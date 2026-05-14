Railways Sets Up Automatic Weather Stations To Boost Preparedness For Extreme Weather Events
The system will help keep a track of sudden weather swings in sensitive areas and support quicker decision-making to ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major technological upgrade, the Northeast Frontier Railway is setting up Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at vulnerable locations across its network to strengthen preparedness against floods, landslides and extreme weather conditions.
These advanced weather-monitoring systems will help railway officials get accurate, real-time weather forecasts and alerts to take preventive measures well in advance. It will help keep a track of sudden weather swings in sensitive areas and support quicker decision-making to ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains.
A senior railway official said installation of AWS is being carried out in coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The initiative is expected to significantly improve preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-sensitive sections," he added.
The move comes at a crucial time, as the zone frequently faces heavy rainfall during the monsoon, often disrupting rail connectivity and posing challenges to railway operations. Preparedness efforts have been intensified through a series of strategic safety measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted train services and passenger safety.
Besides AWSs, stationary watchmen have been deployed at critical and vulnerable locations across the railway network to maintain round-the-clock vigilance on track conditions and alert authorities immediately in case of any sign of danger, and help prevent accidents or operational disruptions.
While three stations have already been commissioned, the remaining units are expected to be operational by the end of May. Once fully deployed, the system will play a vital role during the monsoon by providing timely weather monitoring and strengthening railway safety and operational reliability for thousands of daily passengers across the region.
A total of nine AWSs are being set up at strategically identified vulnerable locations like the Lumding–Badarpur section in Assam, the Katakhal–Sairang section connecting Mizoram and the Jiribam–Khongsang section in Manipur. These areas are particularly prone to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides during the monsoon, making continuous weather monitoring essential for safe train operations.
Railway engineers and maintenance teams have strengthened safety infrastructure in washout-prone and flood-sensitive areas. "Embankments along vulnerable stretches have been reinforced, drainage systems upgraded, and natural water flow channels cleared to ensure smooth runoff during intense rainfall. These preventive measures are expected to reduce the risk of track damage and waterlogging during the peak monsoon months," the officials pointed out.
Additionally, real-time water level measuring gauges have been installed at several critical points, especially in vulnerable hill sections. These gauges are expected to provide early warning indicators during heavy rainfall, enabling railway authorities to respond swiftly to potential threats such as flash floods, track submergence or landslides.
"By combining technology-driven monitoring systems with on-ground surveillance and infrastructure strengthening, the Railways aims to enhance operational safety and minimise disruptions during the monsoon season," the railway officials stated.
Specialised emergency on wheels trains are on standby for emergency response. Fully equipped with essential tools, machinery and technical personnel, these emergency response trains are designed to reach affected sites quickly and restore normal operations in the shortest possible time. It is also working closely with the IMD to receive real-time weather alerts and forecasts through 24x7 control rooms.
Railways said the AWSs are equipped with advanced, high-precision sensors designed to monitor a wide range of weather parameters in real time. The rainfall sensors can accurately measure precipitation intensity of up to 900 mm per hour, while the temperature sensors operate across an extensive range from minus 40°C to plus 75°C.
Wind monitoring systems are capable of recording wind speeds of up to 80 metres per second. Additionally, the stations feature humidity sensors covering the entire 0–100% range, along with atmospheric pressure sensors capable of measuring pressure levels up to 1200 hPa.
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