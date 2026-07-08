ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Suspends Chief Ticket Inspector, Orders Probe Into Unauthorised Decoration Of First Class AC Coupe

The railway administration has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. In addition, the decorator has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act for carrying out the unauthorised decoration.

Flower bouquets were affixed to the walls, "I Love You" can be seen written on one wall, and flower petals were spread across the berths and the floor, giving the compartment the appearance of a honeymoon suite.

The viral video shows that the First AC coupe was decorated with hanging heart-shaped ribbons and balloons hanging from the ceiling.

New Delhi: South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday suspended its Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) after a purported video went viral on social media showing an AC first-class coupe decorated with balloons and flowers like a 'honeymoon suite' for a couple travelling in it.

The incident drew widespread attention after the video circulated on social media, prompting the railway authorities to take swift disciplinary action. The inquiry will determine how the decoration was permitted and whether any railway rules or procedures were violated.

Replying to the query of ETV Bharat, A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relation Officer, SCR, said the decorator’s entry into the coach at Jalna station in Maharashtra was unauthorised and is viewed as a serious lapse.

"On this basis, the concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings. Further, the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket and indulging in trespassing," he added.

According to officials, a couple travelling on Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6 had privately hired a decorator through an online platform to decorate their First AC coupe.

"The inquiry is underway, and the decorator has been asked to join the investigation. Based on his statement, the railway administration will decide the next course of action," a senior railway official told ETV Bharat.

The inquiry is expected to establish the facts surrounding the incident, following which the railway administration will take appropriate action against those found responsible. The railway authorities have ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. Once the investigation is completed and the final report is submitted, action will be taken based on its findings, the official added.