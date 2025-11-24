ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Tells Zones To Record, Study Distributor Valve Failure Data For Analysis

New Delhi: The Railway Board has directed all zones to maintain detailed records of every defective or malfunctioning distributor valve, which is an essential component of a train’s braking system. They have also been instructed to share the data with Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on a monthly basis, for comprehensive analysis. The step is in response to rising train accidents across India, many of which are attributed to distributor valve failures.

As per the Railways manual, a distributor valve is the most important functional component of a train's air braking system, and is often called its “heart”. It channels compressed air received from the brake pipe to the auxiliary and control reservoirs, while also sensing rising or lowering of brake pipe pressure, in order to apply or release the brakes as needed.

Experts said a distributor valve plays an important role in preventing Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) cases, and enhances safety by reducing the risk of accidents.

Existing Practice

As per Railways officials, the current practice for handling distributor valve malfunctions is to check for the malfunction only when wagons come in for yard examinations. If a distributor valve malfunction is detected, the wagon is marked for "sick line" attention, and the defective valve is replaced with a fully-functional and tested unit, either overhauled or new. However, the underlying causes of distributor valve failures are not investigated on a case-by-case basis.

“It should be ensured that when a distributor valve is found isolated, the wagon is thoroughly checked using the Rake Test Rig (RTR). In cases where the valve malfunctions or displays erratic behaviour, it should be replaced with an overhauled distributor valve, or the wagon sent to the sick line for further attention. Once a distributor valve is replaced, the wagon should again be subjected to an RTR check,” the Railways instructed.