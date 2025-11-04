ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Roll Out Eco-Friendly Waste Recycling System Across SCR Stations

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated a sustainable waste management system at its stations through scientific waste management after noticing that the state government agencies were only collecting and managing waste from their lands.

Highlighting the need to take this initiative, a senior railway official (on condition of anonymity) told ETV Bharat, "The railways noticed that the state government agencies were not maintaining the waste management in railway lands, including stations and colonies, following which it took initiative to properly dispose of waste from its area."

"The work was initially started in a limited space, but now it has been done in a large area, which has now become pioneering in implementing structured and sustainable waste management systems," the official added.

Under the Waste Management Contract Initiative, Dr Aniruth Pamar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad division, said, "The railway has partnered with ScrapQ Hub, an authorised recycling and sustainability solutions provider, for the period of the contract till September 12, 2027, for scientific waste management operations at Kacheguda, Nizamabad, and Kurnool City Railway Stations."

Expressing his views on sustainable waste management, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of SCR said, "The initiative marks a significant step towards transforming railway premises into clean, green and eco-conscious zones, fully aligned with the Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, and Railway Board’s vision for a sustainable, circular economy in waste utilization."

The initiative aims to maintain high standards of cleanliness across railway stations, offices, colonies, and workshops, while actively involving employees and passengers in cleanliness activities, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

The initiative has achieved a total recyclables collection of about 108 tonnes, in which compositions were found to be 65 per cent plastics, 30 per cent paper and cartons, and 5 per cent aluminium scrap. Revenue was generated of Rs 5.51 lakh per annum through Non-Fare Revenue (NFR), and employment has been created for about 50 direct and indirect jobs for local communities.

Environmental and Social Impact:

The project has resulted in measurable environmental gains, as Carbon Emission Reduction, 132 tons of CO2 equivalents prevented from release into the atmosphere, and energy conservation equivalent to powering 500 households per month through energy saved by recycling. All recyclables are reused through certified channels, ensuring no landfill disposal. The environment gets direct benefits such as carbon footprint reduction, circular waste utilisation, and zero landfill compliance.