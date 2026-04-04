ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Analyse Passengers' Complaints On Daily Basis Via Rail Madad App

New Delhi: Ahead of the summer travel surge, the Railways is planning to tighten grievance redressal systems by monitoring the complaints registered each day through the Rail Madad app in order to provide quick response and better facilities to the passengers.

The app allows passengers to report issues in real time, making it easier for authorities to respond quickly. If any train records more than 15 complaints on the Rail Madad app, it is flagged for investigation at the Railway Board level.

"This ensures that recurring problems, such as cleanliness, delays, or onboard services, are not overlooked," a Railway official told ETV Bharat.

He said that across the country, railway zones are no longer just responding to complaints; they are studying them. "Each grievance is now a clue, helping officials spot patterns, recurring issues on certain routes, common service gaps, and pain points that affect passengers time and again," the official said.

Infographics for Rail Madad app (ETV Bharat)

Once these patterns are identified, teams move swiftly to fix what’s broken, taking corrective action to resolve immediate concerns, he said, while adding: At the same time, they look deeper, addressing root causes to ensure the same problems don't return, building a layer of preventive measures into the system.

Railway zones across the network have been tasked with digging deep into complaint patterns, not just to respond, but to anticipate.

"It reflects a broader transformation toward a data-driven, forward-looking approach, one that aims to ease passenger concerns before they arise. As peak travel periods continue to test the system, this proactive strategy could play a key role in reshaping the travel experience, making it smoother, more responsive, and ultimately more passenger-centric, the ministry stated in its instruction," the official said.

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