Railways Upgrades Advanced Electrification Infrastructure To Ensure Smooth Operations
Published : October 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure smooth operations for semi-high-speed trains, facilitate the movement of heavily loaded freight trains and maintain consistent voltage levels across the system, the railway is upgrading advanced electrification infrastructure with the introduction of Overhead Electrification (OHE) System across key sections of its network.
Implementation of the traction system will enhance operational efficiency, support faster and heavier train movement, and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability by promoting energy-efficient and cleaner train operations.
A senior railway official said that the upgradation work is being done in line with the Railway Board’s vision to achieve 3,000 million tonnes of freight loading capacity and to support the introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat Express, the existing 1 X 25 KV OHE system is being upgraded to the more efficient 2 X 25 KV system.
“This strategic upgrade aims to improve voltage regulation, ensure smoother operations for semi-high-speed trains, facilitate the movement of heavily loaded freight trains, and maintain consistent voltage levels across the system,” the railway officials informed.
What experts say
“It is a fact that this upgradation will enhance the capacity of the train and freight movement as it will significantly increase operational efficiency,” Alok Chandra Prakash, general Secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union told ETV Bharat.
“This new upgraded system saves energy consumption and increases efficiency of rail operations. It also reduces energy losses and enhances higher train speeds,” Navin Kumar, National President of IRSTMU told ETV Bharat.
Higher operational efficiency
The system operates through Traction Sub-Stations (TSS) equipped with 50 KV transformers and intermediate autotransformers, which ensure balanced voltage and efficient energy distribution. This results in superior voltage regulation and increased capacity to handle higher traction loads—enabling the seamless movement of both high-speed passenger and heavy freight trains over longer distances.
What government says
Upgradation of Electric traction including installation of 2x25 kV is a continuous and ongoing process and is taken up based on operational and traffic requirements in a phase manner. So far, 17,315 Rkm of 2x25 kV electrification works have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 37,106 crore across the Indian Railways network.
Data shows
As per Rajya Sabha data, 2x25 kV electric traction system improves hauling capacity, reliability, voltage stability, and facilitates operations of high-speed and heavy haul freight trains. This system deployed on Golden quadrilateral, its diagonals and freight intensive routes of Indian Railways. The sanction of 2x25 kV works is an ongoing process and so far about 14,000 Route km of works have been sanctioned, 2x25 kV upgradation of Jolarpettai-Bengaluru-Dharmavaram section over the South Western Railway Zone.
What Railway Ministry says
A new “Raftaar” towards sustainable Rail operations, IR commissions first-of-its-kind 2x25 kv traction system, replacing conventional OHE under mission raftaar on Khachrod-Nagda double-line section, Madhya Pradesh, enabling higher train speeds and reduced transmission losses, Railway Ministry said on social media X.
