Railways To Extend Platforms For Convenience Of Passengers With Special Needs

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to facilitate passengers especially the elderly, pregnant women and the differently-abled, the railways has decided to extend the length of platforms to accommodate trains with additional coaches.

Crores of senior citizens, pregnant women, differently-abled and children will benefit after the platforms are extended across the country.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said, “The new Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches are a little longer than older coaches, and with trains operating extra coaches during the passenger rush period, some platforms are unable to accommodate their full length. As a result, the railways have begun extending platform lengths.”

Additionally, rail-level and medium level platforms at stations, both large and small, are being elevated to higher levels to facilitate passengers, especially for women and elderly persons.

Kiran said, “Platform lengths are being increased to facilitate passengers boarding, deboarding and alighting trains due to the continuous increase in the number of coaches on long-distance trains.”

He further stated rail-level and medium-level platforms at various stations, both large and small, are being elevated to facilitate the ease of boarding and alighting for the elderly, disabled, and women travellers who often face difficulties during travelling to board in the train. In addition, new or expanded shelters are being installed on station platforms.

The platform shelter installation and extension works are being carried out at four divisions at Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner at a cost of approximately Rs 262 crore. Platform lengthening and platform heightening works are being carried out at a cost of approximately Rs 80 crore.

Conversion to higher level platforms

Platform extensions and conversion of rail level and medium level platforms into high level platforms are being carried out at 21 stations including Udaipur, Kharwa Chanda, Piplaj, Moribera, Kolayat, Gajner, Nokhra, Gajsinghpur, Keshav Nagar Halt in Ajmer and Bikaner divisions at a cost of approximately Rs 80 crore.

Platform elevation work

Platform extensions, elevations, and shelter construction works are being carried out at various stations at a cost of approximately Rs 342 crore. Passenger amenities are being continuously upgraded at railway stations.

Platform shelters

Platform shelters are being installed at 46 stations including Phulera, Kishangarh, Kanakpura, Asalpur Jobner, Bandikui, Kanota, Sikar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Jhunjhunu, Laxmangarh, Palsana, Alwar, Khairthal, Harsoli, Dhehar Ka Balaji, Chaumun, Getor Jagatpura at a cost of Rs 37 crore.

Additional platform shelters are being installed at 63 stations including Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Phalodi, Ramdevra, Degana, Merta Road, Nagaur, Sujangarh, Deshnok, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Jaisalmer, Makrana, Kuchaman City, Pokhran, Udaramsar, Badi Khatu, Marwar Mathania, Pipar Road, Bilara at a cost of Rs 62 crore.

In the Ajmer Division, full-length platform shelters are being installed at 17 stations including Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar Junction, Somesar, Falna, Jawai Dam, Dungarpur, Mavli, Bhilwara at a cost of Rs 113 crore. On the Bikaner Division, platform shelter extension work is being carried out at 31 stations including Ratangarh, Sadulpur, Gogamedi, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Hanumangarh Town, Mahajan, Napasar, Rajaldesar, Satnali, Tehsil Bhadra at a cost of Rs 49 crore.