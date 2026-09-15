Railways Steps Up Safety Measures For Shunting Operations To Prevent Human Errors
If a train gets delayed by 3-4 hours, trains behind it automatically get delayed, which causes major inconvenience to passengers, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Board has decided to step up safety measures for shunting operations, to prevent human errors that could have serious consequences not only for railway staff but also for passengers and train services. The action follows in the wake of the derailment of a goods train while shunting in the Nagpur Division in June, leading to localised track disruptions, after which the Electric Loco department under the Ministry of Railways initiated investigations.
As a result, the Railway Board has directed counselling sessions for crew members and shunters at stations and yards, using the diagrams of the respective yards, so that they have a clear understanding of track layouts, points, turnouts and movement restrictions before undertaking shunting operations. Already, some zones have begun these counselling sessions, which will run till October 9.
How Shunting Errors Can Affect Railways Operations
Shunting movements generally take place in railway yards, during which time any error involving points or track routing can have a wider impact on operations. A wrongly set point, unauthorised movement or derailment can potentially obstruct operational lines, disrupt passenger train movements and lead to delays, cancellations or diversions, affecting hundreds or even thousands of passengers on the same line from where their trains were supposed to cross.
Highlighting the issue, Chandi Prashad, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat, “Many times, when a train derails, it affects the movement of another train or rake. For example, in a yard, several rakes and locos are continuously moving in and out. If one loco fails, there is a possibility of the rake or train being pushed or coming in contact with another rake, creating a safety issue.”
It takes anywhere between 3-4 hours and 4-5 hours to restore operations after a derailment. The actual time required depends on the type of equipment needed for restoration, and their availability on the spot. Prasad explained that either way, several trains that were scheduled to pass from the same section get affected or delayed as a result.
"Only a few days ago, a train got derailed in Ghaziabad, following which one line was blocked. As a result, other trains had to pass through the remaining lines, affecting their movement and reducing the yard’s handling capacity," he added.
Ram Sharan, the Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “The work is being carried out. For example, when a goods train is being moved towards a particular point or line, the route has to be remembered. The route-related arms or indicators are already provided. The person has to remember all these details. The entire yard diagram has to be memorised so that, if someone asks about any particular movement or line, the person is able to immediately identify it.”
Counterpoint: Why Should Everyone Memorise Procedures For Every Yard?
Not everyone is happy with the move. Padam Singh, Zonal Secretary of Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat, “Why should everyone memorise the procedures related to every yard? If someone has made a mistake in a particular yard, instead of making him undergo the counselling session, the focus has shifted towards making everyone learn the layout of the yard.”
He added that this is not really going to solve the problem. Instead of addressing the root cause, they are simply covering up the issue. “Whenever route learning is conducted, diagrams or maps of the respective station and its yards are prepared. But we are not architects or draftsman who can prepare such technical drawings ourselves,” he said.
The safety instructions also underline the importance of strict communication between a loco pilot, the shunter and other operating staff. Loco pilots have been instructed not to move a locomotive or train without an 'All Right' signal for hand-operated points, even if the relevant shunt signal ahead has been taken 'Off'. This is intended to ensure that the physical position of a manually operated point is confirmed before movement.
The Railways official said crew members are also being counselled not to pass the 'Unwired Turnouts' board while shunting electric locomotives, adding another layer of protection against unsafe movements and possible damage involving railway electrical infrastructure.
From a passenger-safety perspective, such precautions are important because a shunting error can escalate beyond a yard-level incident. A derailment or obstruction can damage tracks and rolling stock, affect signalling and points, and consume railway resources for restoration, potentially disrupting the movement of passenger trains on busy routes.
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