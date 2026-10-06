ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Cancel Some Trains, Reduce Frequency Of Others During Upcoming Winter Fog Season

New Delhi: Once again, the Indian Railways is preparing to cancel several train services and reduce trips in northern India during the upcoming winter season. This, despite having installed GPS-based Fog Safe Devices (FSDs) on locomotives to help loco pilots navigate under poor visibility.

The Railways has cited the expected foggy weather during winter for the decision, and announced that during December, several train trips will get cancelled, while others will operate with reduced frequency, to avoid operational disruptions and passenger inconvenience, including prolonged delays and last-minute cancellations.

Regarding the proposed plan, loco pilot Chandi Prasad told ETV Bharat, “A FSD provides information about visibility before a train enters a fog-affected section, by indicating an approaching signal aspect. Still, normal speed parameters can't always be maintained. In severe fog, trains may have to stop at times, proceed at very low speed, or even require piloting over a certain distance.”

He added that as a result, train operations are regulated according to prevailing conditions. Trains that are considered less essential may be regulated or held back, so that other trains can move first.

'Measure To Prevent Cascading Delays'

Railways has begun preparations nearly two months in advance to identify trains that may need to be cancelled, or have their frequency reduced during the peak fog season across North India, starting late November and lasting through December and January.

A senior North Central Railway official told ETV Bharat, “The exercise is based on an in-depth assessment of operational feasibility and the likely impact of fog on train movement. The objective is not merely to operate trains during poor visibility, but to prevent a situation where trains continue to run, but face prolonged delays, eventually creating a cascading impact on the entire Railways network.”

He further said that fog in north India generally begins towards end-November, and becomes a major operational issue during December and January. “We will carry out a detailed study to determine which trains can be operated and which may have to be cancelled, based on operational feasibility,” he added.

The official explained that during periods of dense fog, trains can take several additional hours to complete journeys. In some cases, trains that would normally take around 10 hours, may take 15-20 hours or even longer, resulting in congestion and a queue of trains on affected routes.