemented two-hourly collection of garbage in all coaches. This prevents garbage from being thrown on tracks by passengers. The collected garbage is to be handed over at nominated garbage collection/CTS points for further disposal. The garbage disposal points to be properly managed by respective divisions.
Emphasis has also been given on raising passenger awareness and regular training of OBHS staff, which all depots on OBHS trains. The OBHS staffs will be regularly trained for assigned tasks, as well as proper etiquette and behaviour.
Recurring Complaints Analysis:
The authorities have asked concerned departments that recurring complaints and deficiency will be analysed for its root cause and suitable corrective action will be taken without delay. The objective should not merely be improvement at the originating station but sustained cleanliness and serviceability of the train throughout its journey till destination.
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