Railways Rolls Out Soft Skills Training For Better Coordination And Communication Among Staff In Magh Mela

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: As the railways prepare to welcome millions of devotees and pilgrims for the Magh Mela-2026, the focus is extending far beyond platforms, tracks and timetables. This year, equal attention is being given to the human touch that shapes a passenger’s journey. With this in mind, the Railway Administration has rolled out an extensive soft skills training programme, designed to strengthen passenger services by equipping frontline employees with both operational knowledge and people-centric skills.

In an aim to establish “Coordination and Communication” among different railway departments and their staff during the massive influx of devotees, because it is often noticed that differences during large gatherings affect coordination and communication. With this objective, soft skills training is being imparted to railway employees and volunteers, helping different departments work in sync while remaining responsive to passenger needs.

Training sessions stress the art of patiently hearing out concerns, offering swift solutions, staying motivated amid heavy crowds and long hours, and making timely, well-judged decisions under pressure.

At the heart of the initiative is the belief that calm words and attentive listening can be as important as efficient train operations during a massive congregation. Volunteers and railway employees are being trained on everything from appropriate attire and confident body language to clear, empathetic communication with passengers.

The railways aim to ensure that during the Magh Mela, passengers experience not just an efficient system, but also a supportive and reassuring presence at every step of their journey.

With devotees expected to pour in from every corner of the country, the railways are preparing for a diversity of languages as much as for the surge in footfall. Anticipating that clear communication is vital during a gathering of this large number, plans are underway to introduce language-enabled systems at stations, allowing visitors to seek information and assistance without barriers.

In addition, railway staff from different zones will be kept in reserve ahead of time, creating a multilingual support network capable of responding to language-related challenges.

Ahead of the Magh Mela, where it is anticipated that an estimated 12 crore devotees would arrive from across India and abroad, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “This soft skill training is being given to the staff for establishing better coordination and communication among various departments. Devotees will come from different places, so there is a need to prepare the staff well through soft skills.”