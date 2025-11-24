Railways Tells Zones To Record, Study Distributor Valve Failure Data For Analysis
The distributor valve is an important component of a train’s braking system that prevents cases of Signal Passed At Danger, enhances safety and reduces accidents.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Board has directed all zones to maintain detailed records of every defective or malfunctioning distributor valve, which is an essential component of a train’s braking system. They have also been instructed to share the data with Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on a monthly basis, for comprehensive analysis. The step is in response to rising train accidents across India, many of which are attributed to distributor valve failures.
As per the Railways manual, a distributor valve is the most important functional component of a train's air braking system, and is often called its “heart”. It channels compressed air received from the brake pipe to the auxiliary and control reservoirs, while also sensing rising or lowering of brake pipe pressure, in order to apply or release the brakes as needed.
Experts said a distributor valve plays an important role in preventing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) cases, and enhances safety by reducing the risk of accidents.
Existing Practice
As per Railways officials, the current practice for handling distributor valve malfunctions is to check for the malfunction only when wagons come in for yard examinations. If a distributor valve malfunction is detected, the wagon is marked for "sick line" attention, and the defective valve is replaced with a fully-functional and tested unit, either overhauled or new. However, the underlying causes of distributor valve failures are not investigated on a case-by-case basis.
“It should be ensured that when a distributor valve is found isolated, the wagon is thoroughly checked using the Rake Test Rig (RTR). In cases where the valve malfunctions or displays erratic behaviour, it should be replaced with an overhauled distributor valve, or the wagon sent to the sick line for further attention. Once a distributor valve is replaced, the wagon should again be subjected to an RTR check,” the Railways instructed.
Instruction For All Zones
Zonal railways are required to investigate each case of distributor valve malfunction and maintain the data of all such defective/malfunctioning valves, including the reasons for the malfunction.
The data should be shared with the RDSO on a monthly basis, whose Wagon Directorate should carry out a detailed analysis of the data to identify the reason of the failure, and patterns if any. Based on the analysis, RDSO should suggest an action plan to reduce distributor valve failures during operations.
What Experts Say
“The distributor valve is a key element of a train's braking system, and controls air pressure. In its absence, the braking system will face air leakage issues that reduces brake power, needing the train to be stopped. It is an important safety device that maintains the train’s speed and control, prevents SPAD cases, and accidents,” Tapas Chattaraj, zonal advisor in the All India Guards’ Council, told ETV Bharat.
“This device distributes air pressure to run the braking system smoothly. If it fails, trains overshoot a signal. A case of distributor valve failure will lead to a case of SPAD, which is unsafe, both for the train and its passengers. Without it, a running train is as difficult to control as a car without brakes,” Ram Charan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association told ETV Bharat.
