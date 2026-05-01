ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Skips Anantnag Halt For Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Services

A Vande Bharat Express train moves on railway tracks during its flagging-off ceremony, it is the first direct train between Jammu and Srinagar, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: The regular Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar is set to commence on Saturday, with Northern Railway adding Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) Railway Station in Udhampur as a halt. However, the long-standing demand from Kashmir Valley residents for a stop at Anantnag Station remains unmet.

The announcement of the Udhampur halt comes following the assurance by the Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw during the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express service between the two capital cities of the union territory, Srinagar and Jammu.

Even before the Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train service was started on June 6, 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmed, had written a letter to the railways to include Anantnag as one of the halting points.

Following the inauguration of the train service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, Banihal was the sole halt. Reasi Railway Station was added as the second stop a few months later.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, MLA from Dooru and senior Congress leader, recently wrote to the railway minister requesting a halt at Anantnag Railway Station. In his letter, he highlighted that Anantnag serves as a catchment area for Kulgam, Shopian, parts of Pulwama, and the entire Anantnag district, all of which would benefit from the stop.

Now, when the train has been extended up to Jammu, another halt has been added to the list, which is the MCTM railway station, Udhampur.