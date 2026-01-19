ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Able Keep Track On Patrolling Staff Through GPS Device

This device has three shortcut buttons that allow for quick notification by calling the relevant supervisor and providing time-stamped information. This online monitoring system provides real-time information on the patrolman’s location and the patrolling speed of the patrolmen. ( Representational Image/ANI )

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With the introduction of Global Positioning System tracking devices for track patrolling staff, the senior railway officers are now able to monitor the location and movement of track patrolling staff in real time, which helps to prevent omission or skipping of assigned duties, especially on the night shift.

Continuous monitoring supports timely interventions, enhances safety compliance, and contributes to the safe and secure operation of trains.

Notably, the track monitoring and patrolling are done throughout the year, but their frequency is enhanced during the winter season because of several issues like track cracks, freezing, misalignment, signal & electrical failures, reduced train performance and maintenance challenges. But according to the railways, it was noted that some staff deliberately skipped their official responsibilities, and it was a cumbersome process to check and keep track of each and every staff member.

This new GPS-enabled device is able to provide real-time location and patrolling speed. Now, they are equipped with devices that have strengthened the safety system and made it easier to report defects found on the tracks during checking. Also, senior officialscan now keep track of trackmen if they are properly performing their duties at night shift or not, where they are patrolling, which was earlier a very time-consuming process to get all such information.

Highlighting the benefits of GPS devices for trackmen, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “The railway administration is taking all necessary precautions for safe and secure train operations during the winter season, following which these devices have been provided to patrolmen.”

“The device helps monitor and track maintenance staff by ensuring they are present at the designated locations during their duty hours, preventing them from skipping their responsibilities. It is equipped with a call button that allows the track patrolman to instantly contact his in-charge if any unusual condition is noticed during inspection,” he added.

The railway official further informed, “Earlier, trackmen were monitored through gatemen, where patrolling staff exchanged logbook diaries. If officers needed to verify the location of a patrolman, they had to physically visit the respective state to check the diary. This manual system has now been replaced by a GPS-based monitoring system. With the modern setup, officers can easily track the patrolman’s location in real time through a monitor or mobile application, making supervision more efficient and reliable.”

GPS-Enabled Device