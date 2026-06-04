ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Steps Up Efforts To Strengthen Fire Safety Alert Among Staff

New Delhi: In the wake of recent fire incidents on trains, the railways has stepped up efforts to address such exigencies through a series of interactive sessions called 'Safety Samvad' for its employees.

The initiative aims to sensitise railway staff on potential fire hazards across the network, from stations and running trains to stabled coaches and maintenance areas. The sessions are designed to encourage greater vigilance and foster a culture of safety among frontline employees. Railway seeks to reinforce its safety framework and minimise the risk of fire-related accidents, underscoring the critical role that employees play in safeguarding millions of passengers who travel on the network every day.

Railway officials said during the discussions, railway personnel are being briefed on fire prevention measures, emergency response protocols, and the importance of identifying risks before they escalate into incidents. Particular emphasis is being placed on passenger and public safety, with staff urged to ensure that safety norms are strictly followed in operational areas.

The railways held a 'Safety Samvad' in Madurai division where Lalit Mansukhani, Principal Chief Safety Officer highlighted the issue and provided tips to railway staff to deal with such fire incidents and how to maintain fire safety in the railways.

Key issues highlights in 'Safety Samvad'

Key issues are being highlighted including dispatch of two-wheelers in parcel vans without properly draining petrol tanks, carrying of crackers and other inflammable materials during train travel, illegal use of cooking cylinders and stoves in tourist coaches, and dumping of waste along the tracks and setting fire to it. Staff and supervisors were alerted to act proactively in preventing such fire incidents.

Safety measures