Railways To Extend Platforms For Convenience Of Passengers With Special Needs
Rail-level and medium level platforms at stations, both large and small, are being elevated to higher levels to facilitate passengers, especially for women and elderly.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In a bid to facilitate passengers especially the elderly, pregnant women and the differently-abled, the railways has decided to extend the length of platforms to accommodate trains with additional coaches.
Crores of senior citizens, pregnant women, differently-abled and children will benefit after the platforms are extended across the country.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said, “The new Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches are a little longer than older coaches, and with trains operating extra coaches during the passenger rush period, some platforms are unable to accommodate their full length. As a result, the railways have begun extending platform lengths.”
Additionally, rail-level and medium level platforms at stations, both large and small, are being elevated to higher levels to facilitate passengers, especially for women and elderly persons.
Kiran said, “Platform lengths are being increased to facilitate passengers boarding, deboarding and alighting trains due to the continuous increase in the number of coaches on long-distance trains.”
He further stated rail-level and medium-level platforms at various stations, both large and small, are being elevated to facilitate the ease of boarding and alighting for the elderly, disabled, and women travellers who often face difficulties during travelling to board in the train. In addition, new or expanded shelters are being installed on station platforms.
The platform shelter installation and extension works are being carried out at four divisions at Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner at a cost of approximately Rs 262 crore. Platform lengthening and platform heightening works are being carried out at a cost of approximately Rs 80 crore.
Conversion to higher level platforms
Platform extensions and conversion of rail level and medium level platforms into high level platforms are being carried out at 21 stations including Udaipur, Kharwa Chanda, Piplaj, Moribera, Kolayat, Gajner, Nokhra, Gajsinghpur, Keshav Nagar Halt in Ajmer and Bikaner divisions at a cost of approximately Rs 80 crore.
Platform elevation work
Platform extensions, elevations, and shelter construction works are being carried out at various stations at a cost of approximately Rs 342 crore. Passenger amenities are being continuously upgraded at railway stations.
Platform shelters
Platform shelters are being installed at 46 stations including Phulera, Kishangarh, Kanakpura, Asalpur Jobner, Bandikui, Kanota, Sikar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Jhunjhunu, Laxmangarh, Palsana, Alwar, Khairthal, Harsoli, Dhehar Ka Balaji, Chaumun, Getor Jagatpura at a cost of Rs 37 crore.
Additional platform shelters are being installed at 63 stations including Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Phalodi, Ramdevra, Degana, Merta Road, Nagaur, Sujangarh, Deshnok, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jaisalmer, Makrana, Kuchaman City, Pokhran, Udaramsar, Badi Khatu, Marwar Mathania, Pipar Road, Bilara at a cost of Rs 62 crore.
In the Ajmer Division, full-length platform shelters are being installed at 17 stations including Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar Junction, Somesar, Falna, Jawai Dam, Dungarpur, Mavli, Bhilwara at a cost of Rs 113 crore. On the Bikaner Division, platform shelter extension work is being carried out at 31 stations including Ratangarh, Sadulpur, Gogamedi, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Hanumangarh Town, Mahajan, Napasar, Rajaldesar, Satnali, Tehsil Bhadra at a cost of Rs 49 crore.
Passengers' views
“Extending platform lengths and installing shelters will greatly assist passengers especially the elderly and the differently-abled who frequently struggle while boarding and deboarding the trains. These facilities will provide a major relief to the small city passengers who use trains to travel to different areas,” Megha Sharma of Uttar Pradesh told ETV Bharat.
“During festival seasons, it has been noticed that passenger numbers rise significantly, and the railways often adds extra coaches to manage the increased demand. However, platforms in many smaller cities are not long enough to accommodate the longer trains. Extending the platforms would therefore be greatly beneficial,” Rishi Kumar, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat.
Railway stations
As per railway data, there are 9,274 railway stations (for commercial purpose) in Indian Railways network. Stations have been categorized into three groups- Non-Suburban, Suburban and Halt. The groups have been put in grades ranging from 1-6 for Non-Suburban stations (NSG) and 1-3 for Suburban (SG) and Halt stations (HG). The categorization of stations is revised every five years.
Adarsh Station Scheme
As many as 1,253 railway stations were identified to be upgraded under the Adarsh Station Scheme in the financial year 2023-24. Besides, 108 stations in Maharashtra, 49 in Tamil Nadu and 151 in Uttar Pradesh were identified for upgradation under the scheme. All identified stations of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been developed under the scheme.
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
As per Rajya Sabha data, so far, 1,337 stations have been identified for development under the scheme. Till now, work on 155 stations has been completed.
The Ministry of Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for redevelopment of stations with a long-term approach. The scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the stations.
The master planning includes improvement of access to station and circulating areas, integration of station with both sides of city, improvement of station building, improvement of waiting halls, toilets, sitting arrangement, water booths, provisions of wider foot over bridge/air concourse commensurate with passenger traffic, provision of lift/escalators/ramp, improvement, provision of platform surface and cover over platforms, and amenities for Divyangjans.
Passengers travel in trains
During the last six years (2019-20 to 2024-25), a total of 3,349 crore passengers travelled in Indian Railways which included 418 crore reserved and 2,931 crore unreserved class passengers.
In Indian Railways, the occupancy pattern of trains is not uniform throughout the year, and varies over lean and peak periods. During peak rush period, the occupancy of the trains, especially on popular routes, remains full whereas during lean periods and on less popular routes, there is sub-optimal utilization.
The trains comprise 8 Sleeper Class coaches and 11 General Class coaches. To provide greater accommodation for the passengers using General and non-AC Sleeper Coaches, the extant policy regarding composition of Mail/Express trains provides for 12 General class & Sleeper class non- AC coaches and 8 AC Coaches, in a train of 22 coaches, thereby providing greater accommodation for the passengers using General and non-AC Sleeper Coaches.
