Railways Upgrades Advanced Electrification Infrastructure To Ensure Smooth Operations

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure smooth operations for semi-high-speed trains, facilitate the movement of heavily loaded freight trains and maintain consistent voltage levels across the system, the railway is upgrading advanced electrification infrastructure with the introduction of Overhead Electrification (OHE) System across key sections of its network.

Implementation of the traction system will enhance operational efficiency, support faster and heavier train movement, and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability by promoting energy-efficient and cleaner train operations.

A senior railway official said that the upgradation work is being done in line with the Railway Board’s vision to achieve 3,000 million tonnes of freight loading capacity and to support the introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat Express, the existing 1 X 25 KV OHE system is being upgraded to the more efficient 2 X 25 KV system.

“This strategic upgrade aims to improve voltage regulation, ensure smoother operations for semi-high-speed trains, facilitate the movement of heavily loaded freight trains, and maintain consistent voltage levels across the system,” the railway officials informed.

What experts say

“It is a fact that this upgradation will enhance the capacity of the train and freight movement as it will significantly increase operational efficiency,” Alok Chandra Prakash, general Secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union told ETV Bharat.

“This new upgraded system saves energy consumption and increases efficiency of rail operations. It also reduces energy losses and enhances higher train speeds,” Navin Kumar, National President of IRSTMU told ETV Bharat.

Higher operational efficiency