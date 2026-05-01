Railways Skips Anantnag Halt For Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Services
The Railways has yet to announce a halt at Anantnag, despite requests from the Anantnag-Rajouri MP and the MLA, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Jammu: The regular Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar is set to commence on Saturday, with Northern Railway adding Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) Railway Station in Udhampur as a halt. However, the long-standing demand from Kashmir Valley residents for a stop at Anantnag Station remains unmet.
The announcement of the Udhampur halt comes following the assurance by the Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw during the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express service between the two capital cities of the union territory, Srinagar and Jammu.
Even before the Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train service was started on June 6, 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmed, had written a letter to the railways to include Anantnag as one of the halting points.
Following the inauguration of the train service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, Banihal was the sole halt. Reasi Railway Station was added as the second stop a few months later.
Ghulam Ahmed Mir, MLA from Dooru and senior Congress leader, recently wrote to the railway minister requesting a halt at Anantnag Railway Station. In his letter, he highlighted that Anantnag serves as a catchment area for Kulgam, Shopian, parts of Pulwama, and the entire Anantnag district, all of which would benefit from the stop.
Now, when the train has been extended up to Jammu, another halt has been added to the list, which is the MCTM railway station, Udhampur.
As per the official communication by Northern Railway, after leaving from Jammu Tawi Railway Station, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at MCTM Udhampur, after that at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra, then at Reasi Railway Station, and after that at Banihal Railway Station and will finally stop at Srinagar Railway Station.
The distance between Jammu Tawi Railway Station and Srinagar Railway Station is around 267 kms, and a total of 27 stations come on the route, including Srinagar and Jammu stations. Out of these 27 railway stations, 15 stations fall in the Jammu region between Jammu and Banihal, and 12 fall in the Kashmir Valley between Hiller Shahbad and Srinagar.
The approximate distance from Jammu Tawi station to Banihal is 189 kms, whereas the distance from Banihal to Srinagar stations is around 78 kms.
Further, the distance from Jammu Tawi station to MCTM Udhampur is around 53 to 54 kms; from MCTM Udhampur to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station at Katra is around 25 kms; from Katra to Reasi is around 19 kms; and from Reasi to Banihal, the distance is around 92 kms. From Banihal to Srinagar railway station, the total distance is around 78 kms and doesn't have any halt anywhere.
Between Banihal and Srinagar, Anantnag Railway Station is the biggest station in between, which serves the people of the Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts of south Kashmir. The famous tourist destination of Pahalgam also falls in Anantnag district.
The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is considered a game-changer in the history of transport in Jammu and Kashmir as people will have easier access to travel between Kashmir and Jammu. Apart from this train, freight trains are already running and have become a routine affair.
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