Railway's Sets Up Live Cybersecurity Monitoring Through Security Operations Centre
Central Security Operations Centre established at the Railway Board, with 26 Sub-SOCs across the network to strengthen monitoring and coordination, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has strengthened its cyber security infrastructure by setting up a Sub-Security Operations Centre (Sub-SOC), aiming at improving surveillance of cyber threats, detecting potential attacks early, and enabling a swift response to security incidents. The initiative is part of the Railways' broader efforts to protect its IT systems, digital services and critical information resources.
A senior Railways official said the central SOC, established at the Railway Board, 26 Sub-SOCs have been set up across Indian Railways to strengthen cyber threat monitoring and coordination.
Emphasising the importance of cyber security, senior officials urged Railways officials and employees to follow prescribed security protocols, use digital resources cautiously, and remain alert to suspicious emails, links and online activities.
Railways authorities stressed that cyber security is not limited to technological safeguards, but also depends on the vigilance and responsibility of every employee. The new facility is expected to strengthen cyber security monitoring and coordination within Railways, while promoting safer digital operations.
"New facility will monitor potential cyber threats to operational and administrative systems. Newly introduced SOC is enabling live monitoring of Railways computer systems to detect potential cyberattacks, hacking attempts and other suspicious activities," a senior North Eastern Railway official explained.
Software has been installed on the systems covered by the monitoring arrangement, allowing the SOC to track their security status in real time. If an external cyberattack or an attempt to hack a Railway system occurs, the activity can be detected through the security mechanisms, including firewalls, and displayed on monitoring screens at the centre, he added.
The SOC is also designed to display potential threats identified by the monitoring systems. If a threat requires further investigation, personnel deployed at the centre can conduct a more detailed analysis to assess its nature and implications, NER official highlighted.
Explaining the scope of the monitoring arrangement, the official said it would cover railway systems used for day-to-day operational and administrative work. These include systems such Passenger Reservation System (PRS), as well as the Freight Maintenance Management (FMM) system used in mechanical operations and the User Depot Module (UDM) associated with stores management. The e-Office platform, used for administrative work, was also cited as an example of the systems that require cybersecurity monitoring.
Analysis Of Potential Threats
The centre's monitoring systems displays potential threats and that personnel deployed there can undertake deeper analysis when required. This suggests a distinction between the initial detection and display of suspicious activity and the subsequent investigation needed to understand a potential threat.
Some months ago, the Indian Railways had cautioned employees across its zonal railways and key organisations against cyber threats linked to messaging platforms, particularly WhatsApp Web, following a script-based cyber incident reported in Central Railway on August 11, 2026.
According to the root-cause analysis cited in the advisory, the incident originated when a user received a malicious file named “E-statement.vbs” in a WhatsApp group. The file was downloaded on to the user's computer through WhatsApp Web and executed by double-clicking it, potentially exposing the system to a cyber attack.
The advisory warned that seemingly routine file-sharing through messaging applications can pose a security risk to computers connected to railway networks if malicious attachments are downloaded and opened.
Directions For Employees
Railway employees were recently advised not to open unexpected attachments without verification, even if they appear to have been sent by familiar contacts. They were also directed to confirm the sender's identity before opening suspicious files or clicking on links.
The advisory further stressed the importance of keeping operating systems, web browsers and messaging applications updated to reduce exposure to known security vulnerabilities. The incident underscores the need for greater cyber vigilance among railway personnel, as a single unsafe action involving a malicious file could put connected computer systems at risk.
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