Railways Steps Up To Strengthen Security For Crowd Management During Festival Rush
Advance security meetings have already been held with concerned officials and frontline staff with personnel being counselled and sensitised about the challenges, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has strengthened its security and surveillance arrangements at major stations across the rail network and on trains, with enhanced Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment, CCTV monitoring and additional checking points planned to manage the rush ahead of the festive season expected to surge in passenger footfall.
When asked about on-going protests of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at several states including Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai, senior railway official replied that additional security personnel deployment and enhanced surveillance are being done focussing on festival crowd management not for CJP protest. But the Railways is keeping strict vigil at stations to handle any situation.
A Railway official told ETV Bharat that advance security meetings have already been held with concerned officials and frontline staff RPF and Commercial staff, with personnel being counselled and sensitised about the challenges expected during the upcoming festive period.
Security Personnel deployment
As part of the security preparedness, RPF deployment will be increased at stations and on trains witnessing higher passenger movement. Personnel can be redeployed from other duties and positioned at identified locations and trains where additional security checks are required.
CCTV surveillance
The Railways is also preparing to intensify surveillance through the CCTV network installed at major stations. RPF personnel will monitor the camera feeds to keep track of passenger movement and identify areas where crowd density is increasing.
“During the festival season, RPF deployment is increased. Wherever required, personnel are redeployed and deployed on trains. Checking points are also increased depending on the passenger movement,” a railway official stated.
RPF & Commercial department’s coordination
The security mechanism will work in coordination with the Commercial Department as the Commercial and RPF personnel will jointly monitor platforms and passenger movement, particularly at locations where crowd footfall is high.
Crowd-Management system
The Railways will use its rolling crowd-management system as part of the security preparedness. Under the system, passenger entry onto platforms can be regulated according to the carrying capacity of the platform. Holding areas outside stations can be activated when passenger numbers increase significantly, preventing excessive crowding on platforms. The objective is to prevent uncontrolled passenger accumulation and maintain a continuous flow of passengers through stations.
Drone surveillance
At some selected stations and railway establishments, drone surveillance will keep the security checks. Drones will be used both for monitoring railway premises and around tracks, with deployment intensified in areas witnessing heavy crowds. At stations, larger drones can be used for surveillance of the outside areas when passenger footfall increases substantially.
Baggage screening
The Railways is strengthening entry-point security and baggage screening. At identified major entry gates, baggage scanners will be deployed, allowing passengers to undergo security screening at a common point before entering the station through different gates. The arrangement is aimed at preventing bottlenecks while ensuring that passenger baggage is screened before entry.
Special trains trips
The Railways has already announced over 1000 special train trips across the rail network including Central Railway for the festivals like Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja as per demand on important routes.
- Lokmanya Tillak Terminus (LTT)-Samastipur-LTT (12 services)
- LTT-Daapur-LTT (88 services)
- LTT-Santragachi-LTT (8 services)
- LTT-Banaras-LTT (14 services)
- Khadki-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khadki (28 services)
- Khadki-Sanganer-Khadki (12 Services)
Special ticket checking
The Railways is also planning to step up monitoring of ticketless travellers and unauthorised entry into trains as part of its efforts to curb travel without valid tickets. Regular ticket-checking will be conducted to deter such violations. Unauthorised passengers not only result in revenue loss for the railways but also inconvenience to passengers holding valid tickets and affect their rightful travel experience.
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