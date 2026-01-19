Railways To Able Keep Track On Patrolling Staff Through GPS Device
Continuous monitoring supports timely interventions, enhances safety compliance, and contributes to the safe and secure operation of trains.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: With the introduction of Global Positioning System tracking devices for track patrolling staff, the senior railway officers are now able to monitor the location and movement of track patrolling staff in real time, which helps to prevent omission or skipping of assigned duties, especially on the night shift.
Continuous monitoring supports timely interventions, enhances safety compliance, and contributes to the safe and secure operation of trains.
Notably, the track monitoring and patrolling are done throughout the year, but their frequency is enhanced during the winter season because of several issues like track cracks, freezing, misalignment, signal & electrical failures, reduced train performance and maintenance challenges. But according to the railways, it was noted that some staff deliberately skipped their official responsibilities, and it was a cumbersome process to check and keep track of each and every staff member.
This new GPS-enabled device is able to provide real-time location and patrolling speed. Now, they are equipped with devices that have strengthened the safety system and made it easier to report defects found on the tracks during checking. Also, senior officialscan now keep track of trackmen if they are properly performing their duties at night shift or not, where they are patrolling, which was earlier a very time-consuming process to get all such information.
Highlighting the benefits of GPS devices for trackmen, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “The railway administration is taking all necessary precautions for safe and secure train operations during the winter season, following which these devices have been provided to patrolmen.”
“The device helps monitor and track maintenance staff by ensuring they are present at the designated locations during their duty hours, preventing them from skipping their responsibilities. It is equipped with a call button that allows the track patrolman to instantly contact his in-charge if any unusual condition is noticed during inspection,” he added.
The railway official further informed, “Earlier, trackmen were monitored through gatemen, where patrolling staff exchanged logbook diaries. If officers needed to verify the location of a patrolman, they had to physically visit the respective state to check the diary. This manual system has now been replaced by a GPS-based monitoring system. With the modern setup, officers can easily track the patrolman’s location in real time through a monitor or mobile application, making supervision more efficient and reliable.”
GPS-Enabled Device
This device has three shortcut buttons that allow for quick notification by calling the relevant supervisor and providing time-stamped information. This online monitoring system provides real-time information on the patrolman’s location and the patrolling speed of the patrolmen.
Essential Safety Gears For Track Maintainers
As per the railway ministry, working long hours on open tracks and in challenging weather conditions, track maintainers are now better protected and supported with modern safety gear and advanced tools. Recognising the hazardous nature of their job, railway authorities have equipped them with a comprehensive range of safety equipment, including retro-reflective luminous jackets, safety shoes, gloves, and helmets fitted with detachable miner’s lights. To ensure visibility during night patrols and emergencies, tri-colour LED torches have also been issued, along with raincoats and winter jackets to protect staff from harsh weather. Beyond safety, efforts have been made to ease the physical demands of track maintenance. Lightweight tools such as spanners, hammers, and crowbars have replaced heavier traditional equipment, allowing workers to perform tasks more efficiently.
Reduced Casualties
Introduced modern safety measures, there has been a reduction in deaths of railway staff during track maintenance work from 196 in 2013-14 to an average of 67 per year in the last 5 years, which is a reduction of about 66 per cent, the ministry recently informed Lok Sabha.
Night Inspections Conducted By Senior Officials
The railway officials also conduct night inspections of major stations, tracks, yards, and operational installations across various divisions. According to the railways, these night inspections are surprise inspections carried out generally between 12 am and 4 am. During inspection, officers interact with railway employees and instruct them to be alert and vigilant during duty. These night inspections were held by 48 officers at Headquarters, 93 in Delhi division, 131 in Lucknow division, 190 in Firozpur, 23 in Jammu, and 131 in Moradabad.
Inspection Points
In the inspections, senior officers reviewed handover and takeover procedures, the condition of points and crossings, the functioning of signalling and interlocking systems, record keeping, and adherence to safety instructions. The railways has instructed the staff to remain alert in duty, maintain punctuality, and strictly adhere to safety regulations, a senior official stated.
Regular Training
Regular training programs on track safety rules, use of machines and tools, and first-aid are conducted through Zonal Training Centres (ZTC) with practical and visual training aids for better appreciation. To reinforce safety practices, regular counselling and medical examinations are carried out. Regular training sessions are conducted to raise awareness about potential hazards.