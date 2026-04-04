Railways To Analyse Passengers' Complaints On Daily Basis Via Rail Madad App
Railway zones across the network have been tasked with digging deep into complaint patterns, not just to respond, but to anticipate.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the summer travel surge, the Railways is planning to tighten grievance redressal systems by monitoring the complaints registered each day through the Rail Madad app in order to provide quick response and better facilities to the passengers.
The app allows passengers to report issues in real time, making it easier for authorities to respond quickly. If any train records more than 15 complaints on the Rail Madad app, it is flagged for investigation at the Railway Board level.
"This ensures that recurring problems, such as cleanliness, delays, or onboard services, are not overlooked," a Railway official told ETV Bharat.
He said that across the country, railway zones are no longer just responding to complaints; they are studying them. "Each grievance is now a clue, helping officials spot patterns, recurring issues on certain routes, common service gaps, and pain points that affect passengers time and again," the official said.
Once these patterns are identified, teams move swiftly to fix what’s broken, taking corrective action to resolve immediate concerns, he said, while adding: At the same time, they look deeper, addressing root causes to ensure the same problems don't return, building a layer of preventive measures into the system.
Railway zones across the network have been tasked with digging deep into complaint patterns, not just to respond, but to anticipate.
"It reflects a broader transformation toward a data-driven, forward-looking approach, one that aims to ease passenger concerns before they arise. As peak travel periods continue to test the system, this proactive strategy could play a key role in reshaping the travel experience, making it smoother, more responsive, and ultimately more passenger-centric, the ministry stated in its instruction," the official said.
Manpower
Power car and coach maintenance contracts are set to be awarded, ensuring that adequately trained manpower is in place. Critical analyses of the most problematic trains and depots will be conducted, with corrective measures implemented to address recurring issues. Senior officers will personally inspect depots and underperforming trains to ensure standards are met.
Additionally, concerned officials will be encouraged to make regular rounds of AC coaches, engaging with passengers directly to gather feedback and ensure comfortable temperatures throughout the journey. AC Coach Inspector personnel are to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any communications from control, treating each message as a top priority. The railway staff are fully prepared to handle any en-route failures efficiently, the ministry said.
Coaches
To monitor the system, a monthly "vital item meeting" will be held at the senior official level of the Electrical and Stores departments, guaranteeing material availability at all times. It is imperative that no protective device in coaches is left in a bypass condition, and that every coach is fully fit, with all equipment in proper working order. Additionally, the functioning of power cars and AC systems will be closely monitored to maintain safety and passenger comfort.
Periodic drives will be launched across all divisions to ensure proper performance in AC coaches. Infrared thermal imaging inspections will be conducted during monthly schedules, in line with RDSO directives. During pit maintenance, fresh and return air filters will be thoroughly cleaned using compressed air to tackle issues of inadequate cooling, ensuring a consistently comfortable environment for passengers.
Power Cars
For long-distance trains with journeys exceeding 48 hours in one direction, rakes will receive thorough attention during secondary maintenance. The reliability of power car operations and the proper functioning of DA sets during maintenance will be closely monitored, while ensuring that power cars are dispatched fully fueled and ready for uninterrupted service.
Operation And Security
Special attention will be devoted to Train on Demand and festival special trains operating with ICF rakes. Their operations will be closely coordinated with the operating department to ensure smooth service. Over-aged batteries will be promptly replaced, and measures will be taken, in consultation with depot security, to prevent overcrowding and the presence of unauthorised vendors, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers.
Also Read: