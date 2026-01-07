ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Takes Steps For Crowd Management For Sankranti Festival

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Keeping passengers’ safety at the forefront during the Sankranti festival rush, as it is expected that rush would travel in Northern, North Central and Southern Railways of the railways, the comprehensive crowd management and safety measures are being enhanced to ensure passengers' safety, smooth movement and regulation of movement.

For this, CCTV surveillance, enhanced ticketing infrastructure counters and automatic ticket vending machines, setting up of control rooms at stations, and ground operations teams have been created, consisting of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Ticket Checking Staff to ensure Controlled entry/exit at gates, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) clearances, Queue Management, and Passenger guidance.

Explaining the assessment process for anticipating the passenger flow for the upcoming festival, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “To anticipate passenger flow at stations during the festive rush, the administration assesses three key indicators. First, it examines the number of special trains that are announced for or passing through a particular station, which automatically increases the number of passengers there. Second, it reviews passenger surge patterns recorded at the same station during the corresponding period in previous years. Third, it analyses last year’s ticket sales data. Based on these assessments, the authorities initiate advance preparations and implement crowd management measures for the upcoming festival.”

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR, held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations and handling of festive rush across the zone, and emphasized preparations to handle rush for the ensuing Sankranti festival season.

Active awareness campaigns are being run to encourage passengers to book tickets through the Railone App, and timely and accurate dissemination of information regarding train arrivals/departures, Special trains, platform numbers and coach positions at the stations and on social media platforms, print and electronic media. Passengers are requested to reach the station well in advance, especially during peak hours, and follow announcements and signage for smooth and safe movement within the station premises.

To facilitate smooth passenger movement during the festive season, close coordination among departments and adequate deployment of manpower have been ensured. A comprehensive review has been conducted on measures related to passenger safety, orderly movement, regulation of entry and exit points, and the preparedness of staff to effectively manage increased passenger footfall during peak hours.

