Railways Takes Steps For Crowd Management For Sankranti Festival
To facilitate smooth passenger movement during the festive season, close coordination among departments and adequate deployment of manpower have been ensured.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Keeping passengers’ safety at the forefront during the Sankranti festival rush, as it is expected that rush would travel in Northern, North Central and Southern Railways of the railways, the comprehensive crowd management and safety measures are being enhanced to ensure passengers' safety, smooth movement and regulation of movement.
For this, CCTV surveillance, enhanced ticketing infrastructure counters and automatic ticket vending machines, setting up of control rooms at stations, and ground operations teams have been created, consisting of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Ticket Checking Staff to ensure Controlled entry/exit at gates, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) clearances, Queue Management, and Passenger guidance.
Explaining the assessment process for anticipating the passenger flow for the upcoming festival, a senior railway official told ETV Bharat, “To anticipate passenger flow at stations during the festive rush, the administration assesses three key indicators. First, it examines the number of special trains that are announced for or passing through a particular station, which automatically increases the number of passengers there. Second, it reviews passenger surge patterns recorded at the same station during the corresponding period in previous years. Third, it analyses last year’s ticket sales data. Based on these assessments, the authorities initiate advance preparations and implement crowd management measures for the upcoming festival.”
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR, held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations and handling of festive rush across the zone, and emphasized preparations to handle rush for the ensuing Sankranti festival season.
Control Rooms
Active awareness campaigns are being run to encourage passengers to book tickets through the Railone App, and timely and accurate dissemination of information regarding train arrivals/departures, Special trains, platform numbers and coach positions at the stations and on social media platforms, print and electronic media. Passengers are requested to reach the station well in advance, especially during peak hours, and follow announcements and signage for smooth and safe movement within the station premises.
Coordination Among Departments
To facilitate smooth passenger movement during the festive season, close coordination among departments and adequate deployment of manpower have been ensured. A comprehensive review has been conducted on measures related to passenger safety, orderly movement, regulation of entry and exit points, and the preparedness of staff to effectively manage increased passenger footfall during peak hours.
Holding Areas
The infrastructure upgrades have been made, like setting up holding areas to hold the passengers to avoid extra rush at platforms, opening foot over bridges, reducing congestion, and providing additional stoppages at various stations.
Safety Protocols
The adherence of safety protocols by field staff, particularly while carrying out track maintenance works, shunting operations, the authorities have emphasized that fire safety precautions, including maintenance of equipment, and regular inspections to prevent any untoward incidents in Railway premises. The authorities have made provisions of CCTV Cameras at stations, goods sheds, and non-interlocked level crossing gates, enhanced ticketing infrastructure counters, and Automatic ticket vending machines facilities.
Special Train Services
According to Railway data, in 2025, the railways significantly scaled up special train operations to effectively manage seasonal travel surges, reflecting strong planning and a renewed focus on passenger comfort. A record-breaking over 43,000 special train trips were operated during the year. To accommodate major travel peaks, 17,340 special trains were run from the Maha Kumbh, 1,144 for Holi, 12,417 Summer Specials, and 12,383 for the Chhath Puja, ensuring enhanced connectivity and reduced congestion during high-demand periods.
Special Trains
To handle the extra rush on account of the ensuing Sankranti Festival season, the railways is planning to introduce special train trips, including 41 special trains of South Central Railway for various destinations.
Coaching and Catering Services
North Central Railways in Prayagraj and adjoining stations, the coaching and catering services will be upgraded and made accessible to all in view of the large number of pilgrims. There will be one of the major holy bathings, including Makar Sankranti day. Lakhs of pilgrims and devotees will take a holy bath and worship their deities.
Food Stalls Arrangements
To cater to the needs of the influx of pilgrims, the railways have expanded and upgraded catering stalls, multi-purpose stalls, and refreshment rooms. These aim to ensure the availability of quality food and beverages, so that pilgrims experience no inconvenience during the journey.