ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Reviews Fog Safety Preparedness For Train Operation

New Delhi: Indian Railways is reviewing its safety preparedness for train operations during the fog season, focusing on ensuring safe and smooth train movement under low-visibility conditions.

As fog will begin to affect visibility during the winter months, train passengers are likely to face familiar challenges, including delays, cancellations, rescheduled departures and uncertainty over arrival times.

A senior railway official said that dense fog can disrupt travel plans for travellers, particularly those undertaking long-distance journeys, leading to missed connecting trains and causing inconvenience to passengers waiting for hours at railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Agarwal recently attended a seminar where detailed discussions were held on the precautions required to ensure safe and smooth train operations during foggy conditions, adherence to prescribed safety rules and the importance of alertness among railway personnel, emphasising exercising extra caution during foggy weather due to reduced visibility, following the prescribed guidelines and remaining vigilant about all safety-related provisions.

The railway authority asked the staff to give the highest priority to safety and discharge their duties with utmost alertness and responsibility. The staff's vigilance, mutual coordination and strict compliance with safety rules were crucial to ensuring safe train operations.

Fog-related disruptions remain a recurring concern for railway passengers, especially across northern India, where dense fog during winter can significantly reduce visibility in the early morning and late-night hours. Trains running through fog-affected sections may operate at reduced speeds as a safety precaution, affecting their scheduled timings and causing delays that can extend over several hours.

Impact of fog to passengers

For passengers, the impact often goes beyond a delayed journey. Those travelling may find their plans disrupted. Passengers waiting at stations, including elderly people, children and families travelling with luggage, can face additional difficulties when departure and arrival timings remain uncertain. Delays can also affect passengers with connecting train reservations, while last-minute changes to schedules may force travellers to rearrange their onward journeys.

Steps up safety preparedness

To address these operational challenges, railway authorities are reviewing the precautions and arrangements required for safe train operations during low-visibility conditions. The focus is on ensuring that railway staff remain vigilant, follow established safety procedures and carry out their responsibilities with particular care when fog affects visibility.