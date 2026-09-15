ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps Up Safety Measures For Shunting Operations To Prevent Human Errors

New Delhi: The Railway Board has decided to step up safety measures for shunting operations, to prevent human errors that could have serious consequences not only for railway staff but also for passengers and train services. The action follows in the wake of the derailment of a goods train while shunting in the Nagpur Division in June, leading to localised track disruptions, after which the Electric Loco department under the Ministry of Railways initiated investigations.

As a result, the Railway Board has directed counselling sessions for crew members and shunters at stations and yards, using the diagrams of the respective yards, so that they have a clear understanding of track layouts, points, turnouts and movement restrictions before undertaking shunting operations. Already, some zones have begun these counselling sessions, which will run till October 9.

How Shunting Errors Can Affect Railways Operations

Shunting movements generally take place in railway yards, during which time any error involving points or track routing can have a wider impact on operations. A wrongly set point, unauthorised movement or derailment can potentially obstruct operational lines, disrupt passenger train movements and lead to delays, cancellations or diversions, affecting hundreds or even thousands of passengers on the same line from where their trains were supposed to cross.

Highlighting the issue, Chandi Prashad, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat, “Many times, when a train derails, it affects the movement of another train or rake. For example, in a yard, several rakes and locos are continuously moving in and out. If one loco fails, there is a possibility of the rake or train being pushed or coming in contact with another rake, creating a safety issue.”

It takes anywhere between 3-4 hours and 4-5 hours to restore operations after a derailment. The actual time required depends on the type of equipment needed for restoration, and their availability on the spot. Prasad explained that either way, several trains that were scheduled to pass from the same section get affected or delayed as a result.

"Only a few days ago, a train got derailed in Ghaziabad, following which one line was blocked. As a result, other trains had to pass through the remaining lines, affecting their movement and reducing the yard’s handling capacity," he added.