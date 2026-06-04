Railways Steps Up Efforts To Strengthen Fire Safety Alert Among Staff
The railway personnel are being briefed on fire prevention measures, emergency response protocols, and the importance of identifying risks before they escalate into incidents.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of recent fire incidents on trains, the railways has stepped up efforts to address such exigencies through a series of interactive sessions called 'Safety Samvad' for its employees.
The initiative aims to sensitise railway staff on potential fire hazards across the network, from stations and running trains to stabled coaches and maintenance areas. The sessions are designed to encourage greater vigilance and foster a culture of safety among frontline employees. Railway seeks to reinforce its safety framework and minimise the risk of fire-related accidents, underscoring the critical role that employees play in safeguarding millions of passengers who travel on the network every day.
Railway officials said during the discussions, railway personnel are being briefed on fire prevention measures, emergency response protocols, and the importance of identifying risks before they escalate into incidents. Particular emphasis is being placed on passenger and public safety, with staff urged to ensure that safety norms are strictly followed in operational areas.
The railways held a 'Safety Samvad' in Madurai division where Lalit Mansukhani, Principal Chief Safety Officer highlighted the issue and provided tips to railway staff to deal with such fire incidents and how to maintain fire safety in the railways.
Madurai Division organised a #SafetySamvad on fire incident prevention at Vaigai Club, #Madurai. Shri Lalit Mansukhani, PCSO, and DRM Shri Omprakash Meena, emphasised proactive measures to prevent fire hazards and enhance passenger safety.#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/kIiqQ0VfpO— DRM MADURAI (@drmmadurai) June 3, 2026
Key issues highlights in 'Safety Samvad'
Key issues are being highlighted including dispatch of two-wheelers in parcel vans without properly draining petrol tanks, carrying of crackers and other inflammable materials during train travel, illegal use of cooking cylinders and stoves in tourist coaches, and dumping of waste along the tracks and setting fire to it. Staff and supervisors were alerted to act proactively in preventing such fire incidents.
Safety measures
The railway administration has emphasised that while parcelling electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, disconnection of the battery is mandatory, and vehicles will not be accepted as parcels without battery disconnection.
Cutting edge technology to enhance safety
The Indian Railways is increasingly deploying advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and CCTV-based surveillance systems to enhance the safety and security of trains, passengers, station premises and its vast rail network. The technology-driven approach is being implemented in mission mode, with a focus on strengthening surveillance, threat detection and real-time monitoring across railway assets.
Authorities believe that the integration of modern tools will significantly improve the ability to prevent crimes, detect suspicious activities and respond swiftly to emergencies. A key component of this strategy is the strengthening of intelligence-gathering mechanisms at the grassroots level of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Beat-level personnel are being equipped with better technological support and data-driven inputs to improve situational awareness and identify potential security threats before they escalate, the Railway Ministry recently said.
Security review
In a crucial high-level security review meeting which took place last week, the railway ministry held extensive consultations with field officers from across the country to assess the security preparedness of the national transporter and discuss measures to further strengthen the safety framework across the rail network.
The review focused on evaluating existing security arrangements, strengthening intelligence gathering and enhancing coordination between field units and railway authorities. Officers from different zones and divisions shared ground-level inputs and operational experiences, enabling the ministry to gain a comprehensive assessment of challenges and emerging security concerns across the network.
Passengers urged to remain alert
The railways has appealed to passengers to remain alert and vigilant while travelling and to actively cooperate in maintaining the security of the railway network. Passengers have been advised to immediately report any suspicious activity, unattended luggage, or individuals exhibiting unusual behaviour on trains or railway premises. Any suspicious activity or security-related concern can be reported through the Railway helpline number 139, which remains operational round the clock.
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