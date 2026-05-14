ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Sets Up Automatic Weather Stations To Boost Preparedness For Extreme Weather Events

New Delhi: In a major technological upgrade, the Northeast Frontier Railway is setting up Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at vulnerable locations across its network to strengthen preparedness against floods, landslides and extreme weather conditions.

These advanced weather-monitoring systems will help railway officials get accurate, real-time weather forecasts and alerts to take preventive measures well in advance. It will help keep a track of sudden weather swings in sensitive areas and support quicker decision-making to ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains.

A senior railway official said installation of AWS is being carried out in coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The initiative is expected to significantly improve preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-sensitive sections," he added.

The move comes at a crucial time, as the zone frequently faces heavy rainfall during the monsoon, often disrupting rail connectivity and posing challenges to railway operations. Preparedness efforts have been intensified through a series of strategic safety measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted train services and passenger safety.

Besides AWSs, stationary watchmen have been deployed at critical and vulnerable locations across the railway network to maintain round-the-clock vigilance on track conditions and alert authorities immediately in case of any sign of danger, and help prevent accidents or operational disruptions.

While three stations have already been commissioned, the remaining units are expected to be operational by the end of May. Once fully deployed, the system will play a vital role during the monsoon by providing timely weather monitoring and strengthening railway safety and operational reliability for thousands of daily passengers across the region.

A total of nine AWSs are being set up at strategically identified vulnerable locations like the Lumding–Badarpur section in Assam, the Katakhal–Sairang section connecting Mizoram and the Jiribam–Khongsang section in Manipur. These areas are particularly prone to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides during the monsoon, making continuous weather monitoring essential for safe train operations.