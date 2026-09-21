ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps Up Measures To Prevent Narcotics Trafficking Via Trains

New Delhi: Railway zones have stepped up measures to prevent the transportations of illegal substances via its network, to curb the trafficking of contraband, drugs and illicit liquor on trains.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening surveillance and enforcement at railway stations and on trains, while taking action against those involved in such activities. The measures are intended to enhance passenger safety and help ensure that train journeys remain secure and free from crime.

A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told ETV Bharat that trained dogs are regularly deployed for narcotics detection. Since these dogs are already working on a regular basis, they cannot really be described as a separate “special team”. However, there are dedicated teams that carry out specialised crime prevention and detection work.

A senior East Coast Railways official said specialised training for the newly introduced pups will begin from October 25 this year and it is expected that they will be ready for operational deployment by March 2027, following completion of their training.

“Every zonal railway has formed its own Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) teams, which consist of selected personnel who are well-trained or have received proper orientation for this kind of work," RPF officials explained.

The CPDS teams move randomly across their respective divisions, covering trains and railway stations. Their operations may be based on specific information, tip-offs, or other intelligence received by authorities. Depending on the information available, the team proceeds to the relevant location and conducts search and seizure operations.