Railways To Initiate Measures To Prevent Signal Passed At Danger Cases
In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to reinforce safe working practices, safety measures will be strictly complied with by all concerned official
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: In an effort to ensure the safe movement of passengers and trains, the Railways has instructed that counselling be conducted for running staff to prevent cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD), which have the potential to cause catastrophic accidents.
This directive follows findings by authorities that such incidents often occur due to momentary lapses in attention, improper braking judgment, incorrect assumptions about signal aspects, and failure to follow prescribed procedures.
As per the Commission of Railway Safety data, the SPAD cases were noticed 35 in 2020-21, 39 in 2021-22, 39 in 2022-23, 39 in 2023-24, and 35 in 2024-25.
The Railways reviewed the recent operational incidents across Indian Railways and found several points which need to be addressed to curb such incidents. In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to reinforce safe working practices, several safety measures will be strictly complied with by all concerned official.
Counselling will be conducted for running-staff regarding mobile phone usage during duty. While signing on, the Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, and Motormen will declare in the Crew Management System (CMS) whether they are carrying a personal mobile phone.
During the train run, all mobile phones (both CUG and personal) should be kept switched off and stored in their baggage. However, the Closed User group (CUG) mobile phone may be used only in exigencies such as accidents or failures. The reason for any such usage must be recorded at the end of the journey in the register maintained at the crew lobby. Under no circumstances will personal mobile phones be used during the entire journey period, the Railways stated.
Only essential writing work will be undertaken during the train journey. Non-essential paperwork should be completed at the crew lobby before departure or during scheduled train stoppages, it mentioned.
Speed will be reduced gradually while approaching restrictive signal aspects (single or double yellow). The aspect of the next signal will not be presumed under any circumstances. The crew, including the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot, will be counselled to adhere to the prescribed speed limits while passing such signals.
They must continuously observe the aspect of the signal ahead and regulate the train accordingly, taking into account factors such as brake power of the formation, gradient, visibility of signals, and any other prevailing conditions that may necessitate further speed restriction.
In a continued effort to strengthen operational safety and prevent SPAD incidents, special emphasis is being laid on alertness and preparedness while approaching restrictive signals. When a train encounters a signal displaying a 'single yellow' aspect, it serves as a critical warning that the next signal may be at danger.
In such situations, the role of the ALP becomes particularly crucial. The ALP is required to remain fully vigilant and keep one hand on the RS valve while passing the 'single yellow' signal. This practice ensures that the emergency brake can be applied instantly, should the train's speed indicate a risk of not stopping before the next signal at 'red'.
As the train approaches its terminating station, attention and alertness remain just as critical as during the journey. In these final moments, crew members should stay fully focused on operational duties rather than shifting attention to personal tasks. The staff are advised to avoid packing personal belongings until the train has come to a complete halt.
Alongside running staff, officers and supervisors also play a pivotal role in strengthening safety and preventing SPAD incidents. The Railways have emphasised a series of structured measures to ensure continuous monitoring, guidance, and improvement in operational practices.
Field Safety Documents (FSDs) are to be issued to all crew members throughout the year, ensuring that safety instructions remain fresh and relevant. Particular attention should be given to highlighting critical and sensitive locations such as signals on curves, right-hand signals, signals located at extreme ends, and Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs). These landmarks should be prominently and repeatedly brought to the notice of the crew to enhance awareness and preparedness.
According to the Railways, supervisors are also required to regularly analyse CUG mobile call logs through the CMS to ensure compliance with communication protocols, and initiate disciplinary action in cases of violations. For every SPAD incident, a thorough root cause analysis should be conducted. The findings, along with preventive measures, should be systematically shared during counselling sessions and with training centres to facilitate broader learning.
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