Railways Steps Up Measures To Prevent Narcotics Trafficking Via Trains
Crime Prevention and Detection Squad teams, consisting of personnel who are well-trained for this work, have been formed by every zonal railway.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Railway zones have stepped up measures to prevent the transportations of illegal substances via its network, to curb the trafficking of contraband, drugs and illicit liquor on trains.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening surveillance and enforcement at railway stations and on trains, while taking action against those involved in such activities. The measures are intended to enhance passenger safety and help ensure that train journeys remain secure and free from crime.
A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told ETV Bharat that trained dogs are regularly deployed for narcotics detection. Since these dogs are already working on a regular basis, they cannot really be described as a separate “special team”. However, there are dedicated teams that carry out specialised crime prevention and detection work.
A senior East Coast Railways official said specialised training for the newly introduced pups will begin from October 25 this year and it is expected that they will be ready for operational deployment by March 2027, following completion of their training.
“Every zonal railway has formed its own Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) teams, which consist of selected personnel who are well-trained or have received proper orientation for this kind of work," RPF officials explained.
The CPDS teams move randomly across their respective divisions, covering trains and railway stations. Their operations may be based on specific information, tip-offs, or other intelligence received by authorities. Depending on the information available, the team proceeds to the relevant location and conducts search and seizure operations.
There are other specialised units as well. One of them is the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) that operates separately, and deals specifically with intelligence on particular types of crime, including narcotics-related offences.
The RPF is simultaneously strengthening technology-based surveillance to detect suspicious movement and to support anti-contraband operations. CCTV cameras, baggage scanners, drones and advanced analytics are being used alongside physical checks, the railway officials stated.
A senior North Western Railway official told ETV Bharat, “Every month, we are detecting and seizing narcotics-related consignments, which are dealt with in accordance to applicable legal provisions. Fortunately, the NWR is comparatively less affected by the drug problem. However, seizures are still being made and offenders apprehended. At present, the drug menace in this region is relatively limited and remains under control.”
Trains in this region are not currently being used for large-scale transportation of narcotics. Most cases involve relatively small quantities, such as individuals carrying 2-3 cartons or other small consignments. Large-scale transportation or organised narcotics-related crime has not been observed here, he added.
All major railway stations are already covered by CCTV cameras. A centralised monitoring system is in place, through which the RPF continuously monitors stations round the clock, seven days a week.
Recent Seizures And Arrests By The RPF
- As part of its ongoing drive against illegal activities on trains and railway premises, the North Central Railway conducted a joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and recovered 32.58 litres of illicit IMFL from two passengers, with an estimated value of around Rs 40,000.
- Last week, the RPF in the Lucknow Narcotics Task Team under North Eastern Railways, recovered 2 kg opium and 470 gm ganja, worth Rs 20.47 lakh.
- Under Eastern Railways, RPF Howrah seized 25.125 kg of ganja last month. CIB security personnel recovered 70 bottles of cough syrup.
- Under North Frontier Railways, RPS recovered 40 kg cannabis valued Rs 20,000,00. In another case, security personnel recovered 27.4 kg ganja valued Rs 13,70,000.
- RPF Khurda Road recovered 3 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh this week.
- Railway Protection Special Force personnel recovered 2 unclaimed trolley bags with around 40 kg of suspected ganja.
- Last month, the railway unit busted an interstate cocaine network operating between Delhi and Mumbai, and recovered 2.288 kg commercial quality cocaine worth Rs 20 crore from Hazrat Nizamuddin Station. They also arrested the accused persons.
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