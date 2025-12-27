Railways Rolls Out Soft Skills Training For Better Coordination And Communication Among Staff In Magh Mela
Published : December 27, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: As the railways prepare to welcome millions of devotees and pilgrims for the Magh Mela-2026, the focus is extending far beyond platforms, tracks and timetables. This year, equal attention is being given to the human touch that shapes a passenger’s journey. With this in mind, the Railway Administration has rolled out an extensive soft skills training programme, designed to strengthen passenger services by equipping frontline employees with both operational knowledge and people-centric skills.
In an aim to establish “Coordination and Communication” among different railway departments and their staff during the massive influx of devotees, because it is often noticed that differences during large gatherings affect coordination and communication. With this objective, soft skills training is being imparted to railway employees and volunteers, helping different departments work in sync while remaining responsive to passenger needs.
Training sessions stress the art of patiently hearing out concerns, offering swift solutions, staying motivated amid heavy crowds and long hours, and making timely, well-judged decisions under pressure.
At the heart of the initiative is the belief that calm words and attentive listening can be as important as efficient train operations during a massive congregation. Volunteers and railway employees are being trained on everything from appropriate attire and confident body language to clear, empathetic communication with passengers.
The railways aim to ensure that during the Magh Mela, passengers experience not just an efficient system, but also a supportive and reassuring presence at every step of their journey.
With devotees expected to pour in from every corner of the country, the railways are preparing for a diversity of languages as much as for the surge in footfall. Anticipating that clear communication is vital during a gathering of this large number, plans are underway to introduce language-enabled systems at stations, allowing visitors to seek information and assistance without barriers.
In addition, railway staff from different zones will be kept in reserve ahead of time, creating a multilingual support network capable of responding to language-related challenges.
Ahead of the Magh Mela, where it is anticipated that an estimated 12 crore devotees would arrive from across India and abroad, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “This soft skill training is being given to the staff for establishing better coordination and communication among various departments. Devotees will come from different places, so there is a need to prepare the staff well through soft skills.”
As per railway officials, for devotees passing through the stations, safety remains a top priority. CCTV cameras keep a constant watch, while an additional 6,000 railway personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth movement and maintain order throughout the areas.
Infrastructure Development
Reflecting on past preparations, the railways had already expanded infrastructure and improved passenger amenities during the Mahakumbh Mela, which concluded earlier this year, an event that drew an extraordinary gathering of more than 5 crore visitors.
Drone Cameras Surveillance
With crowds expected to swell, the railways are putting a multi-layered system in place. CCTV networks and drone cameras will keep a close watch, UTS ticketing facilities will ease access, while clearly defined entry and exit routes, a dedicated holding area for waiting passengers, and a strong deployment of security personnel will ensure smooth and secure movement throughout the stations.
Six Major Holy Baths From January 3 To February 15
Keeping the influx on pilgrims in mind, coaching and catering services are being updated and made more accessible, ensuring greater comfort and convenience for all passengers as there are six major holy bathing festival days, Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Mahashivratri and millions of pilgrims and devotees will take holy bathe and worship their deities.
Amenities For Visitors
In a major push to upgrade tourism infrastructure, the railways have undertaken a series of improvements to ensure easy access and a comfortable journey for both domestic and international devotees arriving in Prayagraj. Key stations - Prayagraj, Naini, Prayagraj Cheoki, Subedarganj, Jhusi, Prayagraj Rambag, Prayag and Phaphamau, have been revamped to meet the surge in pilgrim traffic.