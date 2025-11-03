Railways Safety Measures To Avoid CRO Incidents On Track
Zonal Railways are advised to ensure effective implementation of measures and close monitoring to achieve a sustained reduction in CRO incidents.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: To prevent unnecessary delay of train operations and concerning safety issues of passengers due to Cattle Run-Over (CRO) incidents on tracks, the Railway Board has advised zones to ensure effective implementation of safety measures like identifying vulnerable locations prone to CRO and fencing provided on a priority basis, and action should be taken against owners who allow cattle to stray near tracks among others.
As per the railways, it has been observed that incidents of CRO continue to occur across various sections of railway zones, causing operational disruption, safety hazards and livestock loss. To address the issue, there is a need to adopt a coordinated approach covering infrastructure improvement, preventive action and public awareness.
These incidents often delay train operations, especially at night, time around half an hour to one hour, following which other trains coming behind it get delayed automatically as a cascading effect.
Highlighting the issue, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, told ETV Bharat, “CRO incidents are a major issue for delaying train operations. If a cattle is hit by a train on the track, it affects punctuality because of clearing the track, which takes at least half an hour to one hour, following which it has a cascading effect on other trains running in the same direction.”
Expressing similar views, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO, NFR, told ETV Bharat, “NF Railway has already identified vulnerable points of CRO where RPF personnel are deployed who visit nearby villages and talk to village heads on this issue and make them aware to keep their cattle from tracks to avoid CRO incidents.”
“If the cattle hit a moving train and their carcass parts become entangled with the engine, then it delays train operations because of clearing all the parts from the engine to run the train safely, following which all trains on the same line get delayed one hour or more,” Sharma added.
All Zonal Railways are advised to ensure effective implementation of measures and close monitoring to achieve a sustained reduction in CRO incidents, as per railway officials.
According to data, the electric and diesel locomotives are provided with cattle guards to protect locomotives from cattle hits. Hence, the quantum of financial loss spent on related damage or repair of such incidents is nominal. A number of preventive measures have been taken by zonal railways to reduce animal fatalities on railway track which include cleaning of garbage and removal of wild vegetation along the track, sensitization of train crew on a regular basis for frequent whistling at locations prone for cattle run over, construction of fencing or boundary wall at identified locations of trespass by animal and approaches of major towns, counselling of villagers for taking necessary steps to avoid cattle coming near track through safety seminar/propagandas in villages, and avoid dumping of food waste along railway track to avoid unnecessary congregation of animals near railway track.
Offence For CRO
For cases on CRO incidents have been registered under sections 154 and 147 of the Railway Act, 1989, against persons whose cattle are found moving in railway land and the number of persons arrested since 2019. Cases have been booked under Section 147 in 2019 (35), 2020 (196), 2021 (225), and 2022 (356), under Section 154 in 2019 (16), 2020 (30), 2021 (108), and 2022 (72), as per Rajya Sabha data.
CRO Instances On Tracks
As per data, incidents in 2019-20 (27057), 2020-22 (19960), 2021-22 (28727), and 2022-23 (26180)
Trains Delayed Due To CRO
As per records of RS, 2019-20 (3707), 2020-21 (2314), 2021-22 (36060), and 2022-23 (35734).
Railways Measures Against CRO
- Vulnerable locations prone to CRO should be identified and safety fencing provided on priority. Till permanent fencing is completed, temporary measures such as barbed wire installation, vegetation clearance and other deterrents may be adopted.
- Fencing works should be prioritized based on vulnerability, and any gap or damaged portion promptly repaired. Once fencing is provided, there should be zero tolerance for CRO cases in that section. In case of any such occurrence, a detailed analysis shall be carried out by the division and headquarters.
- Signboards and whistle boards should be provided at vulnerable locations to alert train crews and the public.
- In coordination with local authorities, action should be taken against owners who allow cattle to stray near railway tracks.