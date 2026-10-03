ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps Up To Strengthen Security For Crowd Management During Festival Rush

Passengers rush to board a train at a railway station ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Railways has strengthened its security and surveillance arrangements at major stations across the rail network and on trains, with enhanced Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, CCTV monitoring and additional checking points planned to manage the rush ahead of the festive season expected to surge in passenger footfall.

When asked about on-going protests of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at several states including Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai, senior railway official replied that additional security personnel deployment and enhanced surveillance are being done focussing on festival crowd management not for CJP protest. But the Railways is keeping strict vigil at stations to handle any situation. A Railway official told ETV Bharat that advance security meetings have already been held with concerned officials and frontline staff RPF and Commercial staff, with personnel being counselled and sensitised about the challenges expected during the upcoming festive period. Passengers rush to board a train at a railway station (IANS) Security Personnel deployment As part of the security preparedness, RPF deployment will be increased at stations and on trains witnessing higher passenger movement. Personnel can be redeployed from other duties and positioned at identified locations and trains where additional security checks are required. CCTV surveillance The Railways is also preparing to intensify surveillance through the CCTV network installed at major stations. RPF personnel will monitor the camera feeds to keep track of passenger movement and identify areas where crowd density is increasing. “During the festival season, RPF deployment is increased. Wherever required, personnel are redeployed and deployed on trains. Checking points are also increased depending on the passenger movement,” a railway official stated. A file photo of a railway station (IANS)