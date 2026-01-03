ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Sets Up Temporary Stoppages For Magh Mela Devotees

People take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' in Prayagraj. ( Representational Image/PTI )

New Delhi: As the 2026 Magh Mela draws lakhs of devotees to the sacred grounds, the railways have stepped up efforts to make the journey smoother and more comfortable for pilgrims and regular passengers alike. From January to February 15, temporary stoppages have been introduced for over 200 train trips at key stations along the Mela route.

The initiative is aimed at allowing devotees to board and accompany the annual religious gathering.

The railway has introduced brief temporary halts of two to three minutes at select stations to make travel easier and more convenient for devotees.

Anticipating concerns over train punctuality, the railway has assured passengers that the additional stoppages have been carefully planned after reviewing train schedules, following which limited numbers of extra halts are introduced as the brief pauses of one or two minutes will be absorbed within the existing margin time of each train. This arrangement is not expected to affect the scheduled arrival times of services during the Magh Mela period.

In addition, during the mela, the terminal of five pairs of trains and stoppage of 7 pairs of trains are being shifted from Prayagraj Junction to Subedarganj station.

“For the information and convenience of passengers, this change in train platform numbers at Prayagraj Junction and Subedarganj Stations is being displayed on platform display boards and electronic boards at various locations, and will also be announced through the public address system,” Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway (Prayagraj Division), said.

