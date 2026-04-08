ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Initiate Measures To Prevent Signal Passed At Danger Cases

New Delhi: In an effort to ensure the safe movement of passengers and trains, the Railways has instructed that counselling be conducted for running staff to prevent cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD), which have the potential to cause catastrophic accidents.

This directive follows findings by authorities that such incidents often occur due to momentary lapses in attention, improper braking judgment, incorrect assumptions about signal aspects, and failure to follow prescribed procedures.

As per the Commission of Railway Safety data, the SPAD cases were noticed 35 in 2020-21, 39 in 2021-22, 39 in 2022-23, 39 in 2023-24, and 35 in 2024-25.

The Railways reviewed the recent operational incidents across Indian Railways and found several points which need to be addressed to curb such incidents. In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to reinforce safe working practices, several safety measures will be strictly complied with by all concerned official.

Counselling will be conducted for running-staff regarding mobile phone usage during duty. While signing on, the Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, and Motormen will declare in the Crew Management System (CMS) whether they are carrying a personal mobile phone.

During the train run, all mobile phones (both CUG and personal) should be kept switched off and stored in their baggage. However, the Closed User group (CUG) mobile phone may be used only in exigencies such as accidents or failures. The reason for any such usage must be recorded at the end of the journey in the register maintained at the crew lobby. Under no circumstances will personal mobile phones be used during the entire journey period, the Railways stated.

Only essential writing work will be undertaken during the train journey. Non-essential paperwork should be completed at the crew lobby before departure or during scheduled train stoppages, it mentioned.

Speed will be reduced gradually while approaching restrictive signal aspects (single or double yellow). The aspect of the next signal will not be presumed under any circumstances. The crew, including the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot, will be counselled to adhere to the prescribed speed limits while passing such signals.