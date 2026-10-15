ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway's Sets Up Live Cybersecurity Monitoring Through Security Operations Centre

New Delhi: The Railways has strengthened its cyber security infrastructure by setting up a Sub-Security Operations Centre (Sub-SOC), aiming at improving surveillance of cyber threats, detecting potential attacks early, and enabling a swift response to security incidents. The initiative is part of the Railways' broader efforts to protect its IT systems, digital services and critical information resources.

A senior Railways official said the central SOC, established at the Railway Board, 26 Sub-SOCs have been set up across Indian Railways to strengthen cyber threat monitoring and coordination.

Emphasising the importance of cyber security, senior officials urged Railways officials and employees to follow prescribed security protocols, use digital resources cautiously, and remain alert to suspicious emails, links and online activities.

Railways authorities stressed that cyber security is not limited to technological safeguards, but also depends on the vigilance and responsibility of every employee. The new facility is expected to strengthen cyber security monitoring and coordination within Railways, while promoting safer digital operations.

"New facility will monitor potential cyber threats to operational and administrative systems. Newly introduced SOC is enabling live monitoring of Railways computer systems to detect potential cyberattacks, hacking attempts and other suspicious activities," a senior North Eastern Railway official explained.

Software has been installed on the systems covered by the monitoring arrangement, allowing the SOC to track their security status in real time. If an external cyberattack or an attempt to hack a Railway system occurs, the activity can be detected through the security mechanisms, including firewalls, and displayed on monitoring screens at the centre, he added.

The SOC is also designed to display potential threats identified by the monitoring systems. If a threat requires further investigation, personnel deployed at the centre can conduct a more detailed analysis to assess its nature and implications, NER official highlighted.

Explaining the scope of the monitoring arrangement, the official said it would cover railway systems used for day-to-day operational and administrative work. These include systems such Passenger Reservation System (PRS), as well as the Freight Maintenance Management (FMM) system used in mechanical operations and the User Depot Module (UDM) associated with stores management. The e-Office platform, used for administrative work, was also cited as an example of the systems that require cybersecurity monitoring.

Analysis Of Potential Threats