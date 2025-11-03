ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Safety Measures To Avoid CRO Incidents On Track

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To prevent unnecessary delay of train operations and concerning safety issues of passengers due to Cattle Run-Over (CRO) incidents on tracks, the Railway Board has advised zones to ensure effective implementation of safety measures like identifying vulnerable locations prone to CRO and fencing provided on a priority basis, and action should be taken against owners who allow cattle to stray near tracks among others.

As per the railways, it has been observed that incidents of CRO continue to occur across various sections of railway zones, causing operational disruption, safety hazards and livestock loss. To address the issue, there is a need to adopt a coordinated approach covering infrastructure improvement, preventive action and public awareness.

These incidents often delay train operations, especially at night, time around half an hour to one hour, following which other trains coming behind it get delayed automatically as a cascading effect.

Highlighting the issue, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “CRO incidents are a major issue for delaying train operations. If a cattle is hit by a train on the track, it affects punctuality because of clearing the track, which takes at least half an hour to one hour, following which it has a cascading effect on other trains running in the same direction.”

Expressing similar views, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, NFR, told ETV Bharat, “NF Railway has already identified vulnerable points of CRO where RPF personnel are deployed who visit nearby villages and talk to village heads on this issue and make them aware to keep their cattle from tracks to avoid CRO incidents.”

“If the cattle hit a moving train and their carcass parts become entangled with the engine, then it delays train operations because of clearing all the parts from the engine to run the train safely, following which all trains on the same line get delayed one hour or more,” Sharma added.

All Zonal Railways are advised to ensure effective implementation of measures and close monitoring to achieve a sustained reduction in CRO incidents, as per railway officials.